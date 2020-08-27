The best live theater to stream online this week
Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events streaming online today
The pandemic crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on large gatherings in New York currently extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret events from across the country (and around the world) that you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and worthy charities. Scroll past the day-by-day listings to find events that have already premiered but can still be seen for a limited time. We update this page on a weekly basis.
Click on these links to go directly to the sections in question:
Every day | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Multiplex | Limited runs | Ongoing runs
Abbey Theatre: This Beautiful Virtual Village
Through September 17
Dublin’s historic Abbey Theatre presents a Zoom adaptation of its well-received 2019 production of Lisa Tierney-Keogh’s This Beautiful Village, in which members of a residents’ association squabble over how to respond to offensive graffiti in their suburban community. The show’s depiction of escalating friction over hot-button issues seems quite at home in the realm of online discourse. Three members last year’s cast—Pom Boyd, Bethan Mary-James and Michael Ford-FitzGerald—are joined for this go-round by Steve Blount, Amy Conroy and Luke Griffin, directed by David Horan. Tickets cost €5 (just under $6).
Currents New Media
Through August 30
Santa Fe’s annual art and technology exhibition goes national for its 11th edition with an envelope-pushing virtual festival that combines music, theater and visual arts. Click here for a full schedule of the daily events through August 30; all of them are free but can only be watched live.
Shedinburgh Fringe Festival
2:30pm EDT / 7:30am BST (live only) through September 5
With the Edinburgh Festival Fringe out of commission for the year, producers Francesca Moody and Harriey Bolwell and writer-performer Gary McNair have created an online alternative through September 5: Shedinburgh, a festival of works streamed live from makeshift sheds at the Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh and the Soho Theatre in London (or from the homes of artists who can’t travel to those places). Each show is performed a single time; tickets cost £4 (a little over $5). Among the shows—which include many hits from Fringe fests of yore—are Tim Crouch’s 2003 excellent breakthrough play, My Arm (August 28), and Nassim Soleimanpour’s unrehearsed White Rabbit Red Rabbit (September 5), which ran Off Broadway in 2006 with a different star each night.
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST
The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Visit the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianists and staff through Venmo. Read all about it here.
Metropolitan Opera
7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Click here for this week's complete schedule, which is devoted to the works of Giuseppe Verdi.
Stars in the House
8pm EDT / 1am BST
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health, and surprise virtual visitors are common. Donations benefit the Actors Fund. You can find a schedule of guests here.
Black Dance Stories: nora chipaumire: [another ] township manifesto
Thursday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (live only)
Throughout August, the online series Black Dance Stories, created and hosted by Charmaine Warren, has shared discussions with artists about the creation of dance works that express Black experience. This episode includes a conversation with Leslie Parker and Wanjiru Kamuyu as well as a presentation of [another ] township manifesto, a new work by the Zimbabwean–American performer and choreographer nora chipaumire created expressly for digital performance.
The New Group: The Jacksonian
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available through August 30)
The New Group revisits its 2013 Off Broadway premiere of Beth Henley’s The Jacksonian in the latest installment of its Reunion Reading Series. Set in 1964 Mississippi, Beth Henley’s drama moves back and forth in time at the seedy hotel where a drug-addled dentist in rapid decay has taken up residence apart from his wife. The hotel’s barman and maid share a secret; like much of the background Henley paints, it is tied to racism and violence. (The moral blight of the old South is the pit from which the play’s demons swarm.) Those who associate Henley with the milder Southern gothic of Crimes of the Heart may be surprised at just how ugly things get. Redolent of Flannery O’Connor and David Lynch, The Jacksonian feels clammy and perverse. Four members of the high-powered 2013 cast—Ed Harris, Bill Pullman, Amy Madigan and Juliet Brett—return for the live reading, joined by Carol Kane in the role originated by the late Glenne Headly. Tickets cost $25, and proceeds benefit the New Group and the nonprofit Race Forward.
Dumont Millennial Productions: Goodnight, Tyler
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (through August 31 at 7pm)
Dumont Millennial Productions, a new company founded by Broadway’s Jelani Alladin (Frozen) to spotlight the stories of first-generation Americans, makes its debut with B.J. Tindal’s dramatic ghost story, in which the spirit of a young black man who dies at the hands of the police is troubled by competing narratives that emerges after his death. Kent Gash directs the reading, whose cast includes Alladin as well as Johanna Braddy, Michele Shay, Danielle Deadwyler, Jack Quaid and Alex Gibson. Attendance is free but donations to the National Black Theatre are encouraged.
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: No Longer Silent
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for one week)
Alvin Ailey’s groundbreaking company, now under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its Ailey All Access program. This week the company shares Battle’s forceful and moving 2007 ensemble piece No Longer Silent, a 33-minute exploration of individual and group dynamics set to music by Erwin Schulhoff, who died in a Nazi concentration camp.
JoyceStream: Complexions Contemporary Ballet: Bach 25
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available until September 8 at 10am)
The Joyce Theater hosts a continuous rotation of top dance companies from across the country and around the world. Now the Chelsea venue is sharing archival recordings of full-length productions from artists who have appeared there. (They’re calling the program JoyceStream, but may we suggest Re-Joyce?) Its summer streaming season comes to an end with Complexions Contemporary Ballet’s Bach 25, choreographed by co–artistic director Dwight Rhoden and set to Baroque violin and cello music by Johan Sebastian Bach and his son Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach. Created in 2018 to mark the company’s 25th anniversary, the piece was performed at the Joyce earlier this year.
