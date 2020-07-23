The best live theater to stream online on July 23 and July 24
Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today
The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret events you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities. Performances that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down past the daily listings to find events you can still watch for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration. We update this page every day, so bookmark it for the latest information.
The Wilma Theater: Is God Is
Thursday 9am EDT / 2pm BST (available through July 26)
Aleshea Harris’s searing revenge tragedy, which had a memorable run at Soho Rep in 2018, is a bold mix of—as Harris says—“the ancient, the modern, the tragic, the Spaghetti Western, hip-hop and Afropunk.” Philadelphia’s Wilma Theater had been scheduled to present it earlier this year, but its plans were thwarted by the pandemic. Now the company has created an audioplay version of the piece, directed by James Ijames. The cast includes Danielle Leneé, Brett Ashley Robinson, Melanye Finister, Akeem Davis, Anthony Martinez-Briggs, Aaron Bell, Taysha Marie Canales and Lindsay Smiling. Tickets, which start at $10, entitle listeners to take in the piece anytime between today and Sunday.
Is God Is | Photograph: Wide Eyed Studios
Live with Carnegie Hall: Audra McDonald
Thursday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
Carnegie Hall continues its online series with a live concert-and-interview set by the great Broadway leading lady and Tony hoarder Audra McDonald, a dazzling interpreter whose virtuosic technique doesn’t get in the way of her natural warmth. Expect some recent additions to her repertoire. Joining her is CBS Sunday Morning wag Mo Rocca and musical director Andy Einhorn.
Audra McDonald | Photograph: Autumn de Wilde
Christina Bianco: Lockdown Live! Concerts for a Cause
Thursday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST
Christina Bianco is a comic firecracker with a pyrotechnic voice and a great gift for mimicry, which broke her out when a video of her performing "Total Eclipse of the Heart"—as sung by 19 different divas—went megaviral. Last year, she earned rave reviews as Fanny Brice in a revival of Funny Girl in Paris. In this YouTube benefit concert, she delves into her deep reserves of vocal impersonations to raise money for TDF's Lifeline Campaign, with guest help from her erstwhile Forbidden Broadway costar Michael West.
Christina Bianco | Photograph: Darren Bell
Michael Lavine: The Enthralling Thirties
Thursday 3:30pm EDT / 8:30pm BST
Musical director and vocal coach Michael Lavine is a legend within the industry for his exceptional collection of sheet music. In this illustrated Zoom seminar, the second in his three-part Songs of the Decades series, he focuses on the anti-Depression music of the 1930s. Performing some of the songs being studied are cabaret royalty Steve Ross and KT Sullivan and Daisy Egan, who won a Tony for The Secret Garden when she was just 11 years old. Tickets cost $25, or $60 for the full three-part series; proceeds benefit the Jewish magazine Moment.
Michael Lavine | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
Thursday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST
The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).
PlayBAC: Aszure Barton: Over/Come
Thursday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available through July 28)
Baryshnikov Arts Center resumes its weekly series of videos from its archive of live dance, theater and music performances. This week’s offering is a 2005 performance of Canadian dance maker Aszure Barton’s Over/Come, which she created during her BAC residency.
Classic Conversations: André De Shields
Thursday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST
Artistic director John Doyle interviews artists associated with Classic Stage Company in this Thursday series, which usually includes at least one musical performance by the subject of the week. Today’s guest is the sly André De Shields, Broadway's original Wiz, whose master showmanship in Hadestown earned him a Tony Award last year, and whose 50-plus years in the business have given him some valuable perspective on what may lie ahead.
André De Shields | Photograph: Lia Chang
Irish Repertory Theatre: The Weir
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
After its success in May with a virtual revival of Brian Friel’s Molly Sweeney, the Irish Rep is offering a summer season of love online productions of three other shows from the company’s history. This week, the company revisits its excellent 2013 revival of Conor McPherson's 1997 drama, a series of tall tales told by four Irishmen vying for the attention of a woman in a pub. “The Irish Repertory Theatre’s offering boasts a palpable liquidity, an accelerating rush of people swept off their feet by loneliness who are nonetheless caught and stilled in a village bar,” wrote Helen Shaw in her five-star Time Out review. “But the work moves beyond mere coziness; an excellent cast and McPherson’s profoundly felt humanism make the piece warming on some deep, maybe even soul-deep, level.” Three members of the 2013 cast—Dan Butler, Sean Gormley and Irish Rep utility player John Keating—are joined this time by Amanda Quaid and Tim Ruddy, all directed once again by Ciarán O’Reilly. The play will be performed live twice more this week at different times; each performance is free, but a $25 donation is suggested and registration at least two hours in advance is required.
The Weir | Photograph: Carol Rosegg
New Group: Facing the Rising Tide: Mother of Exiles
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for three days)
This week, Off Broadway’s New Group teams with the Natural Resources Defense Council for a digital festival called Facing the Rising Ride, which comprises live readings and post-performance discussions of five plays by emerging writers that address questions of “environmental racism, the climate crisis and hope.” The fest continues tonight with a 6pm panel discussion on art and activism, followed by Jessica Huang’s Mother of Exiles (directed by Seonjae Kim), which traces the American descendants of a late-19th-century immigrant through 200 years of change.
Jessica Huang | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Cape Cod Theatre Project: I, My Ruination
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
Paul Giamatti plays Elia Kazan, Nina Arianda plays his wife, Molly, and Corey Stoll is Arthur Miller in this live benefit performance of Kevin Artigue’s I, My Ruination, which finds its central characters in an ethical triangle during the House Un-American Activities Committee’s hunt for red activity in the early 1950s. The starry cast is completed by Pedro Pascal and Arian Moayed, directed by Hal Brooks. Tickets to tonight’s performance or the second one (on Saturday at 7pm) cost $50, which will help keep the Cape Cod Theatre Project afloat.
Paul Giamatti | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Blues Suite
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for one week)
Alvin Ailey’s groundbreaking company, now under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its All Access program with Ailey’s seminal early work Blues Suite, the ballet that launched the company in 1958. The piece draws from Ailey’s experience of growing up in rural Texas during the Depression; this performance of it is taken from the 1985 Great Performances dance special Three by Three.
Blues Suite | Photograph: Paul Kolnik
TRLive!: Maya Sharpe
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
In its informal Thursday-night series, Theatre Row provides a platform for its associated artists to reach audiences at home. This week’s guest is multimedia is Maya Sharpe, a singer-songwriter and filmmaker who appeared in the 2009 Broadway revival of Hair.
Maya Sharpe | Photograph: Maya Sharpe
Hot! Festival: Basement
Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
Escape your humdrum black-and-white life for the many shades of gay at the Hot! Festival, Dixon Place's annual celebration of all things same-sex. Tonight’s offering os Kallan Dana’s Basement, about a pair of hoarders. A portion of donations go to the Black Trans Travel Fund.
Seize the Show: All About Evil
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
The virtual theater-game company Seize the Show returns with a new interactive adventure, this one a murder mystery set in a world of backstabbing backstage Broadway drama. As always, the company uses its own technology (which it calls Gamiotics) to let audiences make collective choices that affect the direction and outcome of the story. Actor Jacob Thompson—who co-wrote the episode with David Carpenter, Kevin Hammonds and Caroline Prugh—is the genial host. The show will be performed once more tomorrow night; the experience is free but donations are welcome.
Jacob Thompson | Photograph: Peter Hurley
Metropolitan Opera: Roméo et Juliette
Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and usually remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s offering stars the high-powered Anna Netrebko and Roberto Alagna in the title roles of Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette, adapted from Shakespeare's family-feud tragedy about rebellious teens who have sex and score drugs from a local priest. Plácido Domingo conducts this 2007 performance, which also features Nathan Gunn and Robert Lloyd.
Roméo et Juliette | Photograph: Ken Howard
Stars in the House: Fame reunion
Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and entertaining series to raise money for the Actors Fund. They play host to different theater stars in live, chatty interviews, interspersed with clips and songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. On tonight’s episode, stars of the 1980 movie musical Fame—including Debbie Allen, Lee Curreri, Laura Dean and Antonia Franceschi—hold a class reunion, joined by songwriters Michael Gore and Dean Pitchford (who later explored more high-school horrors in the musical Carrie).
