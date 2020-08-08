The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret events you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities. Performances that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll past the daily listings to find events that can still be seen for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos with no expiration dates. We update this page every day, so bookmark it for the latest information.

Online@theSpaceUK

Saturday 5am EDT / 10am BST (through August 30)

Culture abhors a vacuum, so theSpaceUK—which runs many of the venues that usually house shows at the famed Edinburgh Festival Fringe—has created an online festival of its own. More than 80 shows are involved, all of which were written during the lockdown period and have running times of under 45 minutes. The vast majority have been prerecorded and are being rolled out in three batches, today and on the next two Saturdays, but 12 of the shows are being split into bills to be performed live on Saturdays at 2pm EDT (7pm BST). Once the site, the events remain viewable for free through August 30. Among the shows going up today are Christopher Tajah’s BLM-themed Under Heaven’s Eyes, Bubble Laboratory’s soap-blowing Bubble Show with Dr Bubble and Milkshake, Swell Theatre Company’s theater-people comedy Rehearsal Etiquette, This is Not a Theatre Company’s immersive audio experience Play in Your Bathtub and Anne Rabbitt’s Bookshelf Ballad, a poem created from the titles of books in her home.

P.A. Tokyo: WeSongCycle

Saturday 8:45am EDT / 3:45pm BST

The Japanese performing-arts production company P.A. Tokyo presents a song cycle about heroism that represents the culmination of a multiweek collaboration among musical-theater writers, composers, directors and performers in the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Japan, Canada and South Korea. (The project featured mentorship by Rob Rokicki, Telly Leung, Stafford Arima and Mariko Kojima, who have worked on Broadway in various capacities.) Makiko Shibuya directs an international cast of 16.

Ice Factory: The Transit Ensemble: Who’s There?

Saturday 10am EDT / 2pm BST (live only)

Need a break from the summer heat? The cool curatorial heads of the New Ohio Theatre’s Ice Factory festival always provide a welcome breeze. In its month-long 27th edition, the fest is offering four new productions, performed virtually for runs of three or four days each. The third is the Transit Ensemble’s Who’s There, a devised work about the intersections of race, class, gender and otherness in the age of internet activism. The piece is performed live by artists in the United States, Singapore and Malaysia; Sim Yan Ying “YY” and Alvin Tan direct a diverse cast of six that includes YY herself along with Ghafir Akbar, Sean Devare, Rebekah Sangeetha Dorai, Neil Redfield and Camille Thomas. Reservations are required; the tickets are pay-what-you-will with a suggested price of $10. Today is the final performance.

Stars in the House: Free to Be…You and Me

Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Donations currently benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. Today’s show—an edited encore of an episode that originally aired in late June—celebrates Marlo Thomas’s beloved early-70s cross-media project Free to Be…You and Me, which helped teach a generation of kids about sexual equality, self-actualization, generosity and general human goodness. In addition to Thomas, guests include Gloria Steinem, Harry Belafonte, Audra McDonald, Drew Barrymore, Benj Pasek, Debra Messing and Marlee Matlin—plus Sara Bareilles, who has released a cover version of the title song, and Michael McElroy and the Broadway Inspirational Voices, who cover “Sisters and Brothers.”

Theater for the New City: Liberty or Just Us: A City Park Story

Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)

Theater for the New City normally takes its annual Street Theater Company show on the road, bringing spunky, family-friendly musical agitprop to outdoor sites throughout the five boroughs. Instead, this year’s 44th edition, Liberty or Just Us: A City Park Story, is being performed live remotely twice a weekend though September 13, with nods to the locations that were originally planned. Crystal Field and Joseph Vernon Banks's inclusive oratorio celebrates the long history of social activism in New York City parks, from the protests that followed the Triangle Shirtwaist fire to the Occupy Wall Street movement. Series veteran Michael-David Gordon leads the large and diverse cast. Performances are free and viewers are invited to sing along from home.

The Road Theatre Company: Summer Playwrights Festival

Saturday 5pm and 9pm EDT / 10pm and 2am BST (available for 24 hours)

Los Angeles’s Road Theatre Company takes its 11th annual Summer Playwrights Festival online, offering 26 readings of new plays and shorts over the course of three weeks. A donation of $15 is suggested per event, and can be contributed here. The festival continues today with two shows: Cheri Magid’s The Wide Yawning Infinity (5pm), in which a dinner party goes existentially awry, and Franky D. Gonzalez’s Even Flowers Bloom in Hell, Sometimes (9pm), which looks at the world from the point of view of incarcerated people and their families.

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Saturday 5pm–10:30pm EDT / 10pm–3:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni) and Michael James Roy (@MichaelJames-Roy).