Theatre in Quarantine: Footnote for the End of Time
Thursday 7pm and 9pm EDT / midnight and 2am BST
East Village director-performer Joshua William Gelb (jazz singer) has been making theater in his closet every other week. Tonight’s offering, performed twice, is Gelb’s own new adaptation of Jorge Luis Borges’s timeless short story “The Secret Miracle,” directed by Jon Levin and featuring music by Alex Weston inspired by Olivier Messiaen’s Quartet for the End of Time.
LimeFest: Sis. Amiss
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
The Tank squeezes juice out of new work by women, non-binary and gender non-conforming artists in the fourth edition of its annual festival, formerly known as LadyFest. This offering Sis. Amiss, a solo play by Cuban-American writer-performer Brianna Gagné, for which she won the Best Actress prize in the 2019 edition of Winterfest. Tickets cost a suggested $5.
Brandy’s Piano Bar Benefit
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Staff members of the Upper East Side watering hole and piano bar Brandy’s raise some noise (and hopefully some money) in this weekly August concert series to help keep the place going. Performers in this final installment, which celebrates the bar’s partial reopening for business, include Liz Lark Brown, Sean Bernardi, Lauren Mufson, Justin Gregory Lopez, Bobby Belfry and pianist Michael Isaacs, joined by guest stars Gedde Watanabe, Maria Gentile, Sue Matsuki, Jake Simpson, Matt Nakoa and Johanna Pinzler.
Scott Siegel's Great American Songbook Concert: Volume 9
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Cabaret producer Scott Siegel, well known for his multiple concert series at the Town Hall and Feinstein’s/54 Below, has developed a promising model for his virtual programming: He crowdsources funding in advance so he can actually pay the performers who are singing remotely. In this ninth episode, recorded and edited in advance, Siegel serves as host for a lineup that includes Farah Alvin, Jenn Colella, Tony DeSare, Cooper Grodin, Christopher Brian, Stephanie Bacastow, Molly Bremer, Tyler McCall, Mary Claire Miskell and the Drinkwater Brothers.
Radio Free Birdland: Billy Stritch: Hooray for Love
Thursday 7pm EDT/ midnight BST (available for 30 days)
The midtown jazz venue Birdland welcomes music back to its stage in a twice-weekly concert series with a solid lineup of stars on its roster. There’s no audience, but the performers, suitably distanced from one another, have the benefit of professional sound and three cameras as they perform their live sets. (Each concert costs $20 and remains available on demand for a month after the premiere.) In this edition, the pianist, crooner, musical director and Liza whisperer Billy Stritch shares a new set of standards by Stephen Sondheim, Harold Arlen, Barry Manilow and more.
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival: Untitled Agatha Project
Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival presents a virtual incarnation of its annual reading series, which is normally held in Garrison, New York. Three plays are being presented: one each week for three successive Thursdays. The final one is Heidi Armbruster’s Untitled Agatha Project, adapted from Agatha Christie’s genre-shaking 1926 Hercule Poirot whodunnit The Murder of Roger Ackroyd. Lavina Jadhwani directs the reading, with a cast that includes Zachary Fine, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Triney Sandoval and Postell Pringle; attendance is free but a $20 donation is suggested.
Metropolitan Opera: Un Ballo in Maschera
Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met streams Verdi’s opera about the assassination of Sweden’s Gustovo III at a ball. Marcelo Álvarez, Sondra Radvanovsky and Dmitri Hvorostovsky star in this 2012 performance, which is staged in film noir style by David Alden and conducted by Fabio Luisi. Stephanie Blythe and Kathleen Kim have colorful supporting roles.
Bette Davis Ain’t for Sissies
Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
In this 90-minute solo show, streamed live on Facebook, Jessica Sherr raises a cup to Davis in a tribute to the silver-screen legend that is set on the night of the 1939 Academy Awards. Karen Carpenter directs.
Club Cumming Virtual Variety Show!
Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The eternally puckish actor Alan Cumming and promoter-provocateur Daniel Nardicio took over the former Eastern Bloc bar in 2017 and remade it as a cabaret, comedy and party hub that evokes the golden era of NYC downtown nightlife. A cheeky-decadent quasiqueer hangout with a frisky, welcoming vibe, the place is an oasis of creativity and community that draws from traditions of the past but is resolutely planted in the present. Now it is venturing into the digital realm with a pair of variety shows hosted by Cumming and packed with downtown talents. Among the entertainers in this edition are C.C. habitués including singer-songwriter Jill Sobule and Antony Cherrie, comedians Judy Gold and Catherine Cohen, gossip queen Michael Musto and drag stars Jasmine Rice Labeija and Lauren Ordair; also on the lineups are James Tison, Willie Dee, Drew Brody, Miss Poison Ivory, Jason Suran, Ellia J. Garlands and more. Tickets cost $20.
Quantum Theatre: Constellations
Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through August 30 at 9pm)
Quantum Theatre, based in Pittsburgh, begins an ambitious online season of contemporary British theater works with a live virtual production of Constellations, which ran on Broadway in 2015. Inspired by quantum mechanics, Nick Payne’s captivating play explores the idea of parallel universes in a mosaic of scenes that often restart and branch off in new directions, skipping forward and backward in time. “Every decision you’ve ever and never made” creates a different reality, and the play shows us fragments of some of them; it puts narrative in a house of infinite shattered mirrors. Three married acting couples, directed by Sam Turich, divide the central two roles of a beekeeper and cosmologist who are on-again, off-again lovers—in some worlds on, in some worlds off. In Quantum’s unusual performance schedule, the first half of the play is performed live tonight and then rerun tomorrow at 7:15pm, followed by a live performance of the second half; that cycle is then repeated on Saturday and Sunday. It’s free, though donations are welcome, but you have to register; you can watch the recordings on demand at any time through Sunday at 9pm.