Let Them Eat Cake: Hunks and Punks
Thursday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
The weekly Zoom-in Let The Eat Cake showcases the talents of aerialists, dancers, polers and burlesque artists. This week’s episode is organized around the contrasts and continuity between the social-change movements of the 1960s and today. The company is requesting donations of $10 or more for tickets, which you can buy through Venmo at @ltecakenyc; send a direct message to @ltecakenyc on Instagram for the password to attend. A portion of this week’s proceeds will benefit Stilettos Inc., a new group that seeks better working conditions for strip-club employees.
Brenna Bradbury | Photograph: Sam Burriss
Theatreworks Silicon Valley: Shakespeare in Vegas
Thursday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (available for four days)
Broadway bad boy Patrick Page (Hadestown) and good gal Karen Ziemba (Contact) star in a benefit reading of Suzanne Bradbeer’s Shakespeare in Vegas, a comedy about the efforts of a Vegas impresario and a frustrated New York actress to bring culture to the desert. Giovanna Sardelli directs the virtual performance; donations to TheatreWorks Silicon Valley are encouraged.
Patrick Page | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Lake Tahoe Dance Festival
Thursday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (available for one day)
Lake Tahoe Dance Collective presents its eighth annual dance festival in a virtual edition that is spread out over three successive nights. On the lineup are works that have been featured in past years of the festival or by artists who were originally slated to perform this time. Tonight’s collection focuses on 20th-century modern dance and includes pieces by Martha Graham, Paul Taylor, Erick Hawkins and Lester Horton. Christin Hanna and Kristina Berger host a conversation about the works with dancers Lloyd Knight, Wendy Whelan and Kristin Draucker. A $25 contribution is suggested but not required.
Kristin Draucker | Photograph: Jen Schmidt
The Muny: The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!
Thursday 9:15pm EDT / 2:15am BST (live only)
The St. Louis Municipal Opera Theatre, known to all as the Muny, is the biggest and oldest outdoor musical-theater venue in the United States, and it usually mounts multiple productions every summer in its 11,000-seat amphitheater. Since that’s out of the question this year, the company is sharing highlights from past seasons, cast reunions and live song-and-dance material recorded remotely in a new series of hour-long online specials. Tonight’s debut episode includes scenes from The Little Mermaid, Singin’ in the Rain, The Wiz and The Music Man and performances by Jen Cody, Hunter Foster, Ashley Brown, Lara Teeter and original Cats star Ken Page, as well as an episode of the game show Munywood Squares with guest stars E. Faye Butler, J. Harrison Ghee, Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Vicki Lewis, Steve Rosen, Jeffrey Schecter, John Scherer and Christopher Sieber. (The show is broadcast live on Monday and rerun on Thursday night.)
The Music Man | Photograph: Phillip Hamer
Royal Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty
Friday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available through August 6)
The Royal Opera House at Covent Garden has been streaming operas and ballets every week to help culture-hungry Brits and others get through the coronavirus pandemic. This latest offering is the Royal Ballet’s exceptional The Sleeping Beauty, closely modeled on the company’s beloved 1946 production. Peter Farmer’s designs hew to Oliver Messel’s original sets and costumes; Marius Petipa’s 19th-century steps, set to Tchaikovsky’s sweeping score, are augmented by the more recent contributions of Frederick Ashton, Anthony Dowell and Christopher Wheeldon. In this performance, which was broadcast live to cinemas in January, Fumi Kaneko—a dramatic last-minute sub for the injured Lauren Cuthbertson—plays the somnolent Aurora and Federico Bonelli is her prince; Kristen McNally is the villainous Carabosse and Gina Storm-Jensen is the kindly Lilac Fairy.
The Sleeping Beauty | Photograph: Courtesy Royal Ballet
Cirque du Soleil
Friday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST
As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers weeks hour-long specials of highlights from its past spectaculars.
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
Friday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST
See Thursday 4pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).
Julie Halston: Virtual Halston
Friday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST
The divinely daffy Julie Halston suggests a cross between Teri Garr and Thelma Ritter, and her career includes many shows as Charles Busch's longtime muse as well as memorable supporting turns in such Broadway productions as Gypsy, You Can’t Take it With You and Tootsie. Now she hosts a weekly half-hour talk show, and why not? She’s one of the city’s most amusing talkers. Her guest on this episode is the memorious Marilu Henner, who moved from Broadway in the early 1970s to leading roles on the sitcoms Taxi and Evening Shade.
Julie Halston | Photograph: Walter McBride
New Group: Facing the Rising Tide: Mambo Sauce
Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
See Thursday 7pm. The festival concludes tonight with Daniella De Jesús’s Mambo Sauce (directed by Machel Ross), about a seemingly paradisiacal island where zoo animals are dying under mysterious circumstances.
Daniella De Jesús | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Black Theatre United: Our Voices. Our Votes. Our Time.
Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
The peerless Viola Davis moderates this town hall organized by the starry new advocacy group Black Theatre United. Voting-rights activists Stacey Abrams and Jeanine Abrams McLean are the featured guests. The event is free but registration is required.
Metropolitan Opera: Falstaff
Friday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
See Thursday 7:30pm. This week’s lineup of classics continues with Paul Plishka as the titular pleasure-seeking scamp of Giuseppe Verdi’s final opera, the 1893 comic romp Falstaff, adapted by librettist Arrigo Boito from Shakespeare’s Henry IV plays and The Merry Wives of Windsor. It ain’t over when the fat man sings! James Levine conducts this pre-HD 1992 performance, which costars Marilyn Horne, Mirella Frenia, Susan Graham, Barbara Bonney and Frank Lopardo.
Falstaff | Photograph: Erika Davidson
Hot! Festival: Marga Gomez: Spanking Machine
Friday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
See Thursday 7:30pm. The centerpiece of this year’s Hot! Festival is veteran monologist Marga Gomez's autobiographical solo show Spanking Machine, a darkly comic look back at her formative years in Washington Heights. Directed by Adrian Alexander Alea, the show combines live performance with footage from the show’s pre-pandemic dress rehearsal. Tickets cost $10–$20 for tonight’s preview and $20–$40 for the other four performances in the run, which ends tomorrow. A large cut of the proceeds goes to LGBTQ+ charities.
Marga Gomez | Photograph: Brenna Merrit
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Back in 1957, when American media culture was less fragmented, more than 100 million people watched a 21-year-old Julie Andrews in Cinderella, the only musical that Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II ever wrote for television. The show has been revived and revised several times since then—on TV with Lesley Ann Warren in 1965 and Brandy in 1997, and on Broadway in 2013—but now you have a chance to see the original black-and-white kinescope version with Andrews as the girl with the most special foot in all the land. Proceeds from this Playbill stream benefit the Actors Fund.
Ice Factory: Beginning Days of True Jubilation
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Need a break from the summer heat? The cool curatorial heads of the New Ohio Theatre’s Ice Factory festival always provide a welcome breeze. In its month-long 27th edition, the fest is offering four new works, performed virtually for runs of three or four days each. First up is Mona Monsour’s Beginning Days of True Jubilation, a satire of capitalism that centers on the meteoric rise and meteoritic crash of a startup company. Scott Illingworth directs the piece, which was conceived and developed collaboratively by the ensemble Society based on the precepts of the Joint Stock Method, which was instrumental in the creation of work by Carly Churchill and other major U.K. writers. Reservations are required; the tickets are pay-what-you-will with a suggested price of $10.
Beginning Days of True Jubilation | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Aye Defy: Ole White Sugah Daddy
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Actor and Play-PerView cofounder Mirirai Sithole is the motivating force behind Aye Defy, a new series of live-only readings to raise money for charity. Tonight’s play is Obehi Janice’s Ole White Sugah Daddy, about a young Black coder trying to start a company. Caitlin Sullivan and Kim Golding direct a cast that includes Janice herself as well as Natalie Paul, Alex Esola, Andy Lucien, Madeline Wise and Greg Stuhr. Reservations are required, and tickets cost $5 and up; tonight’s performance benefits Black Girls Code and The Kilroys.