Play-PerView: Dutchman

Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

The charitable virtual-theater initiative Play-PerView presents a one-time, live-only Zoom reunion reading of the 2007 Off Broadway revival of Amiri Baraka’s brutal 1964 racial allegory, wherein a white woman and a black man share a highly fraught encounter on a New York City subway train. Robert Barry Fleming directs the reading which stars Dulé Hill (The West Wing) and Jennifer Mudge (Fiasco’s into the Woods). “A lot has allegedly changed since Amiri Baraka’s incendiary hour-long play, about a white temptress seducing a bourgeois black man on a train, made its debut at this same theater in 1964,” wrote Raven Snook in her Time Out review. “But the searing emotions that Dutchman stirs up feel disturbingly current.” Tickets cost $5 and up, and proceeds benefit Newark Arts.

The Metropolitan Opera: Agrippina

Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular free rollout of past performances, mostly recorded in high definition. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s selection is a striking 2020 production of Handel's Agrippina, with Joyce DiDonato as the ruthless mother of the Roman emperor Nero. Harry Bicket conducts the performance, whose cast also includes Brenda Rae, Kate Lindsey, Iestyn Davies, Duncan Rock and Matthew Rose.

Theater Breaking Through Barriers: Voices from the Great Experiment

Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

Theater Breaking Through Barriers, whose productions prominently feature artists with disabilities, presents the second edition of its Virtual Playmakers’ Intensive. The company shares a new short play every evening from tonight through August 10. Tonight’s selection is Jeff Tabnick’s What If You Read My Plays, directed by Richard M. Rose and featuring Alyssa M. Chase and David Harrell.

MetLiveArts: Nativity Reconsidered: El Niño

Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

The Metropolitan Museum streams a 2019 recording of soprano Julia Bullock singing her new arrangement John Adams and Peter Sellars’s Christmas oratorio El Niño, which incorporates text from the King James Bible as well as sources including gnostic gospels, a Martin Luther sermon and modern poetry. This site-specific performance in the Fuentidueña Chapel at the Cloisters marked the NYC debut of the American Modern Opera Company; Bullock is joined by three other vocalists—mezzo J'nai Bridges, countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo and bass-baritone Davoìne Tines—and a dozen instrumentalists.

Stanford TAPS: Cerulean

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

Director Kari Barclay and nine students from Stanford’s Department of Theater and Performance Studies present a new play that they have collectively devised with Zoom performance in mind. The story centers on the founder of a social-media platform that emphasizes vulnerability. The show is free but reservations are required; this is the last of the show’s three streams.

Riant Theatre: Forger

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The Riant Theatre, best known for its Strawberry One-Act Festival, offers a Zoom reading of Simon Bowler’s Forger as part of its ongoing Jocunda Music, Film and Theatre Festival. The play is based on the true story of the notorious Dutch painter Han Van Meegeren, who—to avoid a treason charge in the aftermath of World War II—had to prove that he had forged a Vermeer that was sold to Hermann Goering. Van Dirk Fisher directs a cast of eight led by Steve Sherman. Tickets cost $15 and advance reservations are required; a conversation with Bowler and the cast follows the performance.

Stars in the House: Save the Arts 3

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

See Saturday 2pm. On tonight’s edition, Broadway stars lend their voices to the chorus of advocates for emergency government support for the arts industry.

Metropolitan Playhouse: The Poor Man’s Butcher

Saturday at 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for three days)

In lieu of its usual Saturday-night readings of antique American short plays, the East Village’s Metropolitan Playhouse presents Jared Houseman’s The Poor Man’s Butcher, a solo piece from its oral-history series, Alphabet City.

Plays in the House Teen Edition: Lady Liberty and the Doughnut Girl

Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)

Stars in the House takes the idea behind its successful Plays in House reading series and extends it to teens in a Sunday-matinee series for young people. This week’s offering is Eric Lane’s Lady Liberty and the Doughnut Girl, directed by Jacob Daniel Smith and starring Simone Clotile and Donovan Rogers. Donations benefit the Theatre Lab School of the Dramatic Arts.

Theater for the New City: Liberty or Just Us: A City Park Story

Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)

See Saturday 2pm.

Bristol Riverside Theatre Summer Music Fest: A Night at the Movies

Sunday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)

Pennsylvania’s Bristol Riverside Theatre offers a virtual edition of its annual concert series, Summer Music Fest. Each of the three shows is recorded and broadcast three times. This month’s selection is A Night at the Movies, in which singers Demetria Joyce Bailey, Rebecca Robbins and Sean Thompson add their vocal polish to silver-screen tunes from “Stormy Weather” to “Moon River” and beyond. Keith Baker serves as host and music director; tickets cost $35, which will help the Bucks County company collect some much-needed bucks.