The Brick: Title:Point: Post:Death
Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Anyone can miss Broadway spectaculars, but true theater fans may also find themselves missing the super-weird comic experimental fare that gets incubated at the New York City’s Off-Off Broadway hatcheries for odd birds. Last week, Title:Point helped you scratch that itch with Everything of Any Value, a bizarro work that was presented at the 2018 Exponential Festival and which is still available on YouTube; now the Brick streams its equally offbeat sequel, Post:Death, a zany collage about mortality directed by Theresa Buchheister
Seize the Show: Empowered: Origin Story
Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The virtual theater-game company Seize the Show returns with a new interactive adventure, this one a superhero origin story. As always, the company uses its own technology (which it calls Gamiotics) to let audiences make collective choices that affect the direction and outcome of the story. Actor Jacob Thompson is the genial host. The experience is free but donations are welcome.
Cirque du Soleil
Friday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST
As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers weekly hour-long specials of highlights from its past spectaculars.
Virtual Halston: Linda Lavin
Friday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST
The divinely daffy Julie Halston suggests a cross between Teri Garr and Thelma Ritter, and her career includes many shows as Charles Busch's longtime muse as well as memorable supporting turns in such Broadway productions as Gypsy, You Can’t Take it With You and Tootsie. Now she hosts a weekly half-hour talk show, and why not? She’s one of the city’s most amusing talkers. Her guest on this episode is the marvelous Linda Lavin, a stage actor extraordinaire Lavin is perhaps still best known to general audiences as the title character of the 1970s sitcom Alice. (During the quarantine she kept busy with a series of live Facebook concerts and a hilarious series of web shorts with violinist Aaron Weinstein.)
BOLD2020
Friday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST
Once a week for three weeks, BOLD’s free short-play festival presents two 10-minute works written and directed by black women, followed by a discussion with the creators. This week’s final episode, directed by Bianca LaVerne Jones and Tavia Jefferson, includes Jazmine Stewart’s Queen Nanny and Kristen Adele Calhoun’s The Oldest Town in Texas.
Fountain Theater: The Ballad of Emmett Till
Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
To commemorate the 65h anniversary of the death of Black teenager Emmett Till, whose brutal murder caught the conscience of the nation, Los Angeles’s Fountain Theatre revisits its acclaimed 2010 production of Ifa Bayeza’s powerful The Ballad of Emmett Till. Director Shirley Jo Finney is reunited with original cast members Bernard K. Addison, Rico E. Anderson, Lorenz Arnell, Adenrele Ojo and Karen Malina White. After tonight’s live performance, the reading will be available on demand through the end of the year, starting August 30. Tickets cost $20.
William TN Hall: Broadway to Beyoncé
Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
One of NYC’s most appealing piano-bar entertainers, British transplant William TN Hall has tickled keys and audiences alike at the Duplex, Brandy’s and Don’t Tell Mama for years. Now her shows off his versatility in a live, two-hour weekly set. Requests are welcome, as of course are tips (Venmo: @WilliamTNHall).
Siren & Sailor Theatre Co.: The Importance of Being Earnest
Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
A cast of seven performs a gender-swapped reading of Oscar Wilde's dazzlingly epigrammatic upper-crust farce The Importance of Being Earnest, directed and adapted by Zack Krajnyak.
Quantum Theatre: Constellations
Friday 7:15pm EDT / 12:15am BST (through August 30)
See Thursday 8pm.
Metropolitan Opera: La Traviata
Friday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
Tonight's Met offering is Verdi's La Traviata, a tale of conspicuous consumption starring Diana Damrau as a Parisian courtesan. This 2018 production, directed by Broadway’s Michael Mayet (Spring Awakening) and featuring a set by Christine Jones (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), costars Juan Diego Flórez and Quinn Kelsey; Yannick Nézet-Séguin is the conductor.
Like Fresh Skin: Too Solid Flesh
Friday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
Playwright Megan Lohne and director Shoshanah Tarkow explore the pull of human connection in a world of digital isolation in this original Zoom play, which combines elements of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, Hamlet and The Tempest with material drawn from the experience of Adelphi University students during the pandemic. After a successful premiere in May, the show now returns for two encores. (The other is on September 3.) A talkback follows each performance.
City Garage: The Gertrude Stein Project
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through September 2)
The experimental-theater company City Garage has been blowing minds in Santa Monica, California, since the 1980s. Now the company is sharing archival recordings of some of its best-received past productions. This week’s selection is a fragmental 2001 collage of texts by Modernist language remodeler Gertrude Stein, assembled and directed by Frédérique Michel.
CyberTank: meet you at the Galaxy Diner.
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through August 28)
The Tank and New Light Theater Project join forces to present the premiere of Gina Femia’s intimate drama about two high school friends who reconnect by accident via AOL. William Steinberger directs a cast that comprises Ricki Lynée, Ryan Wesley Stinnett, Brandon Jones, Sade Namei and Tay Bass. Tickets are available on demand for $10 and up.