Obehi Janice | Photograph: Zack DeZon
Irish Repertory Theatre: The Weir
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
See Thursday 7pm.
Stars in the House: Sierra Boggess and friends
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
See Thursday 8pm. Today’s edition is guest-hosted by Broadway leading lady Sierra Boggess, who was Ariel in Broadway’s original The Little Mermaid and has also played the soprano and stalking victim Christine Daaé in both The Phantom of the Opera and its short-lived sequel, Love Never Dies.
Sierra Boggess | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
City Garage: Paradise Park
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available though July 22)
The experimental-theater company City Garage has been blowing minds in Santa Monica, California, since the 1980s. For the past months it has been rolling out archival recordings of its 2006 productions of three updates of ancient Greek dramas by Charles L. Mee. Now it continues its Mee kick by revisiting director Frédérique Michel’s acclaimed 2010 production of the postmodern playwright’s Paradise Park, a collage of vignettes that uses a dilapidated theme park and carnival midway as a metaphor for American escapism and anomie.
Paradise Park | Photograph: Paul Rubenstein
Mirrorbox Theatre: The Gap
Friday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
Based in Cedar Rapids, Mirrorbox Theatre bills itself as Iowa’s only company exclusively dedicated to presenting new plays in their state premieres. In its Out of the Box series, the company presents free Zoom readings of contemporary plays every Friday night. Tonight’s offering is Emma Goidel’s The Gap, a dark comedy about sisterhood, memory, alien abduction and performance art. Cavan Hallman directs a cast comprising Molly Carden, Eden Marryshow, Kristy Hartsgrove Mooersm, Emmy Palmersheim and Kristin Stokes. Seating is limited and registration is required to get the requisite password.
Kristin Stokes | Photograph: Jessica Osber
Lake Tahoe Dance Festival
Friday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (available for one day)
See Thursday 9pm. Tonight’s final collection focuses on contemporary dance and includes works by Marco Pelle, Jacopo Godani and Bryan Arias. Agnes de Mille, Antony Tudor and Lauren Lovette. Pelle and Arias discuss them with festival cofounder Constantine Baecher and dancer Daphne Fernberger. A $25 contribution is suggested.
Bryan Arias and Rachel Fallon | Photograph: Ambera Dodson
LIMITED RUNS
Amadeus (National Theatre)
Through July 23 at 2pm EDT / 7pm EST
Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and it has been generously streaming one play per week for free on YouTube. That series, alas, comes to an end today but it goes out with a bang: the National’s superb 2016 revival of Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus. Lucian Msamati stars as Schaffer’s version of the 18th-century Viennese court composer Antonio Salieri, driven mad with envy of the young and bestial musical genius Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, played by Adam Gillen. “The audacious decision to have an actual full-on orchestra—the Southbank Sinfonia—wandering the stage playing Mozart’s greatest hits doesn’t overpower the human drama in Michael Longhurst’s stupendous revival,” wrote Andrzej Lukowski in his five-star Time Out London review. “The genius of Msamati’s performance is its restraint…As he pulls down Mozart’s prospects, he does so without cackling malice but with the trudge of a jobsworth civil servant turning down a benefits claim. And yet operatic levels of emotion bubble away under it.”
Macbeth (Metropolitan Opera)
Through July 23 at 6:30pm EDT / 11:30 BST
The Met’s 19th week of free operas continues with Verdi’s first stab at adapting Shakespeare: Macbeth, in which a Scottish nobleman is egged on to regicide by his wife and a chorus of witches. In this 2008 performance, conducted by James Levine, Željko Lučić and Maria Guleghina play the central couple; the supporting cast includes Dimitri Pittas, and John Relyea.
City of Rain (Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater)
Through July 23 at 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Alvin Ailey’s groundbreaking company, now under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its All Access program with Camille A. Brown’s 2010 City of Rain, which she created in response to the death of a friend and fellow dancer who had lost the use of his legs. The company has created a video playlist to supplement the experience.
Antony and Cleopatra (Stratford Festival)
Through July 23
In this offering from Canada's Stratford Festival, Gary Griffith directs a 2014 production of Shakespeare's intercultural romantic tragedy Antony and Cleopatra, in which a Roman leader lends more than just his ears to the highly demanding queen of Egypt. Geraint Wyn Davies and Yanna McIntosh play the title roles.
The Merry Widow (Metropolitan Opera)
Througgh July 24 at 5pm EDT / 10pm BST
In addition to its nightly gift of filmed productions (see 7:30pm), the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering. This week's study subject is an English-language version of Franz Lehár’s frothy 1905 operetta The Merry Widow, starring the beloved American soprano Renée Fleming as a rich widow and Nathan Gunn as the handsome former flame whose pride prevents him from marrying her for her money. Sir Andrew Davis conducts this 2015 performance, which also features Broadway’s Kelli O’Hara.
Visitors in the Dark (Theater for the New City)
Through July 24 at 7pm EDT / midnight BST
The kind of camp that Charles Busch (Vampire Lesbians of Sodom) has practiced for more than 35 years, with great affection and without modern peer, is rooted in nostalgia for the black-and-white magic of the silver screen of yore. In between Off Broadway productions (such as this year’s The Confession of Lily Dare), he often returns to the East Village’s scrappy Theater for the New City to try out new material. Tonight, he costars with Julie Halston, Becky London and Ruth Williamson in Visitors in the Dark, in which four Greenwich Village women suspect that space aliens may be involved in the 1965 blackout. Longtime Busch leaguer Carl Andress directs the world premiere.
Short New Play Festival 2020: Private Lives (Red Bull Theater)
Available through July 24 at 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST
New York’s gutsiest classical-theater troupe, Red Bull, offers the tenth edition of its annual feast of playlets. This year’s virtual version, hosted by Craig Baldwin, features live remote performances of eight brief works loosely inspired by Noël Coward’s Private Lives. Two of them—Jeremy O. Harris’s Fear and Misery of the Master Race (of the Brecht) and Theresa Rebeck’s The Panel—were commissioned for the festival; the other six (by Ben Beckley, Avery Deutsch, Leah Maddrie, Jessica Moss, Matthew Park and Mallory Jane Weiss) were chosen from among more than 500 submissions. Mêlisa Annis, Vivienne Benesch and Em Weinstein direct a luxury cast that includes Kathleen Chalfant, William Jackson Harper, Charlayne Woodard, Lilli Cooper, Edmund Donovan, Frankie J. Alvarez, Ali Ahn, Louisa Jacobson and Peter Francis James.
Rights of Passage (Four Walls Theater)
Through July 24
Four Walls Theater, a company created specifically to rise to the challenges of the coronavirus crisis, presents a live reading of Michelle Tyrene Johnson’s drama Rights of Passage, in which A white police officer seeks legal counsel after killing an unarmed Black youngster. Sibyl Rolle directs a cast THAT consists of 2020 graduates from college and MFA programs. (Proceeds partly benefit Black Lives Matter.)
Reading Fringe Festival
Through July 26
The U.K.'s Reading Fringe Festival goes virtual with a smorgasbord of some 50 offerings over the course of 10 days. The menu includes theater, dance, music, comedy, magic, drag shows, poetry and more. About half of the shows are prerecorded and will be available throughout the festival; the others are live-only. Most of the offerings are free with an option to donate. Among the options are Natasha Sutton Williams’s Freud the Musical, Emily J Rooney’s Big Girl, Martha Watson Allpress’s Patricia gets ready (for a date with the man that used to hit her) and Exit Pursued By Panda’s From the Rooftops: A Showcase of East Asian Talent. BBC Radio’s Michelle Jordan hosts today’s launch party, which features the musical-comedy duo the Jollyboat Pirates.
Coming Together (Dance Theatre of Harlem)
Through July 26
As Dance Theatre of Harlem moves into its 51st year, the uptown institution continues a digital series that includes archival footage, online classes, discussions with artists and more. The centerpiece this week is Nacho Duato’s 1991 work Coming Together, set to music by Frederic Rzewski that builds from text in a letter by the radical Black activist and bomber Sam Melville, who was killed by state police in the 1971 Attica Prison riots. Company artist Dylan Santos is on hand for a live chat during the virtual YouTube premiere.
