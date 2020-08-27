Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through August 30 at 9pm)

Quantum Theatre, based in Pittsburgh, begins an ambitious online season of contemporary British theater works with a live virtual production of Constellations, which ran on Broadway in 2015. Inspired by quantum mechanics, Nick Payne’s captivating play explores the idea of parallel universes in a mosaic of scenes that often restart and branch off in new directions, skipping forward and backward in time. “Every decision you’ve ever and never made” creates a different reality, and the play shows us fragments of some of them; it puts narrative in a house of infinite shattered mirrors. Three married acting couples, directed by Sam Turich, divide the central two roles of a beekeeper and cosmologist who are on-again, off-again lovers—in some worlds on, in some worlds off. In Quantum’s unusual performance schedule, the first half of the play is performed live tonight and then rerun tomorrow at 7:15pm, followed by a live performance of the second half; that cycle is then repeated on Saturday and Sunday. It’s free, though donations are welcome, but you have to register; you can watch the recordings on demand at any time through Sunday at 9pm.