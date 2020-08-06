The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret events you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities. Performances that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll past the daily listings to find events that can still be seen for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos with no expiration dates. We update this page every day, so bookmark it for the latest information.

The Homebound Project

Now (available through Sunday at 7pm EDT / midnight BST)

An extremely impressive roster of actors and writers lend their talents to this online initiative to raise money for No Kid Hungry, which helps feed children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded by playwright Catya McMullen and director Jenna Worsham, each of the Homebound Project’s editions features new short dramatic works, directed by professionals; you can watch them in return for a donation of $10 or more. The actors in this final installment include Brian Cox, Laurie Metcalf, Janelle Monáe, Amanda Seyfried, Kelli O’Hara, Austin Pendleton and Ryan J. Haddad; among the writers are Craig Lucas, Stephen Karam, Lena Dunham, Lloyd Suh, Sylvia Khoury and Donnetta Lavinia Grays. Read more about it here.

Brian Cox | Photograph: Jack Latimer

Ice Factory: The Transit Ensemble: Who’s There?

Thursday 10am EDT / 2pm BST (live only)

Need a break from the summer heat? The cool curatorial heads of the New Ohio Theatre’s Ice Factory festival always provide a welcome breeze. In its month-long 27th edition, the fest is offering four new productions, performed virtually for runs of three or four days each. The third is the Transit Ensemble’s Who’s There, a devised work about the intersections of race, class, gender and otherness in the age of internet activism. The piece is performed live by artists in the United States, Singapore and Malaysia; Sim Yan Ying “YY” and Alvin Tan direct a diverse cast of six that includes YY herself along with Ghafir Akbar, Sean Devare, Rebekah Sangeetha Dorai, Neil Redfield and Camille Thomas. Reservations are required; the tickets are pay-what-you-will with a suggested price of $10.

Sim Yan Ying "YY" | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Playbill: Cuttin’ Up

Thursday noon EDT / 5pm BST (available through August 9)

A starry cast performs Charles Randolph-Wright’s Cuttin’ Up, a stage adaptation of Craig Matberry’s book Cuttin’ Up: Wit and Wisdom from Black Barber Shops. Joe Morton (Scandal), Blair Underwood (L.A. Law) and Dyllon Burnside (Pose) play three barbers from different generations, and Tisha Campbell (House Party) plays multiple customers. Carl Cofield directs a cast that also includes the comedian Godfrey, Charles Browning, Reynaldo Pniella and Marcel Spears. First shown in June, the reading is now getting an exclusive encore run on Playbill; all proceeds from the $10 suggested donations benefit the Classical Theatre of Harlem.

Joe Morton | Photograph: Bob D'Amico/ABC

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Thursday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

PlayBAC: Company SBB/Stefanie Batten Bland: A Place of Sun

Thursday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for five days)

Baryshnikov Arts Center resumes its weekly series of videos from its archive of live dance, theater and music performances. This week’s offering is Stefanie Batten Bland 2012 piece A Place of Sun, created with artist Benjamin Heller as a response to BP’s Deepwater Horizon oil spill and set to choral music by Karol Szymanowski.

A Place of Sun | Photograph: Julieta Cervantes

Classic Conversations: Quincy Tyler Bernstine

Thursday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST

Artistic director John Doyle interviews artists associated with Classic Stage Company in this Thursday series, which usually includes at least one musical performance by the subject of the week. Today’s guest is the superb Off Broadway mainstay Quincy Tyler Bernstine, who has brought her wary, weary intelligence to productions including Ruined, Mr. Burns, a post-electric play, 10 out of 12, Marys Seacole, Grand Concourse and CSC’s As You Like It.

Quincy Tyler Bernstine | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Love Stories

Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for one week)

Alvin Ailey’s groundbreaking company, now under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its Ailey All Access program. This week’s offering is Love Stories (2004), a half-hour work created by Ailey mainstay Judith Jamison in collaboration with Battle and hip-hop dance pioneer Rennie Harris. Set to music by Stevie Wonder, the dance was featured in the 2006 TV special Beyond the Steps.

Love Stories | Photograph: Gert Krautbauer

Brandy’s Piano Bar Benefit

Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST

Staff members of the Upper East Side watering hole and piano bar Brandy’s raise some noise—and hopefully a little money—in this weekly August concert series to help keep the place going. Performers include Jennifer Pace, Jon Satrom, Joe Ardizzone, Gregg Goodbrod, Lauren Mufson and pianist John Bronston, joined by guest stars Erica Lustig, Tommy McDowell and Anne Steele.