After an Earlier Incident (Monk Parrots)
Through July 28
The NYC experimental-theater company Monk Parrots streams a recording of its world-premiere production of David Todd’s After an Earlier Incident (A Dyschronic Romeo and Juliet), which draws on the work of French deconstructionist Jacques Derrida as it combines elements of various Romeo and Juliet–like stories throughout the ages. Directed by Luke Leonard, the multimedia production was recorded at La MaMa in 2013.
Faust (Royal Opera House)
Through July 29 at 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
The Royal Opera House at Covent Garden has been streaming operas and ballets every week to help culture-hungry Brits and others get through the coronavirus pandemic. This offering stars Michael Fabiano as the antihero of Gounod’s 1859 opera, adapted from Goethe’s tale of a man whose damnable ambition leads him to strike up a deal with the Devil. (Who doesn’t love a bargain?) Dan Ettinger conducts this 2019 performance, which co-stars Erwin Schrott as Méphistophélès and Irina Lungu as the innocent and jewel-loving Marguerite.
Homebound/Alaala (Ballet Hispánico)
Through July 29 at 7pm EDT / midnight BST
The venerable Ballet Hispánico, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program, B Unidos. Most of its offerings are on Instagram Live, but its weekly watch parties of archival favorites are the exception. This one is Bennyroyce Royon’s 2019 piece Homebound/Alaala, which looks at the intersection of Latin and Asian cultures. A live Q&A follows the premiere, with artistic director Eduardo Vilaro and associated artists.
Romeo and Juliet (Stratford Festival)
Through July 30
In this Stratford Festival offering, Scott Wentworth directs a 2017 production of Shakespeare's family-feud tragedy, in which rebellious teens have sex and score drugs from a local priest. Antoine Yared and Sara Farb play the title roles.
Met Stars Live in Concert: Jonas Kaufmann
Through July 30
Even as it continues its nightly streams of free full productions, the Metropolitan Opera broadens its scope with a new series of live recitals every other Saturday by top classical vocalists from around the world. Superstar German tenor Jonas Kaufmann begins the series this afternoon with a concert that he performs at the scenic Polling Abbey in rural Bavaria. Christine Goerke hosts the broadcast, which is shot with multiple cameras and directed remotely by Gary Halvorston, who has overseen the Met’s Live in HD transmissions. The program, accompanied by Helmut Deutsch on piano, includes arias from Turandot, Tosca and Carmen. Tickets cost $20, and each edition in the series remains viewable on demand for 12 days after the live performance.
Declassified Memory Fragment (JoyceStream)
Available until July 31 at 10am EDT / 3pm BST
Choreographed and composed by Burkina Faso’s Olivier Tarpaga, the hour-long dance-theater work Declassified Memory Fragment explores the political and cultural tumult of modern Africa. Chelsea Joyce Theatre presents it for a month as part of its JoyceStream series.
So Many Shakespeares (Frigid)
Through August 2
The sophomore edition of the annual festival So Many Shakespeares features three different comic stabs at Hamlet (each of which plays five times) plus Saturday-night sketch comedy by the group Punching Loading…. The Bardoclasm begins tonight with curator Genny Yosco’s im ur hamlet., set among actors jostling for attention in a Zoom room. Also on the lineup are Hamlet: La Telenovela and The Murder of Gonzago, which imagines the parts of Hamlet’s play-within-a-play that Shakespeare didn’t fill in. The suggested ticket price of $12 is negotiable.
The Taming of the Shrew (Stratford Festival)
Through August 6
Chris Abraham directs the Stratford Festival's 2015 production of Shakespeare's raucous comedy The Taming of the Shrew, a battle of the sexes in which the Geneva Conventions don't apply. Ben Carlson plays the swaggering gold digger who breaks the spirit of his headstrong bride, played by Deborah Hay, via starvation, brainwashing and sleep deprivation.
Night of a Thousand Judys
Through August 14
Queer leader Justin Sayre is the writer and host of this eighth celebration of ultradiva Judy Garland. The terrific lineup of guests includes Alice Ripley, Ann Harada, Lena Hall, Nathan Lee Graham, Adam Pascal, Jessica Vosk, Natalie Douglas, Ann Hampton Callaway, Eva Noblezada, Beth Malone, George Salazar, L Morgan Lee, T. Oliver Reid, Spencer Day, Billy Stritch and Bright Light Bright Light. Music-directed by Tracy Stark, the show is a benefit for the Ali Forney Center, which helps homeless LGBTQ+ youth. Friends of Dorothy should not miss it.
Same Time, Next Year (Guild Hall)
Through August 16
In this benefit for the East Hampton arts center Guild Hall, A-list actors Julianne Moore and Alec Baldwin perform Bernard Slade’s hit 1975 two-hander Same Time, Next Year, which follows an adulterous affair through a quarter-century of changes. Bob Balaban directs this one-night-only virtual performance. The live performance cost $100, but a recording of it is now available on demand for $10.
Broadbend, Arkansas (Transport Group)
Through August 16
The Transport Group, whose consistently fine work has earned it special honors from the New York Drama Critics’ Circle and the Drama Desks, streams a recording of its original 2019 musical Broadbend, Arkansas, which follows three generations of an African-American family in the South as it grapples with questions of civil rights, economic inequality and police brutality. The music is by Ted Shen, and the libretto is by Ellen Fitzhugh and Harrison David Rivers. Jack Cummings III directs a cast led by Justin Cunningham and Danyel Fulton. Contributions to the Black Theatre Network are encouraged.
And So We Come Forth: The Apple Family: A Dinner on Zoom
Through August 26
In this original microdrama, created during the current pandemic crisis, writer-director Richard Nelson continues his exhaustive chronicle of middle-class, middle-aged family life in Rhinebeck, New York, as previously explored in five plays about the Apple family, three about the Gabriels and one about the Michaels. Here he returns to the Apple tree, last seen in late-April quarantine in the Zoom play What Do We Need to Talk About?, to see how they are holding up. The wonderful original cast returns yet again to spin their ensemble magic: Jay O. Sanders, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, Sally Murphy and Stephen Kunken. Donations to the Actors Fund are encouraged.
The Line (Public Theater)
Through September 1
The ever civic-minded Public Theater commissioned this moving and illuminating original work by documentary-theater creators Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen (The Exonerated), based on interviews with medical first responders during the COVID-19 crisis. Blank directs the play, which stars Santino Fontana, Arjun Gupta, John Ortiz, Alison Pill, Nicholas Pinnock, Jamey Sheridan and Lorraine Toussaint. The great Aimee Mann contributes an original song.
Carousel (Live from Lincoln Center)
Through September 8 at 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Like many Rodgers and Hammerstein shows, 1945's Carousel is darker than many people remember. In 19th-century Maine, the moony Julie Jordan is drawn, moth to flame, to the charismatic carnival barker Billy Bigelow; their unhappy marriage is set against a seemingly idyllic seaside world of busting-out-all-over Junes and real nice clambakes. Although Billy's domestic violence is treated as a deep moral failure, the show's treatment of the question understandably raises hackles. But this 2013 New York Philharmonic concert staging, recorded for Live From Lincoln Center, offers a stately and stirring account of the material, flawed though it may be. Top Broadway stars (Kelli O’Hara as Julie, Jessie Mueller and Jason Danieley as the secondary couple, John Cullum as the Starkeeper) share the stage with opera headliners (Nathan Gunn as Billy, Stephanie Blythe as Julie's close cousin Nettie).
BONUS CONTENT
Hamilton (Disney+)
Perhaps you have heard of a Broadway musical called Hamilton? Perhaps you have been wishing to see it? Or see it again? Or see it over and over and over, again and again and again, until you know every note, every gesture, every rotation of the turntable as well as you know the proverbial back of your hand? Well, friend, today is your day. The film of the original Broadway production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hurricane of a musical is streaming on Disney+, some 15 months ahead of schedule. Have at it! Full details are here.
