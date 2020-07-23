The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret events you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities. Performances that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down past the daily listings to find events you can still watch for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration. We update this page every day, so bookmark it for the latest information.

The Wilma Theater: Is God Is

Thursday 9am EDT / 2pm BST (available through July 26)

Aleshea Harris’s searing revenge tragedy, which had a memorable run at Soho Rep in 2018, is a bold mix of—as Harris says—“the ancient, the modern, the tragic, the Spaghetti Western, hip-hop and Afropunk.” Philadelphia’s Wilma Theater had been scheduled to present it earlier this year, but its plans were thwarted by the pandemic. Now the company has created an audioplay version of the piece, directed by James Ijames. The cast includes Danielle Leneé, Brett Ashley Robinson, Melanye Finister, Akeem Davis, Anthony Martinez-Briggs, Aaron Bell, Taysha Marie Canales and Lindsay Smiling. Tickets, which start at $10, entitle listeners to take in the piece anytime between today and Sunday.

Is God Is | Photograph: Wide Eyed Studios

Live with Carnegie Hall: Audra McDonald

Thursday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST

Carnegie Hall continues its online series with a live concert-and-interview set by the great Broadway leading lady and Tony hoarder Audra McDonald, a dazzling interpreter whose virtuosic technique doesn’t get in the way of her natural warmth. Expect some recent additions to her repertoire. Joining her is CBS Sunday Morning wag Mo Rocca and musical director Andy Einhorn.

Audra McDonald | Photograph: Autumn de Wilde

Christina Bianco: Lockdown Live! Concerts for a Cause

Thursday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST

Christina Bianco is a comic firecracker with a pyrotechnic voice and a great gift for mimicry, which broke her out when a video of her performing "Total Eclipse of the Heart"—as sung by 19 different divas—went megaviral. Last year, she earned rave reviews as Fanny Brice in a revival of Funny Girl in Paris. In this YouTube benefit concert, she delves into her deep reserves of vocal impersonations to raise money for TDF's Lifeline Campaign, with guest help from her erstwhile Forbidden Broadway costar Michael West.

Christina Bianco | Photograph: Darren Bell

Michael Lavine: The Enthralling Thirties

Thursday 3:30pm EDT / 8:30pm BST

Musical director and vocal coach Michael Lavine is a legend within the industry for his exceptional collection of sheet music. In this illustrated Zoom seminar, the second in his three-part Songs of the Decades series, he focuses on the anti-Depression music of the 1930s. Performing some of the songs being studied are cabaret royalty Steve Ross and KT Sullivan and Daisy Egan, who won a Tony for The Secret Garden when she was just 11 years old. Tickets cost $25, or $60 for the full three-part series; proceeds benefit the Jewish magazine Moment.

Michael Lavine | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Thursday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

PlayBAC: Aszure Barton: Over/Come

Thursday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available through July 28)

Baryshnikov Arts Center resumes its weekly series of videos from its archive of live dance, theater and music performances. This week’s offering is a 2005 performance of Canadian dance maker Aszure Barton’s Over/Come, which she created during her BAC residency.

Classic Conversations: André De Shields

Thursday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST

Artistic director John Doyle interviews artists associated with Classic Stage Company in this Thursday series, which usually includes at least one musical performance by the subject of the week. Today’s guest is the sly André De Shields, Broadway's original Wiz, whose master showmanship in Hadestown earned him a Tony Award last year, and whose 50-plus years in the business have given him some valuable perspective on what may lie ahead.

André De Shields | Photograph: Lia Chang

Irish Repertory Theatre: The Weir

Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

After its success in May with a virtual revival of Brian Friel’s Molly Sweeney, the Irish Rep is offering a summer season of love online productions of three other shows from the company’s history. This week, the company revisits its excellent 2013 revival of Conor McPherson's 1997 drama, a series of tall tales told by four Irishmen vying for the attention of a woman in a pub. “The Irish Repertory Theatre’s offering boasts a palpable liquidity, an accelerating rush of people swept off their feet by loneliness who are nonetheless caught and stilled in a village bar,” wrote Helen Shaw in her five-star Time Out review. “But the work moves beyond mere coziness; an excellent cast and McPherson’s profoundly felt humanism make the piece warming on some deep, maybe even soul-deep, level.” Three members of the 2013 cast—Dan Butler, Sean Gormley and Irish Rep utility player John Keating—are joined this time by Amanda Quaid and Tim Ruddy, all directed once again by Ciarán O’Reilly. The play will be performed live twice more this week at different times; each performance is free, but a $25 donation is suggested and registration at least two hours in advance is required.

