The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret events you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities. Performances that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down past the daily listings to find events you can still watch for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration. We update this page every day, so bookmark it for the latest information.

The Seth Concert Series: Norm Lewis

Monday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)

Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him for this episode is the radiantly amiable leading man Norm Lewis, whose versatile 25-year career on Broadway has included stints in Porgy and Bess, Les Misérables, The Little Mermaid, The Wild Party and Side Show; in 2014, he became the first Black actor to play the Phantom on Broadway. Virtual tickets cost $25 (or $20 with the discount code NORM20); the live edition on Sunday night is recorded and rerun on Monday at 3pm.

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Monday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

Dixon Place: Hot! Festival

Monday 6:30pm and 7pm EDT / 11:30pm and midnight BST (live only)

Escape your humdrum black-and-white life for the many shades of gay at the Hot! Festival, Dixon Place's annual celebration of all things same-sex. The virtual festivities continue today with the 10-minute They & High Flying (6:30pm), the third edition of Jeff McMahon’s weekly series of short works, and Tadeusz von Moltke and Alexander Zuccaro’s Stop When You’re Done 20/21 (7pm), a 20-minute tribute to Jean Genet that imagines an encounter between civil-rights protesters in 1970 and today. Contributions to both shows are voluntary.

Theater for the New City: Visitors in the Dark

Monday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for four days)

The kind of camp that Charles Busch (Vampire Lesbians of Sodom) has practiced for more than 35 years, with great affection and without modern peer, is rooted in nostalgia for the black-and-white magic of the silver screen of yore. In between Off Broadway productions (such as this year’s The Confession of Lily Dare), he often returns to the East Village’s scrappy Theater for the New City to try out new material. Tonight, he costars with Julie Halston, Becky London and Ruth Williamson in Visitors in the Dark, in which four Greenwich Village women suspect that space aliens may be involved in the 1965 blackout. Longtime Busch leaguer Carl Andress directs the world premiere.

Project Sing Out!: A Benefit for Arts Education

Monday 7pm EDT / midnight BST

Hailey Kilgore, who made a memorable Broadway debut in the 2017 Broadway revival of Once on This Island when she was just 18, corrals a terrific lineup of fellow musical-theater lights to raise funds for the Educational Theatrical Foundation, which supports arts education in low-income communities and communities of color. Hosted by Playbill, the event includes performances and appearances by Lea Salonga, LaChanze, Brandon Victor Dixon, Javier Muñoz, Ruthie Ann Miles, Ali Stroker, Saycon Sengbloh, Colman Domingo, Chita Rivera, Don Cheadle, Vanessa Williams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Jordan Fisher, Jenna Ushkowitz, Peppermint, Jamie Brewer, Celia Rose Gooding, Adam Jacobs, Ana Villafañe, Rodney Hicks, Jon Rua, Telly Leung, Quentin Earl Darrington, Jelani Alladin, Robin Roberts, Whoopi Goldberg, Eden Espinosa, Nikki Renée Daniels, George Salazar and many more.

Transport Group: Broadbend, Arkansas

Monday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available through August 16)

The Transport Group, whose consistently fine work has earned it special honors from the New York Drama Critics’ Circle and the Drama Desks, streams a recording of its original 2019 musical Broadbend, Arkansas, which follows three generations of an African-American family in the South as it grapples with questions of civil rights, economic inequality and police brutality. The music is by Ted Shen, and the libretto is by Ellen Fitzhugh and Harrison David Rivers. Jack Cummings III directs a cast led by Justin Cunningham and Danyel Fulton. Contributions to the Black Theatre Network are encouraged.

The New Group: Facing the Rising Tide: Quik-Mart

Monday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

This week, Off Broadway’s New Group teams with the Natural Resources Defense Council for a digital festival called Facing the Rising Ride, which comprises live readings and post-performance discussions of five plays by emerging writers that address questions of “environmental racism, the climate crisis and hope.” The fest begins tonight with Charles Gershman’s Quik-Mart (directed by Arpita Mukherjee), a drama that centers on the ownership of a New York City bodega.