Project Sing Out!: A Benefit for Arts Education
Hailey Kilgore, who made a memorable Broadway debut in the 2017 Broadway revival of Once on This Island when she was just 18, corrals a terrific lineup of fellow musical-theater lights to raise funds for the Educational Theatrical Foundation, which supports arts education in low-income communities and communities of color. Hosted by Playbill, the event includes performances and appearances by Lea Salonga, LaChanze, Brandon Victor Dixon, Javier Muñoz, Ruthie Ann Miles, Ali Stroker, Saycon Sengbloh, Colman Domingo, Chita Rivera, Don Cheadle, Vanessa Williams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Jordan Fisher, Jenna Ushkowitz, Peppermint, Jamie Brewer, Celia Rose Gooding, Adam Jacobs, Ana Villafañe, Rodney Hicks, Jon Rua, Telly Leung, Quentin Earl Darrington, Jelani Alladin, Robin Roberts, Whoopi Goldberg, Eden Espinosa, Nikki Renée Daniels, George Salazar and many more.
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme (Hulu)
The streaming service Hulu debuts its documentary about Freestyle Love Supreme, the improv hip-hop group whose notable alums include Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs and Thomas Kail (who directed FLS’s very enjoyable Broadway run last year). Filmmaker Andrew Fried started documenting FLS performances back in 2004 so there should be a wealth of nostalgic material to draw on. Hulu costs as little as $6 a month; if you don’t subscribe already, the first month is free.
Isolating Together: Online International Toy Theater Festival #6
Miniaturist maestros convene virtually on the Facebook page of Great Small Works for a delightful celebration of micropuppetry curated by Trudi Cohen. Individual artists and groups from across the country have filmed and submitted their teensy creations. This sixth edition follows closely on the heels of the fifth. Any money raised will go to the Black Puppeteer Empowerment Grant and Creative Research Residency.
Richard II (Shakespeare on the Radio)
The Public Theater's free annual Shakespeare in the Park, held at the beautiful open-air Delacorte Theater in Central Park, is one of New York City's most cherished cultural traditions. While this year’s edition had to be canceled, the Public is teaming up with WNYC to keep the experience alive in a new way: with a radio-play production of what was to have been the 2020 festival’s first offering, Richard II. Rarely seen in full productions, Shakespeare’s history play depicts the overthrow and eventual regicide of the last of the direct-line Plantagenet kings, a prickly man with a knack for making powerful enemies. While the plot is heavy on medieval politics, the writing contains some of the most beautiful verse that the Bard ever crafted. André Holland plays the title role in this audio production, directed by Saheem Ali; the large and excellent supporting cast includes Phylicia Rashad, Estelle Parsons, Stephen McKinley Henderson, John Douglas Thompson and Miriam A. Hymna; Lupita Nyong’o provides narration and historical context. The play was spread out over four successive nights, and the entire four-part series is now available as podcast. (The script is here if you want to follow along.)
The 2020 Obie Awards
The hilarious Cole Escola hosts the 65th annual edition of the Obies in this celebration of Off Broadway and Off-Off Broadway achievements in the 2019–2020 theater season. Along with this year’s awards, the pre-recorded virtual ceremony includes performances by songwriters Michael R. Jackson and Shaina Taub, Fela!’s Saycon Sengbloh and Sahr Ngaujah, and members of three casts—the original and two revivals—of the Sondheim musical Merrily We Roll Along.
Nrityagram Dance Company: Samhāra Revisited (MetLiveArts)
The Indian classical dance company Nrityagram presents Samhāra Revisited, a collaboration with Sri Lanka’s Chitrasena Dance Company. Choreographed by Surupa Sen and set to original music by Pandit Raghunath Panigrahi, the show was staged site-specifically at the Temple of Dendur in 2018; now the Metropolitan Museum is streaming a recording of that performance for free.
Billy and Billie
St. Louis Actors’ Studio rolls out two episodes per week of Billy and Billie, a ten-part serial by Neil LaBute (reasons to be pretty) that the misanthropic playwright expanded out of his own play The Way We Get By—which, oddly enough, wound up premiering after the series. Adam Brody and Lisa Joyce star as step-siblings in a taboo-breaking relationship; the supporting cast includes Jake Lacy, Frederick Weller, Victor Slezak, Eric Bogosian, Li Jun Li, Gia Crovatin, Phil Burke, Katie Paxton and the late Jan Maxwell. The latest episodes go live every Monday.
The Jewbadours: The Last Schmaltz (Joe’s Pub)
Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of hits from its archives. This offering is a Hanukkah-themed 2019 set by Ari Hest and Julian Velard, in which the Jewish duo—Jewo?—refracts the story of the Maccabees through a prism of pop tunes from the ’70s and ’80s.
Kritzerland Influencers
The actor, writer and producer Bruce Kimmel has been an essential font of show tunes for decades, notably as the force behind the labels Bay Cities, Varese Sarabande, Fynsworth Alley and now Kritzerland. Since 2010, he has also assembled and hosted monthly cabaret shows with high-level casts, most recently at Feinstein’s Upstairs at Vitello’s. The cast of this virtual version includes Norm Lewis, Emily Skinner, Jason Graae, Kerry O’Malley, Daniel Bellusci, Hartley Powers, Sami Staitman, Adrienne Stiefel and Robert Yacko. Proceeds benefit NoHo theaters in financial jeopardy.
Natalie Weiss (Joe’s Pub)
This 2019 Joe's Pub concert features riff analyst, YouTube video star, Wicked understudy witch and American Idol semifinalist Natalie Weiss. The stream is free but donations are welcome via Venmo (@thenatalieweiss).
Joe McGinty & the Loser’s Lounge: Tribute to Aretha Franklin (Joe's Pub)
In this 2019 Joe's Pub set, the stalwart and justly celebrated covers act Loser’s Lounge, which has been haunting New York City for more than 25 years, tries its collective hand at the oeuvre of Aretha Franklin. More than 20 vocalists join in to pay their R-E-S-P-E-C-Ts to the late Queen of Soul.
Scott Siegel's Great American Songbook Concert: Volume 6
Cabaret producer Scott Siegel, well known for his multiple concert series at the Town Hall and Feinstein’s/54 Below, has developed a promising model for his virtual programming: He crowdsources funding in advance so he can actually pay the performers who are singing remotely. In this sixth episode, recorded and edited in advance, Siegel serves as host for a lineup that includes Debbie Gravitte, Christine Andreas, Danny Gardner, Allison Semmes, Rebecca Faulkenberry, Kelly Sheehan, Bryan Hunt, Lianne Marie Dobbs, Jeanine Bruen, Sophie Rapeijko and Gigi Encarnacion.
La MaMa Moves!
La MaMa's annual festival La MaMa Moves! runs riot with dance every summer, and for the time being it is moving online. La MaMa den mother Nicky Paraiso curates and hosts this collection of works-in-progress, longer versions of which are planned for later in the summer. Four shows are on the lineup: Body Concert, a stripped-limb solo work by the extraordinary avant-puppeteer Kevin Augustine (The God Projekt); Norwegian choreographer Kari Hoass’s Be Like Water—the distant episodes, described as “a series of digital dance haikus”; Anabella Lenzu’s solo dance-theater piece The night that you stopped acting/ La noche que dejaste de actuar; and Tamar Rogoff’s A Plague on All Our Houses, a look at four dancers in their homes that was created in response to the quarantine.
Homebound (Round House Theatre)
For ten weeks starting at the end of April, Washington, D.C.’s Round House Theatre challenged a different local playwright to write an episode of the company’s web serial, Homebound, whose plot continues from each installment to the next. Ryan Rilette and Nicole A. Watson are the directors; the playwrights run from Alexandra Petri to Caleen Sinnette Jennings. You can catch the entire series, which stars Maboud Ebrahimzadeh and Craig Wallace, on YouTube now.
Michael Feinstein: It’s Delovely—The Music of Cole Porter (Live with Carnegie Hall)
Carnegie Hall continues its online series with a live concert-and-interview set by venue habitué Michael Feinstein, the popular and polished standard-bearer of American song. This episode salutes Cole Porter, the worldly wit and musical magpie behind such shows as Anything Goes and Kiss Me, Kate and such songs as "Night and Day," "Begin the Beguine" and "Just One of Those Things." Along for the ride this time are vocalists Storm Large and Catherine Russell.
Stonewall Sensation Reunion Live!