The Weir | Photograph: Carol Rosegg

New Group: Facing the Rising Tide: Mother of Exiles

Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for three days)

This week, Off Broadway’s New Group teams with the Natural Resources Defense Council for a digital festival called Facing the Rising Ride, which comprises live readings and post-performance discussions of five plays by emerging writers that address questions of “environmental racism, the climate crisis and hope.” The fest continues tonight with a 6pm panel discussion on art and activism, followed by Jessica Huang’s Mother of Exiles (directed by Seonjae Kim), which traces the American descendants of a late-19th-century immigrant through 200 years of change.

Jessica Huang | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Cape Cod Theatre Project: I, My Ruination

Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

Paul Giamatti plays Elia Kazan, Nina Arianda plays his wife, Molly, and Corey Stoll is Arthur Miller in this live benefit performance of Kevin Artigue’s I, My Ruination, which finds its central characters in an ethical triangle during the House Un-American Activities Committee’s hunt for red activity in the early 1950s. The starry cast is completed by Pedro Pascal and Arian Moayed, directed by Hal Brooks. Tickets to tonight’s performance or the second one (on Saturday at 7pm) cost $50, which will help keep the Cape Cod Theatre Project afloat.

Paul Giamatti | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Blues Suite

Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for one week)

Alvin Ailey’s groundbreaking company, now under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its All Access program with Ailey’s seminal early work Blues Suite, the ballet that launched the company in 1958. The piece draws from Ailey’s experience of growing up in rural Texas during the Depression; this performance of it is taken from the 1985 Great Performances dance special Three by Three.

Blues Suite | Photograph: Paul Kolnik

TRLive!: Maya Sharpe

Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST

In its informal Thursday-night series, Theatre Row provides a platform for its associated artists to reach audiences at home. This week’s guest is multimedia is Maya Sharpe, a singer-songwriter and filmmaker who appeared in the 2009 Broadway revival of Hair.

Maya Sharpe | Photograph: Maya Sharpe

Hot! Festival: Basement

Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

Escape your humdrum black-and-white life for the many shades of gay at the Hot! Festival, Dixon Place's annual celebration of all things same-sex. Tonight’s offering os Kallan Dana’s Basement, about a pair of hoarders. A portion of donations go to the Black Trans Travel Fund.

Seize the Show: All About Evil

Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

The virtual theater-game company Seize the Show returns with a new interactive adventure, this one a murder mystery set in a world of backstabbing backstage Broadway drama. As always, the company uses its own technology (which it calls Gamiotics) to let audiences make collective choices that affect the direction and outcome of the story. Actor Jacob Thompson—who co-wrote the episode with David Carpenter, Kevin Hammonds and Caroline Prugh—is the genial host. The show will be performed once more tomorrow night; the experience is free but donations are welcome.

Jacob Thompson | Photograph: Peter Hurley

Metropolitan Opera: Roméo et Juliette

Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and usually remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s offering stars the high-powered Anna Netrebko and Roberto Alagna in the title roles of Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette, adapted from Shakespeare's family-feud tragedy about rebellious teens who have sex and score drugs from a local priest. Plácido Domingo conducts this 2007 performance, which also features Nathan Gunn and Robert Lloyd.

Roméo et Juliette | Photograph: Ken Howard

Stars in the House: Fame reunion

Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and entertaining series to raise money for the Actors Fund. They play host to different theater stars in live, chatty interviews, interspersed with clips and songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. On tonight’s episode, stars of the 1980 movie musical Fame—including Debbie Allen, Lee Curreri, Laura Dean and Antonia Franceschi—hold a class reunion, joined by songwriters Michael Gore and Dean Pitchford (who later explored more high-school horrors in the musical Carrie).

Let Them Eat Cake: Hunks and Punks

Thursday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)

The weekly Zoom-in Let The Eat Cake showcases the talents of aerialists, dancers, polers and burlesque artists. This week’s episode is organized around the contrasts and continuity between the social-change movements of the 1960s and today. The company is requesting donations of $10 or more for tickets, which you can buy through Venmo at @ltecakenyc; send a direct message to @ltecakenyc on Instagram for the password to attend. A portion of this week’s proceeds will benefit Stilettos Inc., a new group that seeks better working conditions for strip-club employees.

Brenna Bradbury | Photograph: Sam Burriss

Theatreworks Silicon Valley: Shakespeare in Vegas

Thursday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (available for four days)

Broadway bad boy Patrick Page (Hadestown) and good gal Karen Ziemba (Contact) star in a benefit reading of Suzanne Bradbeer’s Shakespeare in Vegas, a comedy about the efforts of a Vegas impresario and a frustrated New York actress to bring culture to the desert. Giovanna Sardelli directs the virtual performance; donations to TheatreWorks Silicon Valley are encouraged.