Red Bull Theater: Short New Play Festival 2020: Private Lives

Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for four days)

New York’s gutsiest classical-theater troupe, Red Bull, offers the tenth edition of its annual feast of playlets. This year’s virtual version, hosted by Craig Baldwin, features live remote performances of eight brief works loosely inspired by Noël Coward’s Private Lives. Two of them—Jeremy O. Harris’s Fear and Misery of the Master Race (of the Brecht) and Theresa Rebeck’s The Panel—were commissioned for the festival; the other six (by Ben Beckley, Avery Deutsch, Leah Maddrie, Jessica Moss, Matthew Park and Mallory Jane Weiss) were chosen from among more than 500 submissions. Mêlisa Annis, Vivienne Benesch and Em Weinstein direct a luxury cast that includes Kathleen Chalfant, William Jackson Harper, Charlayne Woodard, Lilli Cooper, Edmund Donovan, Frankie J. Alvarez, Ali Ahn, Louisa Jacobson and Peter Francis James.

Metropolitan Opera: Il Barbiere di Siviglia

Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight the series begins its 19th week with a 2014 performance of Rossini's 1816 opera buffa (and Bugs Bunny favorite) The Barber of Seville, adapted from a French stage comedy by Pierre Beaumarchais and a prequel of sorts to Mozart's 1786 The Marriage of Figaro. Michele Mariotti conducts; the cast is led by Isabel Leonard, Lawrence Brownlee, Christopher Maltman and Maurizio Muraro.

Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition

Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for one week)

Mounted by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus gang, this exhibition of curious human endeavors features everything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. A remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant now hits YouTube every week. This week, Bindlestiff’s Keith Nelson hosts sideshow performer Coney Island Chris, comedic magician Jeff Moche, hand balancer Joel Herzfeld, contortionist Maddy (from Pegasus Riders), comic juggler Sam Malcolm, hula hooper Dizzy Lizzy, aerialist-musician Amy Chen, jugglers Susan Voyticky and Kelsey Strauch and Ugandan acrobat-jugglers Eries El Malabarista, as well as circus historian Hovey Burgess. Contributions are welcome via Venmo (@BindlestiffFamilyCirkus).

Pregones/ Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre: Remojo 2020

Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

Pregones/PRTT, whose 2014 merger united two of New York’s oldest Latinx-centered theater companies, continues its five-part weekly platform for works-in-progress and indie short films. Rosal Colon (Orange Is the New Black) hosts each half-hour episode. Today’s edition features Joel Pérez’s Colonial, in which a young man makes surprising discoveries after inheriting a family manse in Puerto Rico, and Cedric Leiba Jr.’s LGBTQ-themed solo cabaret My Emancipation. Reservations are required.

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host, and now he brings the show online via YouTube. This week’s guest list includes Broadway broad Sally Mayes, jazz pianists Monty Alexander and Jim Clayton, singer Nicole Henry, erstwhile Queer Eye culturista Jai Rodriguez and young musical-theater fan Colin O’Leary, who went viral with a YouTube video of him lip-synching show tunes in the car with his none-too-pleased-looking mom. The show is free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).

Stars in the House: Andréa Burns and friends

Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Donations benefit the Actors Fund. On Monday nights the show is guest-hosted by Broadway’s vivid Andréa Burns (On Your Feet!).

Mondays in the Club with Lance

Monday 9pm–1am EDT / 1am–5am BST

He’s worked with Alan Cumming, Liza Minnelli and just about every downtown act in NYC. Now the songwriter, pianist and performer Lance Horne hosts his own wild night of piano-bar singing, storytelling and dancing at the East Village nightlife hub Club Cumming—transposed, for the time being, to the key of YouTube, where loyal regulars and curious visitors can keep the flame burning. Expect show-tune geekery and advanced community spirit. In its new Monday+ format, the livestream includes new material as well as highlight clips from past events. (The stream is free, but you can also tip Horne directly via Venmo at @LanceHorne.)

The Muny: The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!

Monday 9:15pm EDT / 2:15am BST (live only)

The St. Louis Municipal Opera Theatre, known to all as the Muny, is the biggest and oldest outdoor musical-theater venue in the United States, and it usually mounts multiple productions every summer in its 11,000-seat amphitheater. Since that’s out of the question this year, the company is creating weekly online specials (through August 17) that include highlights from past seasons, cast reunions and live song-and-dance material recorded remotely. Tonight’s debut episode includes scenes from The Little Mermaid, Singin’ in the Rain, The Wiz and The Music Man and performances by Jennifer Cody, Hunter Foster, Ashley Brown, Lara Teeter and original Cats star Ken Page, as well as an episode of the game show Munywood Squares with guest stars E. Faye Butler, J. Harrison Ghee, Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Vicki Lewis, Steve Rosen, Jeffrey Schecter, John Scherer and Christopher Sieber. (The show will be rerun once only on Thursday night.)