For a decade or so, surprisingly talented wanna-be stars competed in Stonewall Sensation, an American Idol–style weekly contest at the West Village’s legendary Stonewall Inn. Now the gang gets back together for a marathon reunion concert that doubles as a fundraiser for Stonewall staff members. Participants include the show’s hosts—the irrepressible Brandon Cutrell and drag star Ariel Sinclair—pianists Brandon James Gwinn, Stonewall stalwart Melissa Driscol, multiple former contestants, and regular judges including singer Erik Sisco, nightlife veteran Susan Campanero and Time Out's own Adam Feldman.
Justin Sayre Makes the Case for America (Joe’s Pub)
An avatar of retroqueer cultivation, the sharp-tongued Justin Sayre delighted New Yorkers for years as host of the Meeting*, a variety series that combined hilarious rants with musical numbers and sometimes passionate advocacy. In this 2018 Joe's Pub show, the writer-performer sees red, white and blue in a show that tries to save America from itself.
Isaac Oliver (Joe’s Pub)
The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. Tonight’s selection celebrates Pride Month with a 2018 “sit-down comedy” show by Isaac Oliver, the author of the compulsively readable Intimacy Idiot. If David Sedaris and Fran Lebowitz had a baby who wrote about subways, theater patrons and blow jobs, he might be a lot like Oliver; the hilarious and poignant comic essayist is also a deft deliverer of his own work.
Cole Escola: Help, I'm Stuck!
The saucer-eyed costar of Difficult People and At Home with Amy Sedaris, the brilliantly funny Cole Escola, has dropped an hour-long online version his perpetually sold-out solo sketch comedy act, which continues to reveal new facets of a talent that gleams with scrappy razzle-dazzle. Blending boyish mischief with dark neurosis and the ruthless coyness of a starlet bent on fame, Escola’s comic persona suggests a street urchin raised by The Match Game. It's an hour of silly wigs, genre parodies, absurdist humor and refreshing pseudo-honesty that you won't soon forget.
Gloria: A Life (Great Performances)
Screen and stage ace Christine Lahti (Chicago Hope) plays feminist trailblazer and Ms. founder Gloria Steinem in this 2018 bioplay by Emily Mann (Having Our Say). The American Repertory Theatre's Diane Paulus (Pippin) directs a production that opens up, in its second half, into a talking circle with the audience. Filmed for Great Performances during its six-month Off Broadway run at the Daryl Roth Theatre, the play makes its PBS debut tonight.
The Ninth Hour: The Beowulf Story
Kate Douglas and Shayfer James star in their The Ninth Hour: The Beowulf Story, their dark rock-opera reimagining of the Old English epic poem. Directed by Kevin Newbury and choreographed by Troy Ogilvie, the show was staged site-specifically at the Fuentidueña Chapel at the Cloisters last year; now the Metropolitan Museum is streaming a recording of that performance for free.
Max Vernon: Existential Life Crisis (Joe's Pub)
Max Vernon is a rising musical-theater composer who has proved equally adept at capturing the sounds of 1970s glam rock (The View Upstairs) and modern Korean bubblegum (KPOP). This 2019 Joe's Pub concert, directed by Ellie Heyman, features an impressive roster of guests, including Michael Longoria, Jo Lampert, Andy Mientus, Gianna Masi, Fancy Feast, Sophia Ramos, Helen Park and Leah Lane.
Cats in Quarantine
Harry Francis, who has appeared in multiple productions of Cats, has assembled 333 (!) alums of Andrew Lloyd Webber's feline spectacular for the most epic Jellicle Ball of the quarantine era, if not ever. Performing remotely, Cats veterans from the U.K., the U.S. and all around the world—France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, South Korea, South Africa, the Netherlands, Canada, Russia, even the Royal Caribbean cruise line—re-create six minutes of Gillian Lynne's dynamically slinky original choreography in a gigantic video celebration. (Participants include three performers from the original London production and six from the original Broadway.) Some are alone, some are in small groups; some are in costumes, some in human-dancer togs; all are in the joyful moment. If you love the spirit of theater, this right here is catnip.
Kim David Smith Sings Kylie Minogue (Joe’s Pub)
As part of its Pride Month programming, Joe's Pub shares this 2018 show, in which the flirty, sly, dark-elfin Australian baritone Kim David Smith departs from his Weimar-inflected signature set, Morphium Kabarett, for a special salute to Aussie dance-pop icon Kylie Minogue. Tracy Stark is the musical director.
Soundstage (HERE)
The multimedia innovator Rob Roth’s shares a newly re-edited version of his 2018 HERE piece Soundstage (cowritten with Jason Napoli Brooks), which explores queer notions of the artistic muse with an eye toward the projections of previous generations of gay men onto female icons. The wonderful British actor Rebecca Hall (Vicky Cristina Barcelona) costars in an onscreen capacity; Roth and Hall will comment during the viewing party. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Emergency Release Fund and Black and Pink.
5, 6, 7, 8—DIE!
With his wicked witticisms, ardent social activism and cultivated mid-Atlantic accent—he sounds like Lauren Bacall in a saucy mood—Justin Sayre is an avatar of retroqueer cultivation. During quarantine, he has kept the camp fires burning with a monthly series of hilarious original fright-flick spoofs, performed on Zoom by top-drawer comic actors making the most of lo-tech costumes and effects. The latest, 5, 6, 7, 8—DIE!, borrows from sources that range from Dario Argento’s Suspiria to—horror of horrors—Dance Moms. The cast, directed by Tom DeTrinis, includes Lauren Weedman, Jeff Hiller, Sam Pancake, Ryan Garcia, Isaac Oliver, Drew Droege, Jenn Harris, Rob Maitner, Michael Cyril Creighton, Leslie-Ann Huff and Daniele Gaither. A donation of $20 is suggested, which viewers can send via Venmo (@SweetNellProd); a portion of the proceeds go to bail funds for Black Lives Matter protesters.
The Antonyo Awards (Broadway Black)
The Tony Awards are still in indefinite limbo, but Broadway Black steps up to fill some of the void with its own Juneteenth awards show, dedicated to celebrating the achievements of Black theater artists. The Antonyo Awards nominees are drawn from both Broadway and Off Broadway productions, and the acting categories are not separated by gender. Along with the competitive prizes, the evening features musical numbers and a Lifetime Achievement Award for the formidable actor Chuck Cooper. Among those scheduled to appear are Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Alex Newell, LaChanze, Jordan E. Cooper, Teyonah Parris, James Monroe Iglehart, Jelani Alladin, Ephraim Sykes, Derrick Baskin, Nicolette Robinson, Christiani Pitts, Amber Iman, Shereen Pimentel, Kirsten Childs, Aisha Jackson, Griffin Matthews, Michael McElroy, Jocelyn Bioh and L Morgan Lee.
Jomama Jones: Black Light (Joe's Pub)
In this Joe's Pub show, recorded in 2018, Daniel Alexander Jones (Duat) inhabits his longtime alter ego, Jomama Jones—or does she inhabit him?—in a high-concept musical evening that reflects on a shattered mirror of black history. Jomama is a paradigm of R&B-diva grandeur circa 1982, with impeccable posture and elocution that bespeak an old-school black-star dignity. It’s a pleasure to bask in Jones’s sequined, oracular presence, especially when Jones allows us to see the pain and labor behind the all-but-impervious diva’s self-fashioning.
The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes, Vol. 4—Lockdown!
The Chicago camp outfit Hell in a Handbag Productions presents the fourth episode in its series of Golden Girls homages. In this first online edition, written by and starring Handbag honcho David Cerda, the Florida foursome is forced to spend 30 days in quarantine together after Blanche is exposed to Legionnaires’ disease. Spenser Davis directs an all-male cast of eight. Tickets cost $20, which lets you watch the video anytime before August 15.
Offstage: Opening Night (New York Times)
The New York Times presents the first edition of its new digital series, which offers performances and discussions about how the theater world is adjusting to the great pause. Cast members from Broadway’s Company, including Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, sing the show’s opening number; Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill) and Mare Winningham (Girl from the North Country) perform songs from their suspended shows, and Mary-Louise Parker shares a monologue from The Sound Inside, which played earlier in the season. Times writers set up the prerecorded segments and talk with subjects including Slave Play author Jeremy O. Harris, Moulin Rouge! choreographer Sonya Tayeh and Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Newly added to the program is an introductory panel discussion with Adrienne Warren, Daniel J. Watts, Celia Rose Gooding and director Kenny Leon about the impact of the global protest movement.