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Sunday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

See Saturday 5pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).

The Road Theatre Company: Summer Playwrights Festival

Sunday 5pm and 9pm EDT / 10pm and 2am BST (available for 24 hours)

See Saturday 5pm. SPF continues today with two readings: Scott C. Sickles’s Marianas Trench (5pm), a futuristic thriller about two boys who become pen pals in a no-longer-United States that has split into separate red-state and blue-state countries; and Turbulence (9pm), a collection of short plays by William Mastrosimone (Extremities).

Theater of War: Antigone in Ferguson

Sunday 8:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST (live only)

Directed and adapted by Bryan Doerries in response to Michael Brown's 2014 death, Antigone in Ferguson combines choral music, group discussions and readings from Sophocles' tragedy: the tale of a Theban woman confined to a cave by a tyrant who feels she protests too much. The cast includes Oscar Isaac, Tracie Thoms, Ato Blankson Wood, Willie Woodmore, Marjolaine Goldsmith and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams The event is free, but tickets must be reserved in advance. This may be the streaming-theater event of the month. You can read more about it here.

Metropolitan Opera: Don Giovanni

Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

See Saturday 7:30pm. The Met’s 21st week of free operas concludes with Mozart’s Don Giovanni, starring Simon Keenlyside as the debauched title character and Hibla Gerzmava, Malin Byström and Serena Malfi as his trio of donnas. Fabio Luisi conducts this 2016 performance of Michael Grandage’s production; the supporting cast includes Paul Appleby and Adam Plachetka.

Theater Breaking Through Barriers: Voices from the Great Experiment

Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

See Monday 7:30pm. TBTB’s virtual festival continues this evening with Tatiana G. Rivera’s (Untitled), directed by downtown-theater icon Everett Quinton and featuring Veronica Cruz, Christopher Imbrosiano, Patrick O’Hare and Estrella Tamez-Penney.

Playdate: Hangups and Aut Viam Inveniam Aut Faciam

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The new virtual-theater company Playdate, devoted to the development of new works in the Covid era, presents the last of three live-only double bills of plays by emerging writers, with casts that include multiple television notables. This edition comprises Sarah Groustra’s Hangups, starring Marcus Scribner and Hayley Orrantia as a couple trying to define their relationship, and Roseanna Zerambo’s Aut Viam Inveniam Aut Faciam, with Meg DeLacy and Rebecca Creskoff as a student and teacher in a quarantine quandary. Tickets start at $5; proceeds benefit Color of Change and LA YWCA’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The Seth Concert Series: Liz Callaway

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him for this episode is the sunny Liz Callaway, whose gleaming Broadway belt has brightened such shows as Cats, Baby and Miss Saigon. Virtual tickets cost $20; tonight's live edition at 8pm will be recorded and rerun tomorrow at 3pm.

Kritzerland: Sing Happy—The Songs of Kander and Ebb

Sunday 8pm EST / 1am BST

The actor, writer and producer Bruce Kimmel has been an essential font of show tunes for decades, notably as the force behind the labels Bay Cities, Varese Sarabande, Fynsworth Alley and now Kritzerland. Since 2010, he has also assembled and hosted monthly cabaret shows with very high-level casts, most recently at Feinstein’s Upstairs at Vitello’s. The cast of this virtual version—which celebrates the songs John Kander and Fred Ebb, the songwriting team behind Cabaret, Chicago and so much more—includes Brent Barrett, Debbie Gravitte, Karen Ziemba, Karen Mason, Kerry O’Malley, Peyton Kirkner, Hartley Powers, Sami Staitman, Robert Yacko and that comic dynamo Jennifer Simard. Proceeds benefit NoHo theaters in financial jeopardy.

Riant Theatre: Fiama’s Finale

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The Riant Theatre’s Jocunda festival continues with a reading of Carrie Gibson and Elizabeth Welles’s Fiama’s Finale, directed by Gibson. Shirley Jordan, of the zombie audio drama We’re Alive, leads the cast of 10 as a former beauty queen who causes a massive traffic pileup. Tickets cost $15 and advance reservations are required; a discussion with the playwrights and cast follows the reading.

Brian Nash

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

A wizard at the piano and an ace musical director, Brian Nash is also an exuberant showman when he takes the mic himself—as he usually does on Sunday nights at the Duplex in the West Village, where he has held court for the past decade or so. Tonight he brings the magic to Facebook Live in a weekly virtual concert. In lieu of a tip jar, you can Venmo him at @BrianJNash. (If you do it in advance, feel free to include a request.)