Jennifer Pace | Photograph: Stewart Green

TRLive!: Gilbert L. Bailey II and Jessie Hooker Bailey

Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST

In its informal Thursday-night series, Theatre Row provides a platform for its associated artists to reach audiences at home. This week’s guests are the married Broadway ensemblers Gilbert L. Bailey II (Beetlejuice) and Jessie Hooker-Bailey (Waitress).

Gilbert L. Bailey II and Jessie Hooker Bailey | Photograph: Jeremy Daniel

Metropolitan Opera: Madama Butterfly

Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and usually remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s selection is Anthony Minghella’s gorgeous staging of Puccini’s Madama Butterfly, a tragic East-meets-West, East-loses-West story that borrows heavily from the plot of Miss Saigon. Kristine Opolais, Maria Zifchak, Roberto Alagna and Dwayne Croft star in this 2016 performance, conducted by Karel Mark Chichon.

Madama Butterfly | Photograph: Ken Howard

Theater Breaking Through Barriers: Voices from the Great Experiment

Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

Theater Breaking Through Barriers, whose productions prominently feature artists with disabilities, presents the second edition of its Virtual Playmakers’ Intensive. The company shares a new short play every evening through August 10. Tonight’s offering is Christopher Chan Roberson’s M-O-U-S-E, directed by Kimille Howard and featuring Scott Barton, Nayab Hussein, Ayako Ibaraki and Sean Phillips.

Stars in the House: Forbidden Broadway

Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and entertaining series to raise money for the Actors Fund. They play host to different theater stars in live, chatty interviews, interspersed with clips and songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Tonight’s episode, guest-hosted by Christine Pedi, welcomes Gerard Alessandrini, the creator of the affectionately acid-tongued parodic revue Forbidden Broadway, which has served as the Great White Way’s loyal opposition in multiple incarnations dating back to 1982. Joining him are multiple alums of the show, including Bryan Batt, Fred Barton, Brad Ellis, Jason Graae, Gina Kreiezmar, Bill Selby, Jenny Lee Stern, Michael West and Pedi herself.

Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation | Photograph: Caro Rosegg

Joe’s Pub: Kathryn Allison

Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through August 12)

The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. Tonight’s offering is the 2019 set by Broadway ensemble member Kathryn Allison that marked her first live performance of her debut album, Something Real, in which she covers R&B and jazz favorites.

Kathryn Allison | Photograph: Drake’s Takes

Seize the Show: All About Evil

Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The virtual theater-game company Seize the Show returns with a new interactive adventure, this one a murder mystery set in a world of backstabbing backstage Broadway drama. As always, the company uses its own technology (which it calls Gamiotics) to let audiences make collective choices that affect the direction and outcome of the story. Actor Jacob Thompson—who co-wrote the episode with David Carpenter, Kevin Hammonds and Caroline Prugh—is the genial host. The show will be performed again tomorrow night; tickets cost $10.

Jacob Thompson | Photograph: Peter Hurley

Eden Theater Company: The Bathroom Plays

Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The female-forward Eden Theater Company concludes its monthly series of original short plays, written by emerging playwrights to be performed on Zoom. Each edition is organized around a different room. This one, about bathrooms, is 45 minutes long and comprises works by Amy Berryman, E. E. Adams and Brennan Vickery. Donations to the Equal Justice Initiative are encouraged.

E. E. Adams | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Stanford TAPS: Cerulean

Thursday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)

Director Kari Barclay and nine students from Stanford’s Department of Theater and Performance Studies present a new play that they have collectively devised with Zoom performance in mind. The story centers on the founder of a social-media platform that emphasizes vulnerability. The show is free but reservations are required; it will be streamed once a night through Saturday.

Cerulean | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

San Francisco Magic Theatre Gala: Springing Forward

Thursday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)

San Francisco’s Magic Theatre, which was home to Sam Shepard at the peak of his career, holds a virtual fundraising gala. The main honorees are longtime S.F. arts-grant czar Kary Schulman and departing artistic director Loretta Greco; guests include Ed Harris, Amy Madigan, Taylor Mac, Mfonsio Udofia and Lloyd Suh.

The Road Theatre Company: Summer Playwrights Festival

Thursday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (available for 24 hours)

Los Angeles’s Road Theatre Company takes its 11th annual Summer Playwrights Festival online, offering 26 readings of new plays and shorts over the course of three weeks. A donation of $15 is suggested per event, and can be contributed here. The festival continues tonight with Lisa B. Thompson’s Dinner, about a fraught meal at which an African-American woman introduces her middle-class parents to those of her rich Nigerian fiancé. Jayongela Wilder directs.