Lea Delaria: Fuck Love (Joe's Pub)
Few singers have the sheer macho swagger of DeLaria, who rose to fame as a butcher-than-thou stand-up comic and Broadway star (On the Town), and has more recently earned a host of new acolytes as Big Boo on Orange Is the New Black. As a jazz vocalist, she has tough-guy sell and a penchant for scat. In this 2019 set she serves up anti-Valentine fare, joined by guest artists Adina Verson, Emily Tarver and Vicci Martinez and the Village Voices.
Martha Graham Cracker (Joe’s Pub)
In this Pride Month offering, filmed at Joe's Pub in 2019, the hirsute drag queen Martha Graham Cracker—the creation of Dito van Reigersberg, who cofounded Philadelphia’s excellent Pig Iron Theatre Company—and her four-piece band offer rollicking alt-cabaret shenanigans through songs by artists including Prince, Lady Gaga, Black Sabbath and Nina Simone. The virtual tip jar is Venmo (@DitoVanR).
Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life (American Masters)
Terrence McNally, who died on March 24 from complications related to the coronavirus, was a leading figure in American theater for decades: His plays included Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, The Lisbon Traviata, Love! Valour! Compassion!, Master Class, The Ritz and A Perfect Ganesh; his musicals include Ragtime, Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Full Monty, The Rink and Anastasia. In his honor, and to celebrate Pride Month—McNally was openly gay, and wrote about gay characters throughout his career—PBS is making its 2019 American Masters documentary about him available for streaming through August 31. The doc includes interviews with the four-time Tony Award winner (and 2019 Lifetime Achievement Tony winner) himself as well as with F. Murray Abraham, Christine Baranski, Tyne Daly, Edie Falco, Nathan Lane, Angela Lansbury, Audra McDonald, Rita Moreno, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera and more.
Fix it, Black Girl (Actors Theatre of Louisville)
The Louisville-based poet, author and activist Hannah L. Drake curates this free night of spoken word poetry, essays and songs that celebrate resistance and resilience. The cast includes Drake as well as local artists Erica Denise, Janelle Renee Dunn, Robin G, Sujotta Pace and Kala Ross.
Micheal Feinstein: The Music of Irving Berlin (Live with Carnegie Hall)
Carnegie Hall continues its online series with a live concert-and-interview set by venue habitué Michael Feinstein, the popular and polished standard-bearer of American song. This episode salutes the master tunesmith Irving Berlin, the man behind such all-time earworms as "Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” “Puttin' on the Ritz,""White Christmas" and "There's No Business Like Show Business." Along for the ride are big-time Broadway guest stars Kelli O'Hara, Cheyenne Jackson and Tony Yazbeck.
LAPA (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with a genre-bending abstract work by the early–20th century Russian experimentalist Daniil Kharms, directed by Timothy Scott and Nicolás Noreña for Brooklyn’s The Million Underscores. The show, which engages with questions of dreaming and industrialization, premiered at the Brick on March 11 before the pandemic curtailed its run.
Send for the Million Men (HERE)
In this 2014 piece, Joseph Silovsky revisits the nation-dividing Sacco and Vanzetti murder trial of the 1920s in an inegenious production that employs found materials, robotics, puppetry and projections. “Don’t seek clarity in the shambolic, outstanding Send for the Million Men,” wrote Helen Shaw in her Time Out review. “Silovsky is mainly interested in the elusive quality of multiplying details, and even the work’s obvious synergy with current events remains diffident and sly. The scrappy-magical, shaggy-dog chaos builds to an ending in which Silovsky cedes the stage to Vanzetti’s lyrical prison letters, some of the greatest, angriest works written on American justice.”
Mommie Dearest (Scripts Gone Wild)
Camp guardians Charles Busch (The Confession of Lily Dare), Del Shores (Sordid Lives) and Josh Grannell (a.k.a. San Francisco drag queen Peaches Christ) star in a live reading of the 1981 classic Mommie Dearest, about Hollywood royalty whose daughter treats the beautiful dresses she buys her like dishrags. Proceeds benefit the Trevor Project.
Scraps (Matrix Theatre Company)
Joseph Stern’s Matrix Theatre Company has been a staple of Los Angeles’s small-theater scene since the 1970s, and in the past decade it has focused on theater that actively engages with questions of race. To rise to the current moment, the company is now streaming its 2019 West Coast premiere production of Geraldine Inoa’s Scraps. The first hour looks at four young adults in Bed-Stuy, a few months after an unarmed friend was killed by the police; the last third takes a sharp tonal swerve into the surreal, superheated nightmare of an eight-year-old boy battered by pain about the future that awaits him. At its best, this bold play has the urgent appeal of a passionate voice screaming to be heard. Stevie Walker-Webb directs a cast that includes Stan Mayer, Tyrin Niles, Ashlee Olivia, Damon Rutledge, Ahkei Togun and Denise Yolén.
Disposable Men (HERE)
In Disposable Men, James Scruggs explores the monstrous depiction of black men in American film and culture. Astutely employing dark humor and a panoptic array of video projections, Scruggs offers a pointed account of denigration in the media and on the streets. The high quality of the design is matched by Scrugg’s performance, and the show’s finale, in which the audience participates in a re-creation of the infamous death of Amadou Diallo, is hard to forget.
Destructo Snack, USA (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with Sarah Graalman and Brick leader Theresa Buchheister’s wacky exploration of gender performance, filmed in 2012 at the East Village’s late, lamented Incubator Arts Project. The stream is free, but donations benefit the Marsha P Johnson Institute.
June Is Bustin’ In All Over (Kritzerland)
The actor, writer and producer Bruce Kimmel has been an essential font of show tunes for decades, notably as the force behind the labels Bay Cities, Varese Sarabande, Fynsworth Alley and now Kritzerland. Since 2010, he has also assembled monthly cabaret shows with high-level casts, most recently at Feinstein’s Upstairs at Vitello’s. The cast of this virtual version includes Brent Barrett, Kerry O’Malley, Christiane Noll, Daniel Bellusci, Hartley Powers, Sami Staitman, Adrienne Stiefel and Robert Yacko; Kimmel is the host, and Richard Allen serves as musical director.
Chita: A Legendary Celebration
One of the great Broadway leading ladies of all time, Chita Rivera came to New York in the early 1950s, and the rest is razzle-dazzle history: starring roles in the original casts of West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie and Chicago; 10 Tony nominations (and two wins); the 2002 Kennedy Center Honors. She’s often called a legend, but she’s determinedly real. In tonight’s live-only fundraiser, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is streaming a recording of the 2013 concert evening Chita: A Legendary Celebration, recorded at the August Wilson Theatre when Rivera was a mere 80 years old. Written by the late Terrence McNally and directed by Graciele Daniele, the event features performances by Rivera, Tommy Tune and Ben Vereen, as well as a video appearance by the great Broadway tunesmith John Kander. The BC/EFA broadcast also includes new interviews with Rivera, conducted remotely by Richard Ridge.
Let’s Stay (in) Together: A Benefit to Support the Apollo Theater
This concert benefit for Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater centers on performances of songs by such past Apollo stars as Patti Labelle and Steve Wonder. It includes appearances by Celisse Henderson, Dionne Warwick, Kool & the Gang, Michael McDonald, Vernon Reid, Gary Clark Jr., Ziggy Marley, Keb’ Mo’, Lil Buck and Jon Boogz, Marc Bamuthi Joseph, Doug E. Fresh, Teddy Riley, “Captain” Kirk Douglas (of the Roots), Robert Randolph, Infinity’s Song, Ray Chew, Warren Haynes, Roy Wood Jr. and DJ Reborn.
Silas Farley: Songs from the Spirit (Metropolitan Museum of Art)
The Metropolitan Museum of Art streams a recording of Silas Farley’s site-specific dance piece Songs from the Spirit, which was performed in the museum’s galleries in March, 2019. The piece, which explores questions of bondage and grace, is set to traditional spirituals as well as new songs written by inmates at San Quentin State Prison. Dancers Cassia Farley, Rachel Hutsell, James Shee, Taylor Stanley, Claire Kretzschmar, and Alizah Wilson are joined by soprano Kelly Griffin and tenor Robert May.