Patrick Page | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Lake Tahoe Dance Festival

Thursday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (available for one day)

Lake Tahoe Dance Collective presents its eighth annual dance festival in a virtual edition that is spread out over three successive nights. On the lineup are works that have been featured in past years of the festival or by artists who were originally slated to perform this time. Tonight’s collection focuses on 20th-century modern dance and includes pieces by Martha Graham, Paul Taylor, Erick Hawkins and Lester Horton. Christin Hanna and Kristina Berger host a conversation about the works with dancers Lloyd Knight, Wendy Whelan and Kristin Draucker. A $25 contribution is suggested but not required.

Kristin Draucker | Photograph: Jen Schmidt

The Muny: The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!

Thursday 9:15pm EDT / 2:15am BST (live only)

The St. Louis Municipal Opera Theatre, known to all as the Muny, is the biggest and oldest outdoor musical-theater venue in the United States, and it usually mounts multiple productions every summer in its 11,000-seat amphitheater. Since that’s out of the question this year, the company is sharing highlights from past seasons, cast reunions and live song-and-dance material recorded remotely in a new series of hour-long online specials. Tonight’s debut episode includes scenes from The Little Mermaid, Singin’ in the Rain, The Wiz and The Music Man and performances by Jen Cody, Hunter Foster, Ashley Brown, Lara Teeter and original Cats star Ken Page, as well as an episode of the game show Munywood Squares with guest stars E. Faye Butler, J. Harrison Ghee, Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Vicki Lewis, Steve Rosen, Jeffrey Schecter, John Scherer and Christopher Sieber. (The show is broadcast live on Monday and rerun on Thursday night.)

The Music Man | Photograph: Phillip Hamer

Royal Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty

Friday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available through August 6)

The Royal Opera House at Covent Garden has been streaming operas and ballets every week to help culture-hungry Brits and others get through the coronavirus pandemic. This latest offering is the Royal Ballet’s exceptional The Sleeping Beauty, closely modeled on the company’s beloved 1946 production. Peter Farmer’s designs hew to Oliver Messel’s original sets and costumes; Marius Petipa’s 19th-century steps, set to Tchaikovsky’s sweeping score, are augmented by the more recent contributions of Frederick Ashton, Anthony Dowell and Christopher Wheeldon. In this performance, which was broadcast live to cinemas in January, Fumi Kaneko—a dramatic last-minute sub for the injured Lauren Cuthbertson—plays the somnolent Aurora and Federico Bonelli is her prince; Kristen McNally is the villainous Carabosse and Gina Storm-Jensen is the kindly Lilac Fairy.

The Sleeping Beauty | Photograph: Courtesy Royal Ballet

Cirque du Soleil

Friday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST

As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers weeks hour-long specials of highlights from its past spectaculars.

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Friday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

See Thursday 4pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

Julie Halston: Virtual Halston

Friday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST

The divinely daffy Julie Halston suggests a cross between Teri Garr and Thelma Ritter, and her career includes many shows as Charles Busch's longtime muse as well as memorable supporting turns in such Broadway productions as Gypsy, You Can’t Take it With You and Tootsie. Now she hosts a weekly half-hour talk show, and why not? She’s one of the city’s most amusing talkers. Her guest on this episode is the memorious Marilu Henner, who moved from Broadway in the early 1970s to leading roles on the sitcoms Taxi and Evening Shade.

Julie Halston | Photograph: Walter McBride

New Group: Facing the Rising Tide: Mambo Sauce

Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

See Thursday 7pm. The festival concludes tonight with Daniella De Jesús’s Mambo Sauce (directed by Machel Ross), about a seemingly paradisiacal island where zoo animals are dying under mysterious circumstances.

Daniella De Jesús | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Black Theatre United: Our Voices. Our Votes. Our Time.

Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

The peerless Viola Davis moderates this town hall organized by the starry new advocacy group Black Theatre United. Voting-rights activists Stacey Abrams and Jeanine Abrams McLean are the featured guests. The event is free but registration is required.

Metropolitan Opera: Falstaff

Friday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

See Thursday 7:30pm. This week’s lineup of classics continues with Paul Plishka as the titular pleasure-seeking scamp of Giuseppe Verdi’s final opera, the 1893 comic romp Falstaff, adapted by librettist Arrigo Boito from Shakespeare’s Henry IV plays and The Merry Wives of Windsor. It ain’t over when the fat man sings! James Levine conducts this pre-HD 1992 performance, which costars Marilyn Horne, Mirella Frenia, Susan Graham, Barbara Bonney and Frank Lopardo.