CyberTank Variety Show

Tuesday 4pm EDT / 9pm BST

The Tank, one of NYC’s premiere incubators of emerging talent, rolls forward with a weekly multidisciplinary variety show and discussion group, in which artists are welcome to participate remotely.

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Tuesday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

See Monday 4pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

Tuesday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (available for four days)

Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this weekly variation on that theme, writers create monologues or two-handers for actors who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays starting at 6pm, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable for four days.

Irish Repertory Theatre: The Weir

Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

After its success in May with a virtual revival of Brian Friel’s Molly Sweeney, the Irish Rep is offering a summer season of love online productions of three other shows from the company’s history. This week, the company revisits its excellent 2013 revival of Conor McPherson's 1997 drama, a series of tall tales told by four Irishmen vying for the attention of a woman in a pub. “The Irish Repertory Theatre’s offering boasts a palpable liquidity, an accelerating rush of people swept off their feet by loneliness who are nonetheless caught and stilled in a village bar,” wrote Helen Shaw in her five-star Time Out review. “But the work moves beyond mere coziness; an excellent cast and McPherson’s profoundly felt humanism make the piece warming on some deep, maybe even soul-deep, level.” Three members of the 2013 cast—Dan Butler, Sean Gormley and Irish Rep utility player John Keating—are joined this time by Amanda Quaid and Tim Ruddy, all directed once again by Ciarán O’Reilly. The play will be performed live five more times this week at different times; each performance is free, but a $25 donation is suggested and registration at least two hours in advance is required.

The Weir | Photograph: Carol Rosegg

The New Group: Facing the Rising Tide: shadow/land

Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

See Monday 7pm. The festival continues tonight with Erika Dickerson-Despenza’s shadow/land (directed by Candis C. Jones), the first part of a planned 10-play cycle about the effects of Hurricane Katrina.

Piano Bar Live!

Tuesday 7:15pm EDT / 12:15am BST

Before the current isolation situation, Scott Barbarino’s Piano Bar Live! was already devoted to streaming piano bar entertainers at Brandy’s and the Duplex to folks cooped up at home. Now the series goes fully virtual. This week’s edition features Michael Orland, the Bleam Sisters, Ashley Argota, Dan Bauer, Hadiza Dockeray, Robin Lyon, Julie Sheppard, Nancy Timpanaro-Hogan and Peter Allen Vogt.

Monk Parrots: After an Earlier Incident (A Dyschronic Romeo and Juliet)

Tuesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for one week)

The NYC experimental-theater company Monk Parrots streams a recording of its world-premiere production of David Todd’s After an Earlier Incident (A Dyschronic Romeo and Juliet), which draws on the work of French deconstructionist Jacques Derrida as it combines elements of various Romeo and Juliet–like stories throughout the ages. Directed by Luke Leonard, the multimedia production was recorded at La MaMa in 2013.

Metropolitan Opera: Tannhäuser

Tuesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

See Monday 7:30pm. Tonight’s Met selection, which predates the HD era, is Wagner’s Tannhäuser, a tale of transcendent love and a medieval version of the Eurovision Song Contest that everyone takes very seriously. James Levine conducts this 1982 performance, which stars Richard Cassilly, Éva Marton, Bernd Weikl, John Macurdy and, as the goddess Venus, Tatiana Troyanos.

Amber Martin: Ambyoke

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The multitalented Amber Martin, a chameleonic performer with a killer voice, is a significant player in the downtown alt-cabaret scene, and she’s not going to let a little quarantine slow her down. In her weekly hang session on Facebook, she sings favorites and requests to karaoke tracks and chats with guests. (You can tip her through Venmo at @Amber-Martin-101.)

Stars in the House: The Comeback reunion

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

See Monday 8pm. Tonight's edition strays from the series’s usual theatrical focus to reunite cast members of HBO’s much-cherished cult comedy The Comeback. Series star Lisa Kudrow is joined by castmates Laura Silverman, Dan Bucatinsky, Lance Barber and Damian Young as well as by series co-creator Michael Patrick King.