Lady Bunny: Cuntagious
The shameless drag legend, nightlife pioneer and Wigstock founder Lady Bunny responds to the pandemic as only she can: with a potty-mouthed comedy special. Beneath her trademark towering wigs, Bunny knows her mind and isn't afraid to say what's on it. Expect irreverent humor and multiple changes of costume. Tickets cost $10.
Cirque du Soleil: Best of Contortion
As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers an hour-long special that focuses on body-bending, eye-popping acts of contortion from past shows including Luzia, Alegría and O.
Breaking the Waves (Opera Philadelphia)
Opera Philadelphia presents the broadcast premiere, in full, of its acclaimed 2016 adaptation of Lars von Trier’s brutally bleak 1996 film about a pious woman who degrades herself sexually at the request of her paralyzed husband. The composer is Brooklyn’s Missy Mazzoli—a rare woman composer in the world of opera—and the librettist Royce Vavrek. Soprano Kiera Duffy and baritone John Moore play the lead roles in a performance conducted by Steven Osgood.
I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been (54 Below At Home)
Feinstein’s/54 Below has been streaming shows from its archives, but this one is different: a live-from-home edition of a series conceived and hosted by Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof), in which Broadway performers get a chance to dreamcast themselves in parts they will probably never get to play. Performers include Elizabeth Stanley, Julia Murney, Drew Gehling, Nicholas Barasch, Robyn Hurder, Samantha Massell, Isabelle McCalla, Jelani Remy, Kirsten Scott, Matthew Scott and Nik Walker. Ben Caplan serves as musical director.
Detestable Films
Contemptible Entertainment shares six short films by the provocative misanthropist playwright Neil LaBute (reasons to be pretty). The casts include Julia Stiles, Marin Ireland, Adam Brody, Keith David and Thomas Sadoski.
ZviDance: On the Road
In this show, presented at Joe's Pub by Dance Now in 2019, Israeli-American contemporary choreographer Zvi Gotheiner reprises a work inspired by Jack Kerouac's novel and his company's retracing of its narrator's cross-country journey. His multimedia piece, performed by four dancers, is set to music by Jukka Rintamki and features Americana-themed video by Joshua Higgason.
Ballet Hispánico: CARMEN.maquia and Club Havana
Lincoln Center shares two works by the venerable Ballet Hispánico, which turns 50 this year. Pedro Ruiz’s Club Havana, is a celebration of Cuban dance including the conga, rumba, mambo and cha cha; Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's Carmen.maquia, which was the company’s first evening-length narrative ballet, is based on the classic Bizet opera and incorporates Spanish paso doble and flamenco.
The Gifts You Gave to the Dark (Irish Repertory Theatre)
After its success earlier this month with a virtual revival of Brian Friel’s Molly Sweeney, the Irish Rep now launches an entire summer season of online offerings. Starting things off is the world premiere of The Gifts You Gave to the Dark, a short play written by Darren Murphy in response to the current crisis and directed by the Abbey Theatre’s Caitríona McLaughlin. Marty Rea plays a man who, while confined to his sickbed in Belfast by COVID-19, telephones his dying mother in Dublin to share a memory of a day they once spent together. Marie Mullen, who won a 1998 Tony for The Beauty Queen of Leenane, plays the older woman; Seán McGinley completes the cast. The play will remain viewable for free on YouTube through October.
Pussy Fright!
With his wicked witticisms, ardent social activism and cultivated mid-Atlantic accent—he sounds like Lauren Bacall in a saucy mood—Justin Sayre is an avatar of retroqueer cultivation. The Zoom reading of his zany Hitchcock spoof The Ducks last month was an absolute hoot, Now he is keeping the camp fires burning with another black comedy: Pussy Fright!, in which Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Tom Lenk plays a sad heiress whose plan to leave her fortune to her cat gets her entangled in multiple webs of nefarious intrigue. The cast, directed by Tom DeTrinis, includes some of America’s funniest actors: Larry Owens (A Strange Loop), Drew Droege, Jeff Hiller, Rob Maitner, Sam Pancake, Ryan Garcia, Leslie-Ann Huff and Jenn Harris as the cat. Viewers can donate via Venmo (@PussyFright) to benefit the Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Center and New York’s Ali Forney Center.
Mark Morris Dance Group: Dance On!
Mark Morris and his joyous ensemble spread a little light in the darkness of isolation with a special Zoom program that includes the premieres of four short works choreographed by the inventive modern dance master. Rehearsed and filmed remotely, the pieces are Lonely Waltz (set to Maurice Ravel’s La Valse), Lonely Tango (set to piano music by Erik Satie), Anger Dance (set to music by Henry Cowell) and Sunshine (set to Gene Autrey’s recording of “You Are My Sunshine”).
Shakespeare Sonnet Marathon (Irondale Ensemble)
Brooklyn’s Irondale Ensemble assembled more than 100 participants on April 23 for an eight-hour Zoom session in honor of Shakespeare’s 456th birthday. Performers range from famous actors and Irondale performers to amateur volunteers, each of whoms deliver their choice of 14-liners from among the Bard’s 154 sonnets. Well-known participants include Ralph Fiennes (Sonnet 129 at 2:09), Lea DeLaria (Sonnet 8 at 7:07), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Sonner 23 at 1:34), Cady Huffman (Sonnet 60 at 2:40), Michael Musto (Sonnet 30 at 0:50), American Ballet Theatre's James Whiteside (Sonnet 20 at 1:05) and Sopranos actor John Ventimiglia (Sonnet 116 at 6:05–6:09), who amusingly doesn't realize that he's live for the first few minutes he's on. Musical settings are provided by Rufus Wainwright (Sonnet 20 at 4:12) and Kenyon Phillips (sonnet 66 at 0:47). Irondale cofounder Jim Niesen presides, with supassing gentleness, over most of the event.
Bombshell in Concert
Whether you loved it, hated it, loved to hate it, hated to love it or maintained a studious feigned indifference to it, the behind-the-Broadway-scenes NBC series Smash was the talk of the theater world for its two stormy seasons in 2012 and 2013. What everyone agrees about is that the musical numbers that Hairspray’s Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman wrote for its show-within-a-show, the Marilyn Monroe biomusical-in-progress Bombshell, were consistently pretty great. In 2015, Smash’s cast gathered at the Minskoff Theatre to perform those songs in a sold-out concert co-directed by Wittman and choreographer Joshua Bergasse; everything clicked, the audience went wild and the Actors Fund raised $800,000. Now People adds to the tally by streaming a recording of that electric night as an Actors Fund benefit. Renée Zellweger introduces the program, and at intermission the acerbic Julie Klausner hosts a live virtual reunion with cast members Megan Hilty, Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing, Christian Borle, Leslie Odom Jr., Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus, Jack Davenport, Jaime Cepero, Will Chase, Brian d’Arcy James, Ann Harada, Krysta Rodriguez and Wesley Taylor. Tune in and get Smashed.
The Drama Desk Awards
The Tonys may be in a state of indefinite suspension, but their cousins the Drama Desks—like the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards and the Lucille Lortel Awards before them—are moving forward after a two-week postponement. NY1’s Frank DiLella hosts an hourlong special in support of the Actors Fund; the virtual presenters include Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tituss Burgess, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Andrew Rannells, Jane Krakowski, Cynthia Nixon, Santino Fontana, Ashley Park, Susan Stroman, Ali Stroker, Beanie Feldstein and James Corden. In addition to this year’s awards in 42 categories, the Drama Desks’ inaugural lifetimes achievement honor will be awarded posthumously to Hal Prince, after whom it will henceforth be named.
Natalie Joy Johnson: The Annual NJJ Birthday Show
Gutsy musical-theater neodiva Johnson (Kinky Boots) had a cabaret breakthrough with 2011's Relentless at Joe's Pub, and has been rocking New York City nightlife ever since. Even inquartantine, her birthday extravaganza promises to be a rollicking night of song, sex and showbiz excess.