Mirrorbox Theatre: Rastus and Hattie
Friday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
Based in Cedar Rapids, Mirrorbox Theatre bills itself as Iowa’s only company exclusively dedicated to presenting new plays in their state premieres. In its Out the Box series, the company presents free Zoom readings of contemporary plays every Friday night. This week’s selection, directed by Anne McEvoy, is Lisa Langford’s Rastus and Hattie, in which a “postracial” modern friendship between two women is tested by a pair of Black robots and a voyage back in time. Seating is limited and advance registration is required.
Hollywood Fringe Festival: Romeo and Juliet; Virtually
Friday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
As part of this year’s virtual edition of the Hollywood Fringe Festival, director-conceiver Miles Berman offers a satire-minded one-hour distillation of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, in which rebellious teens have sex and score drugs from a local priest. Paris Moletti and Stephanie Kutty are the star-crossed stars, who now act out their tragedy in Pomona instead of Verona. Tickets to each of the run’s four live performances cost $7 to watch on YouTube or $9 to be in the Zoom reading room; tune in half an hour before curtain time for a preshow welcome.
Latino Theater Company: August 29
Friday 10pm EDT / 3am BST (available through September 6)
Latino Theater Company, based in Los Angeles, streams a free revival of a 1990 play, devised by the company, about the 1970 death of journalist Ruben Salazar, a reporter for the L.A. Times who was killed by a tear-gas canister while covering a Chicano antiwar demonstration. Alberto Barboza directs the performance. (An in-the-flesh production, originally scheduled to open this month, has been moved to next year.)
Met Stars Live in Concert: Lise Davidsen
Saturday 1pm EDT / 6pm BST (available through September 9)
Even as it continues its nighty streams of full productions (see below), the Metropolitan Opera broadens its scope with a new series of live recitals every other weekend by top classical vocalists from around the world. In this edition, the Norwegian soprano performs at the Oscarshall Palace in Oslo, with James Baillieu at the piano. The set list includes selections by Wagner, Strauss, Sibelius, Grieg and Puccini, among others. Christine Goerke hosts the broadcast, which is shot with multiple cameras and directed remotely by Gary Halvorston, who has overseen the Met’s Live in HD transmissions. Tickets cost $20, and each edition in the series remains viewable on demand for 12 days after the live performance.
Coney Island USA: Mermaid Parade 2020: The Tail-a-Thon
Saturday 1:30pm EDT / 6:30pm BST (live only)
The beloved annual Mermaid Parade is a no-go this year, but its organizers hope to make a virtual splash with a mock telethon that will include live and prerecorded appearances by this year’s Queen Mermaid, playwright Lynn Nottage (Ruined), as well as folk icon Arlo Guthrie, counterculture badass Mojo Nixon and rockers Ben Gibbard, Jesse Malin and Glenn Mercer. The participants will fish for donations to support Coney Island USA and as well as BRIC, CASES, Salt and Sea Mission, WOW Café Theatre, Salt and Sea Mission and the Lorraine Hansberry Statue Initiative.
Small Creatures: Jigsaw
Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)
Small Creatures, a new theater created by veteran South African theater artists in response to the pandemic crisis, melds live performance with animation, video and audience interaction in Jigsaw, a devised work written and performed by James Cuningham and Iain Robinson. Sylvaine Strike directs the piece, which features animation by Hello Pocket. After premiering in South Africa’s virtual National Arts Festival in June, Jigsaw makes its American debut as part of Santa Fe’s Currents New Media festival, which runs through August 30.
Theater for the New City: Liberty or Just Us: A City Park Story
Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)
Theater for the New City normally takes its annual Street Theater Company show on the road, bringing spunky, family-friendly musical agitprop to outdoor sites throughout the five boroughs. Instead, this year’s 44th edition, Liberty or Just Us: A City Park Story, is being performed live remotely twice a weekend though September 13, with nods to the locations that were originally planned. Crystal Field and Joseph Vernon Banks's inclusive oratorio celebrates the long history of social activism in New York City parks, from the protests that followed the Triangle Shirtwaist fire to the Occupy Wall Street movement. Series veteran Michael-David Gordon leads the large and diverse cast. Performances are free and viewers are invited to sing along from home.
Broadway on Demand: Pride & Prejudice
Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Paul Gordon, who scored the 2000 Broadway musical Jane Eyre and the 2007 musical Emma, takes on another major English novel in this musical adaptation of the Jane Austen classic, which premiered at Palo Alto’s TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in December in a production directed by Robert Kelley. The show makes its Broadway on Demand debut tonight; tickets cost $6.
LimeFest
Saturday 7pm and 8pm EDT / midnight and 1am BST (live only)
The Tank squeezes juice out of new work by women, non-binary and gender non-conforming artists in the fourth edition of its annual festival, formerly known as LadyFest. Tonight the festival proffers two shows: a special edition of the puppet variety show Puppet Spread (7pm, $5), hosted by Mery Cheung, Christina Rodriguez and Julia Dardenl; and the full-length metatheatrical piece A Play About Doing a Play About Jared Kushner on Zoom (8pm, $10), in which writer Stephanie Swirsky and director Tasha M. Gordon-Solmon dig through the aftermath of their cancelled 2020 production of Don’t Do This to Us!, a comedy about a woman who plots to save the Jewish people from the shande of Jared Kushner by going back in time and breaking his penis.
Battery Dance Festival: From NYC to NYC with Love
Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for ten days)
See Thursday 7pm. The festival concludes on a hopeful note with this salute to the resilience of New York City. Offerings include From the Streets to the Seats, a breakdance montage by the Netherlands' Fractal Collective, as well as multiple works by local troupes: Tom Gold Dance's Plan & Elevation, Pony Box Dance Theatre's No Man is an Island, Dolly Sfeir's hi are you like me and Accent Dance's modern tango Naranjo en Flor.