Falstaff | Photograph: Erika Davidson

Hot! Festival: Marga Gomez: Spanking Machine

Friday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

See Thursday 7:30pm. The centerpiece of this year’s Hot! Festival is veteran monologist Marga Gomez's autobiographical solo show Spanking Machine, a darkly comic look back at her formative years in Washington Heights. Directed by Adrian Alexander Alea, the show combines live performance with footage from the show’s pre-pandemic dress rehearsal. Tickets cost $10–$20 for tonight’s preview and $20–$40 for the other four performances in the run, which ends tomorrow. A large cut of the proceeds goes to LGBTQ+ charities.

Marga Gomez | Photograph: Brenna Merrit

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella

Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Back in 1957, when American media culture was less fragmented, more than 100 million people watched a 21-year-old Julie Andrews in Cinderella, the only musical that Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II ever wrote for television. The show has been revived and revised several times since then—on TV with Lesley Ann Warren in 1965 and Brandy in 1997, and on Broadway in 2013—but now you have a chance to see the original black-and-white kinescope version with Andrews as the girl with the most special foot in all the land. Proceeds from this Playbill stream benefit the Actors Fund.

Ice Factory: Beginning Days of True Jubilation

Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Need a break from the summer heat? The cool curatorial heads of the New Ohio Theatre’s Ice Factory festival always provide a welcome breeze. In its month-long 27th edition, the fest is offering four new works, performed virtually for runs of three or four days each. First up is Mona Monsour’s Beginning Days of True Jubilation, a satire of capitalism that centers on the meteoric rise and meteoritic crash of a startup company. Scott Illingworth directs the piece, which was conceived and developed collaboratively by the ensemble Society based on the precepts of the Joint Stock Method, which was instrumental in the creation of work by Carly Churchill and other major U.K. writers. Reservations are required; the tickets are pay-what-you-will with a suggested price of $10.

Beginning Days of True Jubilation | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Aye Defy: Ole White Sugah Daddy

Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Actor and Play-PerView cofounder Mirirai Sithole is the motivating force behind Aye Defy, a new series of live-only readings to raise money for charity. Tonight’s play is Obehi Janice’s Ole White Sugah Daddy, about a young Black coder trying to start a company. Caitlin Sullivan and Kim Golding direct a cast that includes Janice herself as well as Natalie Paul, Alex Esola, Andy Lucien, Madeline Wise and Greg Stuhr. Reservations are required, and tickets cost $5 and up; tonight’s performance benefits Black Girls Code and The Kilroys.

Obehi Janice | Photograph: Zack DeZon

Irish Repertory Theatre: The Weir

Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

See Thursday 7pm.

Stars in the House: Sierra Boggess and friends

Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

See Thursday 8pm. Today’s edition is guest-hosted by Broadway leading lady Sierra Boggess, who was Ariel in Broadway’s original The Little Mermaid and has also played the soprano and stalking victim Christine Daaé in both The Phantom of the Opera and its short-lived sequel, Love Never Dies.

Sierra Boggess | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

City Garage: Paradise Park

Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available though July 22)

The experimental-theater company City Garage has been blowing minds in Santa Monica, California, since the 1980s. For the past months it has been rolling out archival recordings of its 2006 productions of three updates of ancient Greek dramas by Charles L. Mee. Now it continues its Mee kick by revisiting director Frédérique Michel’s acclaimed 2010 production of the postmodern playwright’s Paradise Park, a collage of vignettes that uses a dilapidated theme park and carnival midway as a metaphor for American escapism and anomie.

Paradise Park | Photograph: Paul Rubenstein

Mirrorbox Theatre: The Gap

Friday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)

Based in Cedar Rapids, Mirrorbox Theatre bills itself as Iowa’s only company exclusively dedicated to presenting new plays in their state premieres. In its Out of the Box series, the company presents free Zoom readings of contemporary plays every Friday night. Tonight’s offering is Emma Goidel’s The Gap, a dark comedy about sisterhood, memory, alien abduction and performance art. Cavan Hallman directs a cast comprising Molly Carden, Eden Marryshow, Kristy Hartsgrove Mooersm, Emmy Palmersheim and Kristin Stokes. Seating is limited and registration is required to get the requisite password.

Kristin Stokes | Photograph: Jessica Osber

Lake Tahoe Dance Festival

Friday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (available for one day)

See Thursday 9pm. Tonight’s final collection focuses on contemporary dance and includes works by Marco Pelle, Jacopo Godani and Bryan Arias. Agnes de Mille, Antony Tudor and Lauren Lovette. Pelle and Arias discuss them with festival cofounder Constantine Baecher and dancer Daphne Fernberger. A $25 contribution is suggested.

Bryan Arias and Rachel Fallon | Photograph: Ambera Dodson