Folksbiene Live: Maida Feingold: Sing Out for Peace and Justice

Wednesday 1pm EDT / 6pm BST

More than a century old, the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene recently had a surprise breakout hit with its Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof. In the latest edition of its Folksbiene Live series, billed as "an online celebration of Yiddish culture," Maida Feingold performs Yiddish and English folk songs with social-justice messages.

Martha Graham Dance Company: Clytemnestra

Wednesday 2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST

The queen of modern dance's legacy lives on. In this edition of its Martha Matinee series on YouTube, the company that bears her name takes a look at Graham’s take on the Oresteia’s vengefully murderous Clytemnestra. The company is showing the work—as danced by a 1979 ensemble led by Yuriko Kimura—in three pieces; today’s is the third. The program also includes footage of Graham herself in the title role and a live discussion with special guests.

Irish Repertory Theatre: The Weir

Wednesday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)

See Tuesday 7pm.

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Wednesday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

See Monday 4pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Drew Wutke (@DrewWutke) and Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic).

Metropolitan Opera: The Merry Widow

Wednesday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for 48 hours)

In addition to its nightly gift of filmed productions (see 7:30pm), the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering. This week's study subject is an English-language version of Franz Lehár’s frothy 1905 operetta The Merry Widow, starring the beloved American soprano Renée Fleming as a rich widow and Nathan Gunn as the handsome former flame whose pride prevents him from marrying her for her money. Sir Andrew Davis conducts this 2015 performance, which also features Broadway’s Kelli O’Hara.

The New Group: Facing the Rising Tide: That Heaven’s Vault Should Crack

Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

See Monday 7pm. Tonight’s hump-day edition of the New Group’s festival presents Rae Binstock’s That Heaven’s Vault Should Crack (directed by Kareem Fahmy), a set of short plays about preparing for impending disaster.

New Works: Tenn and ¡Americano!

Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST

In this weekly 45-minute show, New York Theatre Barn's development series Zooms in on musicals-in-progress. Jullian Hornik’s Tenn depicts the early life of great American playwright Tennessee Williams; and Michael Barnard, Carrie Rodriguez and Jonathan Rosenberg’s ¡Americano!, inspired by the life of DREAMer turned political entrepreneur Antonio Valdovinos.

Ballet Hispánico: Homebound/Alaala

Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for one week)

The venerable Ballet Hispánico, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program, B Unidos. Most of its offerings are on Instagram Live, but its weekly watch parties of archival favorites are the exception. Today’s offering is Bennyroyce Royon’s 2019 piece Homebound/Alaala, which looks at the intersection of Latin and Asian cultures. A live Q&A follows the premiere, with artistic director Eduardo Vilaro and associated artists.

Dixon Place: Hot! Festival: Veronica Garza

Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

See Monday 6:30pm. The Hot! Festival flames on tonight with a show by Brooklyn stand-up comedian Veronica Garza. Reservations are required.

Metropolitan Opera: Macbeth

Wednesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

See Monday 7:30pm. The Met’s 19th week of free operas continues with Verdi’s first stab at adapting Shakespeare: Macbeth, in which a Scottish nobleman is egged on to regicide by his wife and a chorus of witches. In this 2008 performance, conducted by James Levine, Željko Lučić and Maria Guleghina play the central couple; the supporting cast includes Dimitri Pittas, and John Relyea.

The Tank: Mrs. Loman

Wednesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The Tank’s Meghan Finn directs a reading of Barbara Cassidy’s Mrs. Loman, a sequel to Death of a Salesman.

Irish Repertory Theatre: The Weir

Wednesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

See Tuesday 7pm.

Stars in the House

Wednesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

See Monday 8pm. Guests for tonight’s episode have not yet been announced.

Lake Tahoe Dance Festival

Wednesday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (available for one day)

Lake Tahoe Dance Collective presents its eighth annual dance festival in a virtual edition that is spread out over three successive nights. On the lineup are works that have been featured in past years of the festival or by artists who were originally slated to perform this time. Tonight’s collection focuses on American classical ballet and includes dances by Agnes de Mille, Antony Tudor and Lauren Lovette; festival founders Christin Hanna and Constantine Baecher host a conversation about the works with guests Daniel Baudendistel, Stephen Hanna, Adrian Danchig-Waring and Ashley Bouder. A $25 contribution is suggested.