Lisa B. Thompson | Photograph: Ricardo B. Brazziell

Let Them Eat Cake: MILFs and Daddies

Thursday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)

The weekly Zoom-in Let The Eat Cake showcases the talents of aerialists, dancers, polers and burlesque artists. Elena Delgado hosts this week’s episode, which is devoted to respecting your sexy elders. The company is requesting donations of $10 or more for tickets, which you can buy through Venmo at @ltecakenyc; send a direct message to @ltecakenyc on Instagram for the password to attend. A portion of this week’s proceeds will benefit Planned Parenthood.

Elena Delgado | Photograph: Allison Stock

The Muny: The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!

Thursday 9:15pm EDT / 2:15am BST (live only)

The St. Louis Municipal Opera Theatre, known to all as the Muny, is the biggest and oldest outdoor musical-theater venue in the United States, and it usually mounts multiple productions every summer in its 11,000-seat amphitheater. Since that’s out of the question this year, the company is creating weekly online specials (through August 17) that include highlights from past seasons, cast reunions and live song-and-dance material recorded remotely. Tonight’s third episode includes scenes from Les Misérables, South Pacific, Newsies and All Shook Up, new performances by Beth Leavel, Adam Heller, Julie Hanson and Michael James Scott, a reunion of the 2018 cast of Annie and dance numbers choreographed by Marjorie Failoni and Jon Rua, plus an episode of the game show Munywood Squares with guest stars E. Faye Butler, J. Harrison Ghee, Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Vicki Lewis, Steve Rosen, Jeffrey Schecter, John Scherer and Christopher Sieber. (The show is broadcast live on Monday and rerun once on Thursday night.)

Les Misérables | Photograph: Phillip Hamer

The Moth: Out of the Blue: Stories of Surprise

Thursday 10pm EDT / 3am BST (live only)

The most trusted name in storytelling, the Moth, is drawn now to the flame of Zoom—which might actually be a good medium for the group’s intimate genre. This mainstage edition, hosted by Jon Goode, features tales of the unexpected. The ticket price is $15 and ticket sales end at 7pm EDT.

Cirque du Soleil

Friday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST

As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers weekly hour-long specials of highlights from its past spectaculars.

Elemental Women: Meet Me at Dawn

Friday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)

Scotland’s Broghanne Jessamine is based in New York City, where she has co-founded the company Essential Women. In tonight’s Zoom reading, she reaches back across the Atlantic to act opposite fellow expat actor Yasmin Harvey (who has returned to Scotland) in Zinnie Harris’s Meet Me at Dawn, a fable of same-sex love and grief. Reservations are required and a donation of $10–$20 is requested, part of which will be split with two LGBTQ+ organizations: the Center in NYC and Stonewall in the U.K.

Broghanne Jessamine | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Friday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

See Thursday 4pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

Virtual Halston: Colman Domingo, Jane Monheit and Jessica Vosk

Friday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST

The divinely daffy Julie Halston suggests a cross between Teri Garr and Thelma Ritter, and her career includes many shows as Charles Busch's longtime muse as well as memorable supporting turns in such Broadway productions as Gypsy, You Can’t Take it With You and Tootsie. Now she hosts a weekly half-hour talk show, and why not? She’s one of the city’s most amusing talkers. Her guests on this episode are writer-performer Colman Domingo, jazz chanteuse Jane Monheit and Broadway vocal powerhouse Jessica Vosk.

Jessica Vosk | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

The Kitchen: Autumn Knight

Friday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST

In the third installment of her virtual residency at the Chelsea arts center, performance artist Autumn Knight putters around the mostly empty Kitchen—with sound and camera artists capturing her from a safe distance—in a live, space-filling improvisation that lasts for several strangely compelling hours. (To get a sense of the piece’s style, check out her first and second episodes.)

Autumn Knight | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Play Reading Fridays: The Understudy

Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST

The Actors Fund’s weekly series of readings continues with a look back at Theresa Rebeck’s 2008 backstage comedy The Understudy, a three-hander about a star, his bitter standby and a stage manager who is barely managing to keep things together. The cast comprises Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Andrew Kober (Hair) and Jawan M. Jackson (Ain’t Too Proud); a talkback with Rebeck and the actors follows the performance.