Dixon Place: Just Give Me One Half Hour With My Mother
Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
Veteran writer-performer Deb Margolin, who cofounded the seminal lesbian downtown theater troupe Split Britches in 1980, performs an hour-long solo comedy about comedy, nerdiness, mother-daughter relationships and mourning. Directed by Merri Milwe, the show is a fundraiser for the Lower East Side talent incubator Dixon Place; tickets start at $30.
The Metropolitan Opera: Don Carlo
Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met's week of Verdi goes on with a 2010 recording of Don Carlo, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin and starring Marina Poplavskaya, Roberto Alagna, Simon Keenlyside and Ferruccio Furlanetto.
Music at the Mansion: Danny Bacher
Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
In the New Jersey series Music at the Mansion: Porch Edition, a socially distanced dinner-theater audience watches a cabaret show in person while viewers at home can catch it for $20. This edition features jazz and pop standards performed by the retro singer and soprano saxophonist Danny Bacher.
The Seeing Place: A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The scrappy Off-Off Broadway company the Seeing Place presents a queer-forward live virtual production of Shakespeare’s forest farce A Midsummer Night’s Dream, in which a bossy Bottom falls into a wild world of drugged-up fairy sex. Artistic directors Brandon Walker and Erin Cronican helm the cast of eight, in which they also appear. Tickets start at $10, and all proceeds benefit the Ali Forney Center, which provides services for homeless LGBTQ+ youth.
New York Neo-Futurists: Cyberwrench
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
After more than a decade performing Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind, an ever-changing collection of 30 two-minute plays, New York Neo-Futurists had to change course when that piece's author pulled the rights abruptly in 2016. Now the troupe performs an entirely different ever-changing collection of two-minute plays called The Infinite Wrench. In the spit of that show, the company is now writing and performing a monthly collection of virtual playlets. Tickets start at $5.
Stars in the House: Next to Normal cast reunion
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Donations benefit the Actors Fund. You can find a schedule of guests here. Tonight’s episode features a virtual cast reunion of the Pulitzer Prize–winning 2009 Broadway musical Next to Normal, which starred Alice Ripley, J. Robert Spencer, Aaron Tveit, Jennifer Damiano, Adam Chanler-Berat and Louis Hobson.
Quantum Theatre: Constellations
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (through August 30)
Quantum Theatre, based in Pittsburgh, begins an ambitious online season of contemporary British theater works with a live virtual production of Constellations, which ran on Broadway in 2015. Inspired by quantum mechanics, Nick Payne’s captivating play explores the idea of parallel universes in a mosaic of scenes that often restart and branch off in new directions, skipping forward and backward in time. “Every decision you’ve ever and never made” creates a different reality, and the play shows us fragments of some of them; it puts narrative in a house of infinite shattered mirrors. Three married acting couples, directed by Sam Turich, divide the central two roles of a beekeeper and cosmologist who are on-again, off-again lovers—in some worlds on, in some worlds off. In Quantum’s unusual performance schedule, the first half of the play is performed live tonight and then rerun tomorrow at 7:15pm, followed by a live performance of the second half. It’s free, though donations are welcome, but you have to register.
Hollywood Fringe Festival: Romeo and Juliet; Virtually
Saturday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
As part of this year’s virtual edition of the Hollywood Fringe Festival, director-conceiver Miles Berman offers a satire-minded one-hour distillation of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, in which rebellious teens have sex and score drugs from a local priest. Paris Moletti and Stephanie Kutty are the star-crossed stars, who now act out their tragedy in Pomona instead of Verona. Tickets to each of the run’s four live performances cost $7 to watch on YouTube or $9 to be in the Zoom reading room; tune in half an hour before curtain time for a preshow welcome.
SummerStage Anywhere: Brooklyn Dance Festival
Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
SummerStage continues its virtual offerings on Instagram Live with an afternoon of dance, curated by Tamia Santana and hosted by longtime Ailey étoile Dwana Smallwood. The program begins with live interviews with Earl Mosley and Kristin Sudeikis and then moves to filmed performances by New York City Ballet, Ballet Hispánico (in an excerpt from Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s Línea Recta), Diversity of Dance, Kristin Sudeikis Dance, Urban Dance League, Maria Torres Dance Company, the Orsano Project and the Brooklyn Dance Festival Company.
Theater for the New City: Liberty or Just Us: A City Park Story
Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)
Theater for the New City normally takes its annual Street Theater Company show on the road, bringing spunky, family-friendly musical agitprop to outdoor sites throughout the five boroughs. Instead, this year’s 44th edition, Liberty or Just Us: A City Park Story, is being performed live remotely twice a weekend though September 13, with nods to the locations that were originally planned. Crystal Field and Joseph Vernon Banks's inclusive oratorio celebrates the long history of social activism in New York City parks, from the protests that followed the Triangle Shirtwaist fire to the Occupy Wall Street movement. Series veteran Michael-David Gordon leads the large and diverse cast. Performances are free and viewers are invited to sing along from home.
The Seeing Place: A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Sunday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)
The scrappy Off-Off Broadway company the Seeing Place presents a queer-forward live virtual production of Shakespeare’s forest farce A Midsummer Night’s Dream, in which a bossy Bottom falls into a wild world of drugged-up fairy sex. Artistic directors Brandon Walker and Erin Cronican helm the cast of eight, in which they also appear. Tickets start at $10, and all proceeds benefit the Ali Forney Center, which provides services for homeless LGBTQ+ youth.
Fabulous Fanny: The Songs and Stories of Fanny Brice
Sunday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)
Fanny Brice was one of the biggest comedy stars of the first half of the 20th century, but if you know her today it’s probably through Barbra Streisand’s career-making portrayal of her in the musical Funny Girl. In this nostalgic solo show, which she has been performing for nearly a decade, Brice expert Kimberly Faye Greenberg shows off her Fanny through some of the Jewish-American star’s best-loved songs and routines. The director is Brian Childers, and Christopher McGovern accompanies Greenberg on piano. Tickets to the virtual version cost $10.
LimeFest: Vessel of a Woman
Sunday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
The Tank squeezes juice out of new work by women, non-binary and gender non-conforming artists in the fourth edition of its annual festival, formerly known as LadyFest. The festival ends tonight with Vessel of a Woman, a poetry cycle written and performed by the young Afro-Dominican slam storyteller and singer Merlixse Ventura. Tickets cost a suggested $5.
Metropolitan Opera: Falstaff
Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met wraps up its week of Verdi classics with Ambrogio Maestri as the titular pleasure-seeking scamp of the composer's final opera, the 1893 comic romp Falstaff, adapted by librettist Arrigo Boito from the of Shakespeare’s Henry IV plays and The Merry Wives of Windsor. It ain’t over when the fat man sings! James Levine conducts this 2013 performance, which costars Lisette Oropesa, Angela Meade and Stephanie Blythe.
The Seth Concert Series: Sierra Boggess
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him for this episode is Broadway leading lady Sierra Boggess, who was Ariel in Broadway’s original The Little Mermaid and has also played the soprano and stalking victim Christine Daaé in both The Phantom of the Opera and its short-lived sequel, Love Never Dies. Virtual tickets cost $25; tonight's live edition at 8pm will be recorded and rerun tomorrow at 3pm.
Quantum Theatre: Constellations
Sunday 7:15pm EDT / 12:15am BST
See Thursday 8pm.
Brian Nash
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
A wizard at the piano and an ace musical director, Brian Nash is also an exuberant showman when he takes the mic himself—as he usually does on Sunday nights at the Duplex in the West Village, where he has held court for the past decade or so. Tonight he brings the magic to Facebook Live in a weekly virtual concert. In lieu of a tip jar, you can Venmo him at @BrianJNash. (If you do it in advance, feel free to include a request.)
The Seth Concert Series: Sierra Boggess
Monday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)
See Sunday 8pm.
Rattlestick Playwrights Theater: Soldiergirls
Monday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
The Rattlestick presents an hour-long benefit of songs and scenes from Soldiergirl, Em Weinstein and Emily Johnson-Erday’s two-person musical—based in part on letters and found texts—about lesbian love amid the Women’s Army Corps during World War II. Among the talented performers taking a WAC at the material are Jenn Colella, Lilli Cooper, Chilina Kennedy, Ezra Menas, Melanie Field, Jessie Shelton, Anna Crivelli, Danielle Chaves, Hannah Van Sciver and Madeleine Barker. Proceeds benefit SPART*A (Service Members, Partners, Allies for Respect and Tolerance for All), an advocacy group for transgender members or veterans of the armed forces.
Metropolitan Opera: Elektra
Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met begins a week of 20th-century operas with a stark and intense 2016 production of Richard Strauss’s 1909 one-act, Elektra, starring Nina Stemme as Greek mythology’s ultimate daddy’s girl. Esa-Pekka Salonen conducts the performance, whose cast also includes Adrianne Pieczonka, Waltraud Meier and Eric Owens.
Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host, and now he brings the show online via YouTube. This week’s guest list includes Manhattan Transfer’s Janis Siegel, songwriters Debra Barsha and Sheilah Rae, and singers Danny Bacher, Corinna Sowers Adler, Darian Sanders and Mikaela Secada. The show is free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).
The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues
Tuesday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (available for four days)
Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this weekly variation on that theme, writers create monologues or two-handers for actors who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays starting at 6pm, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable for four days. This week's cast includes Jonathan Burke, Sean Carvajal, Brandon Espinoza, Alex Hernandez, Danny Hoch, Rachel Leslie, Joél Pérez, Emma Ramos, Tony Sancho, Raviv Ullman and Ana Villafañe.
Times Square Alliance: Broadway Buskers
Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Broadway booster Ben Cameron curates and hosts this platform for talented musical-theater singer-songwriters, usually held live outdoors in Times Square but now streaming every Tuesday in crowdless and Elmo-free virtual space. This week, the spotlight shines on Jasmine Forsberg, Josh Walker and original Rent boy Adam Pascal.
Piano Bar Live!
Tuesday 7:15pm EDT / 12:15am BST
Before the current isolation situation, Scott Barbarino’s Piano Bar Live! was already devoted to streaming piano bar entertainers at Brandy’s and the Duplex to folks cooped up at home. Now the series goes fully virtual.
Metropolitan Opera: Peter Grimes
Tuesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
Tonight’s Met offering stars Anthony Dean Griffey in Benjamin Britten and Montagu Slater’s Peter Grimes, the dark tale of a 19th-century fisherman believed by his village to be guilty of a terrible crime. This 2008 performance, conducted by Donald Runnicles, costars Patricia Racette as the woman that Grimes (or "Grimey," as he likes to be called) hopes one day to marry.
the cell theatre: Tolerance Party: #1 “Ice-Breakers”
Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Six strangers are corralled into a group chat by a mysterious person and asked to perform an enigmatic task in this first episode of Tolerance Party, a serialized, interactive dark comedy by writer-director Joseph Hendel. Via chat, the audience helps decide the futures of the characters. Tickets for each half-hour episode of the series start at $5.