Lesli Margherita | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Bristol Riverside Theatre Summer Music Fest: A Night at the Movies

Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

Pennsylvania’s Bristol Riverside Theatre offers a virtual edition of its annual concert series, Summer Music Fest. Each of the three shows is recorded and broadcast three times. This month’s selection is A Night at the Movies, in which singers Demetria Joyce Bailey, Rebecca Robbins and Sean Thompson add their vocal polish to silver-screen tunes from “Stormy Weather” to “Moon River” and beyond. Keith Baker serves as host and music director; tickets cost $35, which will help the Bucks County company collect some much-needed bucks.

Metropolitan Opera: Parsifal

Friday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

See Thursday 7:30pm. Tonight’s selection, which predates the HD era, is a 1992 broadcast of Wagner’s 1882 Holy Grail opera Parsifal, based on the same epic poem by the medieval German knight Wolfram von Eschenbach that also inspired the composer’s earlier Lohengrin. Siegfried Jerusalem sings the title role, flanked by Waltraud Meier, Bernd Weikl and Kurt Moll. James Levine conducts.

Parsifal | Photograph: Metropolitan Opera Archives

Theater Breaking Through Barriers: Voices from the Great Experiment

Friday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

See Thursday 7:30pm. TBTB’s virtual festival continues this evening with Chris Phillips’s Cloudbusting, directed by Stuart Green and featuring Jen Bradley, Richard Lear and Dan Teachout.

The Know Theatre: Feast.

Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for 24 hours)

Cincinnati’s Know Theatre presents a six-week virtual run of Megan Gogerty’s Feast., which casts a sympathetic eye on Grendel’s Mother, the fearsome lake monster who seeks to avenge the death of her son in the Old English epic Beowulf. Jennifer Joplin performs the solo show, directed by Tamara Winters, at 8pm on Wednesdays through Saturdays and at 3pm on Sundays though September 20. Seating is limited and reservations are required; tickets cost $15–$25 (except on Wednesdays, which cost $5 in advance but are free on the day of the show). For an extra $10, if you order at least a week in advance, you can request an edible vegan snack that will be delivered to you by mail to augment the interactive experience.

Feast. | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

City Garage: right left with heels

Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available though August 12)

The experimental-theater company City Garage has been blowing minds in Santa Monica, California, since the 1980s. Now the company is sharing archival recordings of some of its best-received past productions. The unusual right left with heels, by Poland’s Sebastian Majweski, follows a pair of shoes from their gruesome origin in a Nazi death camp—where they were created especially for the wife of Joseph Goebbels—through decades of tumultuous Polish history. Frédérique Michel directs this well-received 2016 production, which stars Lindsay Plake and Alexa Yeames.

right left with heels | Photograph: Paul Rubenstein

Seize the Show: All About Evil

Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

See Thursday 8pm.

Stars in the House: Brenda Braxton and friends

Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

See Thursday 8pm. Tonight the show is guest-hosted by Broadway veteran Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe’s Cafe), who celebrates her birthday with guests including Donna Marie Asbury and Amra-Faye Wright.

Brenda Braxton | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Great Performances: In the Heights: Chasing Broadway Dreams

Friday 9pm EDT (available for one month in U.S. only)

The PBS channel WNET, one of New York City's most cherished cultural resources, is reopening its vault to offer access to several Great Performances recordings of major theatrical productions. This documentary traces Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of In the Heights over the course of several months before the musical’s 2008 Broadway debut, and includes substantial footage of that production. The show will be televised on PBS tonight, and will be viewable on the Great Performances website.

In the Heights | Photograph: Joan Marcus

The Road Theatre Company: Summer Playwrights Festival

Friday 9pm EDT / 2am BST

See Thursday 9pm. Tonight’s reading is Corey Hinkle’s All the Good in the World, in which a well-meaning North Dakota priest invites trouble when he lets an ex-con move into his family home. Cameron Watson directs.

Stanford TAPS: Cerulean

Friday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (ive only)

See Thursday 9pm.

Mirrorbox Theatre: We Don’t Bury Cars

Friday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)

Based in Cedar Rapids, Mirrorbox Theatre bills itself as Iowa’s only company exclusively dedicated to presenting new plays in their state premieres. In its Out of the Box series, the company presents free Zoom readings of contemporary plays every Friday night. Tonight’s offering is Jerrod Jordahl’s We Don’t Bury Cars, about a man in mourning after his son’s fatal overdose. Mirrorbox artistic director Cavan Hallman directs a cast that includes Dennis Barnett, Mic Evans, Marty Norton and Mike Spara. Seating is limited and advance registration is required.

Mike Spara | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Ice Factory: The Transit Ensemble: Who’s There?

Friday 10pm EDT / 3am BST (live only)

See Thursday 10am.

NOTE: If you would like to be considered for this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com. Listings continue below.