Metropolitan Opera: Free Student Stream
Wednesday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for 48 hours)
In addition to its nightly full productions (see above), the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering.
Urban Stages: Bars and Measures
Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available through September 6 at 7pm)
Off Broadway’s Urban Stages is mounting a weekly series of readings in September to promote new work and raise funds. The inaugural offering is Idris Goodwin’s Bars and Measures, about the bond between two jazz-loving brothers, one of whom is in jail for allegedly abetting Muslim terrorists. The reading reunites director Kristian Seemel with the cast of the play’s 2019 NYC premiere at Urban Stages: Shabazz Green, Roderick Lawrence, Abraham Makany and Salma Shaw.
Bristol Riverside Theatre Summer Music Fest: Broadway Summer Spectacular
Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
Pennsylvania’s Bristol Riverside Theatre offers a virtual edition of its annual concert series, Summer Music Fest. Each of the shows is recorded and broadcast three times. The third and final one is Broadway Summer Spectacular, in which Telly Leung, Keith Spencer, Derrick Cobey and Jessica Wagner perform songs from musicals including Carousel, Fiddler on the Roof, Guys and Dolls and Company. Keith Baker serves as host and music director; tickets cost $35, which will help the Bucks County company collect some much-needed bucks.
Metropolitan Opera: Nixon in China
Wednesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met continues its week of 20th-century operas with a 2011 recording of John Adams and Alice Goodman’s superb modern opera Nixon in China, staged by Peter Sellars and conducted by Adams himself. The tone alternates between heightened realism and dreamlike experimentalism. The cast includes James Maddalena and Janis Kelly as the Nixons, Robert Brubaker as Mao Tse-tung, Russell Braun as Chou En-lai, Richard Paul Fink as Henry Kissinger and Kathleen Kim as Chian Ch'ing, whose fiercely imperious coloratura aria, “I Am the Wife of Mao Tse-tung,” is among the opera’s many high points.
The International Voices Project: Jauria
Wednesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Chicago’s annual International Voices Project, featuring readings of plays from around the world, goes virtual for its 11th edition. A different work is performed for free each week, followed by a talkback with members of the company. The eight-week festival begins tonight with Jauria, by Spain’s Jordi Casanovas. A legal drama that touches on questions of sex, privacy and masculinity, the play has been translated by Tim Gutteridge and is directed by Iraida Tapias.
Our Bar
Wednesday 9pm EDT / 2am BST
In the immersive, site-specific monthly show Our Bar, the audience is thrust into 10 all-new mini-plays unfolding all around them at an Irish bar. A new slate of mostly comic scenes is prepared for each edition. Now the series has gone virtual, with the concept moved to Zoom. Feel free to drink at home as you watch.
Highlights of the lockdown
Most of this content that gets listed on this page is only available live or for a limited time, but some of it remains viewable indefinitely. As a supplement to our daily listings, here is the permanent collection: musicals, plays, dance works, cabaret sets, awards nights, special events more that have been released online since March and that you can still watch or rewatch at your leisure.
The best musicals now on BroadwayHD
The streaming service BroadwayHD offers roughly 300 whole, high-quality, professionally filmed live theater performances from Broadway, London's West End and beyond, including Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, The Phantom of the Opera, Bob Fosse's Pippin and Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma! For new subscribers, the first week is free. Here are the musicals currently featured there that you won't want to miss.
The 35 best Tony Awards performances of all time
The Tony Awards provide a national showcase and public record of performances that are otherwise local and fleeting, and the most memorable numbers from Broadway musicals on the Tonys can echo in theater history for decades to come. But which are the best of the best? We've surveyed every televised number from a nominated musical or musical revival since the very first Tony telecast in 1967 to create this list of the all-time classics.
Roberto Alagna and Aleksandra Kurzak (Met Stars Live in Concert)
Through August 27
Even as it continues its nighty streams of full productions (see below), the Metropolitan Opera broadens its scope with a new series of live recitals every other weekend by top classical vocalists from around the world. The married couple of tenor Roberto Alagna and soprano Aleksandra Kurzak continue the series this afternoon with a concert that they perform on an outdoor terrance at a castle in the south of France. Expect favorites from Madama Butterfly and L’Elisir d’Amore along with a few more offbeat selections. Christine Goerke hosts the broadcast, which is shot with multiple cameras and directed remotely by Gary Halvorston, who has overseen the Met’s Live in HD transmissions. Tickets cost $20, and each edition in the series remains viewable on demand for more than a week after the live performance.
Shantala Shivalingappa: Bhairava
Through August 27
The Joyce Theater hosts a continuous rotation of top dance companies from across the country and around the world. Now the Chelsea venue is sharing archival recordings by artists who have appeared there. This offering is Shantala Shivalingappa’s 13-minute Bhairava, an evocation of the Hindu deity set to music by Ramesh Jetty and performed site-specifically in the ancient Indian village of Hampi.
New American Voices: Delivery (Queens Theatre)
Through August 28
Queens Theatre wraps up its NAV series of new plays with a free look at Jelisa Jay Robinson’s Delivery, in which three high school juniors compete for a lucrative slot in a slam-poetry competition. Rubén González directs the free reading.
Present Laughter (Great Performances)
Through August 29 (U.S. only)
The PBS channel WNET, one of New York City's most cherished cultural resources, is reopening its vault to offer free access to several Great Performances recordings of major theatrical productions. Kevin Kline pops bon mots like bonbons as an egotistical actor in this splendid 2017 Broadway revival of Noël Coward's witty 1939 comedy, directed by Moritz Von Stuelpnagel. Kline deservedly won his third Tony Award for this performance; the marvelous party of a supporting cast includes Cobie Smulders, Kate Burton, Kristine Nielsen and Reg Rogers.
Women in Theatre: a Centennial Celebration (Playbill)
Through August 30 at 8pm
Heidi Schreck (What the Constitution Means to Me) and Rebecca Naomi Jones (Oklahoma!) host this giant concert celebration of Women’s Equality DayThe song list celebrates the contributions of women (and nonbinary and GNC people) to the past and future of musical theater. The massive roster of performers includes Sara Bareilles, Daphne-Rubin Vega, Jessie Mueller, Nikki M. James, Shoshana Bean, Heather Christian, Charlotte d’Amboise, Crystal Monee Hall, Ann Harada, Afra Hines, L Morgan Lee, Beth Malone, Bianca Marroquín, Ashley Park, Solea Pfeiffer, Saycon Sengbloh, Alysha Umphress and Kuhoo Verma, among many others. Directed by Melissa Crespo and music directed by Victoria Theodore, the evening also includes sneak peeks at the musicals-in-progress Jeanette and Gun & Powder, a new song by Six creatorsToby Marlow and Lucy Moss, and guest appearances by a long list of major artists including Pulitzer Prize winners Quiara Alegría Hudes, Lynn Nottage and Paula Vogel.
The Pack: Short Comedies by Eugene Pack (Guild Hall)
Through August 30
Eugene Pack is best known for creating the long-running live comedy series Celebrity Autobiography, in which major comedic actors prick the bubble of autobiographical puffery by performing droll, verbatim readings from other stars' memoirs. Now he shares original comic plays every week on his weekly podcast. This star-studded performance, recorded on Zoom, features three Pack shorts: Let’s Meet Up, with Matthew Broderick and John Leguizamo; Hold, with Sherri Shepherd, Blair Underwood and Dayle Reyfel; and Aunt Cora, with Rachel Dratch, Santino Fontana, Maulik Pancholy, Cecily Strong and Andrea Martin. Tickets cost $10 and proceeds benefit East Hampton’s Guild Hall.
Online@theSpaceUK
Through August 30
Culture abhors a vacuum, so theSpaceUK—which runs many of the venues that usually house shows at the famed Edinburgh Festival Fringe—has created an online festival of its own. More than 80 shows are involved, all of which were written during the lockdown period and have running times of under 45 minutes. The vast majority have been prerecorded and were rolled out in three batches on successive Saturday mornings; once the site, the events remain viewable for free through August 30. Among the shows are David Kent’s short supernatural musical romance Hollow, Grubby Gnome’s darkly comic mockumentary Harry & Megan, Bubble Laboratory’s soap-blowing Bubble Show with Dr Bubble and Cream Faced Loons’ The Complete Works Of Shakespeare*....*but just the Deaths (and the gory bits too), a compendium of mortal-coil shuffles.
Alice: A Virtual Theme Park (Creation Theatre)
Through August 30
After a successful virtual run of The Tempest earlier in the pandemic season, Creation Theatre and Big Telly Theatre Company reteam for a Zoomed-up adaptation of another milestone of English lit: Lewis Carroll’s Alice books. Adapter-director Zoe Seaton has devised the piece with a company of seven actors (led by Leda Douglas as Alice), with an assist from playwright Charlotte Keatley in the tea-party scene. The show is performed live ten times a week through August 30. Tickets are limited and cost £20 (about $25) per device.
The Line (Public Theater)
Through September 1
The ever civic-minded Public Theater commissioned this moving and illuminating original work by documentary-theater creators Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen (The Exonerated), based on interviews with medical first responders during the COVID-19 crisis. Blank directs the play, which stars Santino Fontana, Arjun Gupta, John Ortiz, Alison Pill, Nicholas Pinnock, Jamey Sheridan and Lorraine Toussaint. The great Aimee Mann contributes an original song.
Battery Dance Festival
The annual Battery Dance Festival, formerly known as the Downtown Dance Festival, usually takes place outdoors at Robert F. Wagner Park, in front of the sparkling New York Harbor. This year’s 39th edition goes virtual with 52 filmed performances from dance artists from the U.S. and 19 other countries. Different slates of performances go live nightly from August 14 through August 22 and remain viewable for ten days afterward—and all of them are free. Click here for more information and a day-by-day schedule of events.
Stephanie J. Block (Seth Concert Series)
Through September 1
Joining Seth Rudetsky for this episode of his intimate concert series is the vivacious Stephanie J. Block, who—after a long career on Broadway in shows including The Pirate Queen, Wicked, The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Falsettos—finally got her due (and a Tony Award) as the star of The Cher Show last year. Virtual tickets cost $25.
In the Heights: Chasing Broadway Dreams (Great Performances)
Through Sept 4
The PBS channel WNET, one of New York City's most cherished cultural resources, is reopening its vault to offer access to several Great Performances recordings of major theatrical productions. This documentary traces Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of In the Heights over the course of several months before the musical’s 2008 Broadway debut, and includes substantial footage of that production. The show will be televised on PBS tonight, and will be viewable on the Great Performances website.