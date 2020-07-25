The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret events you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities. Performances that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down past the daily listings to find events you can still watch for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration. We update this page every day, so bookmark it for the latest information.

Queens Theatre: Summer Vibez

Saturday 1pm EDT / 6pm BST

Queens Theatre joins forces with annual Queensboro Dance Festival and the Washington, D.C. company Sole Defined for a virtual dance event that includes performances by members of six Queens dance companies—Cole Collective, Flamenco Latino, Mala's Odissi, Exquisite Chill, Fanike! African Dance Troupe and Gotham Dance Theater—as well as a live dance class by Crishon Jerome and a digital dance party presided over by DJ RBI.

Fanike! African Dance Troupe | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Plays in the House: Misalliance

Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)

The invaluable Stars in the House series, which usually features interviews and musical interludes (see 8pm below), occasionally also presents live performances of plays in their entirety. Most of those efforts, including The Heidi Chronicles, The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife and The Little Dog Laughed, have come off smashingly. Now the Plays in the House offshoot welcomes back Gingold Theatrical Group's supremely cultivated David Staller, who specializes in works by George Bernard Shaw, for a reading of the Bearded One’s 1910 comedy about multiple marriage proposals and a plane crash at the country home of an underwear magnate. The cast, directed by Staller, includes Midori Francis, Thom Sesma, Marc delaCruz, Dan Domingues, Peter Francis James, Teresa Avia Lim, Jamie Sanders, Ryan Spahn and Sharon Washington. Proceeds benefit the Actors Fund.

Midori Francis | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Irish Repertory Theatre: The Weir

Saturday 3pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)

After its success in May with a virtual revival of Brian Friel’s Molly Sweeney, the Irish Rep is offering a summer season of live online productions of three other shows from the company’s history. This week, the company revisits its excellent 2013 revival of Conor McPherson's 1997 drama, a series of tall tales told by four Irishmen vying for the attention of a woman in a pub. “The Irish Repertory Theatre’s offering boasts a palpable liquidity, an accelerating rush of people swept off their feet by loneliness who are nonetheless caught and stilled in a village bar,” wrote Helen Shaw in her five-star Time Out review. “But the work moves beyond mere coziness; an excellent cast and McPherson’s profoundly felt humanism make the piece warming on some deep, maybe even soul-deep, level.” Three members of the 2013 cast—Dan Butler, Sean Gormley and Irish Rep utility player John Keating—are joined this time by Amanda Quaid and Tim Ruddy, all directed once again by Ciarán O’Reilly. This is the final performance in the run; a $25 donation is suggested and registration at least two hours in advance is required.

The Weir | Photograph: Carol Rosegg

Play-PerView: Knife to the Heart

Saturday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (live only)

The charitable virtual-theater initiative Play-PerView presents a one-time, live-only Zoom reading of Knife to the Heart, a comedy by veteran sitcom writers Stan Zimmerman (The Golden Girls) and Christian McLaughlin (Married… with Children). The show deals with the snippiness of an interfaith couple that is planning a bris for its soon-to-be son. Zimmerman directs the performance, in which three members of the show’s 2018 Los Angeles cast—Josh Zuckerman, Andrea Bowen and Todd Sherry—are joined by TV lifer Wendie Malick (Just Shoot Me) as a meddling Jewish mother. Tickets cost $15 and up, and proceeds benefit Save The Children’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Wendie Malick | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Saturday 5pm–10:30pm EDT / 10pm–3:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni) and Michael James Roy (@MichaelJames-Roy).

Cape Cod Theatre Project: I, My Ruination

Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

Paul Giamatti plays Elia Kazan, Nina Arianda plays his wife, Molly, and Corey Stoll is Arthur Miller in this live benefit performance of Kevin Artigue’s I, My Ruination, which finds its central characters in an ethical triangle during the House Un-American Activities Committee’s hunt for red activity in the early 1950s. The starry cast is completed by Pedro Pascal and Arian Moayed, directed by Hal Brooks. Tickets cost $50 and help keep the Cape Cod Theatre Project afloat.

Paul Giamatti | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Source Material: In These Uncertain Times

Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

Samatha Stray directs her company, Source Material, in an hour-long devised play on Chekhovian themes that has been developed expressly for Zoom performance. (Gauntlet picked up, Richard Nelson!) Grace Tiso leads the cast of seven. A donation of $10–$25 is suggested but not required; the play will be performed again tomorrow afternoon and twice next weekend.

In These Uncertain Times | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Hot! Festival: Marga Gomez: Spanking Machine

Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

Escape your humdrum black-and-white life for the many shades of gay at the Hot! Festival, Dixon Place's annual celebration of all things same-sex. The centerpiece of this year’s edition is veteran monologist Marga Gomez's autobiographical solo show, Spanking Machine, a darkly comic look back at her formative years in Washington Heights. Directed by Adrian Alexander Alea, the show combines live performance with footage from the show’s pre-pandemic dress rehearsal. Tickets start at $20 and a chunk of the proceeds goes to LGBTQ+ charities. This is the last performance in the show’s run.

Marga Gomez | Photograph: Brenna Merrit

Hot! Festival: (the public is invited to dance)

Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

The Hot! Festival flames on with an absurdist experimental YouTube dance performance by Lukas Papenfusscline that which draws inspiration from Beckett’s Krapp’s Last Tape and the early works of Gertrude Stein.

Lukas Papenfusscline | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

The Metropolitan Opera: Der Rosenkavalier

Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular free rollout of past performances, mostly recorded in high definition. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s selection is Richard Strauss’s 1910 Viennese drawing-room comedy, which is miles away from the dark turmoil of the same composer’s Salome and Elektra. Edo de Waart conducts a 2010 performance of Nathaniel Merrill’s production that stars superstar soprano Renée Fleming alongside Christine Schäfer, Kristinn Sigmundsson and (in male drag) Susan Graham.

Der Rosenkavalier | Photograph: Ken Howard

Dance Theatre of Harlem: Dougla

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through August 2)

As Dance Theatre of Harlem moves into its 51st year, the uptown institution has been offering a digital program that includes archival footage, online classes, discussions with artists and more. The company concludes its Virtual Ballet series this week with a recording of the 1974 marriage-ceremony ballet Dougla by Geoffrey Holder, for which the great actor, artist, choreographer, Bond villain and longtime uncola pitchman drew on his Trinidadian background to explore the union of East and West Indian cultures.

Dougla | Photograph: Rachel Neville

Stars in the House: A Chorus Line cast reunion

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Donations benefit the Actors Fund. Tonight’s episode reunites original cast members from Broadway’s singular 1975 sensation A Chorus Line, including Donna McKechnie (Cassie), Robert LuPone (Zach), Kay Cole (Maggie), Ronald Dennis (Richie), Trish Garland (Judy), Nancy Lane (Bebe), Baayork Lee (Connie), Don Percassi (Al) and pianist Fran Leibergall.

Donna McKechnie | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Joe’s Pub: Downtown

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. This 2019 concert, which is only being streamed once, celebrates Gregory Kramer’s photography book Downtown, which features portraits of artists from New York’s alternative performance scene. The very excellent lineup of celebrants includes Bridget Everett, Amanda Duarte, Daphne Always (with James Sheppard), Nath Ann Carrera, Miss Dirty Martini, Jenn Harris, Gays Against Guns, Ikechukwu Ufomadu, Gloria Swansong, Bowen Yang and the Illustrious Blacks. Bradford Scobie hosts in the dandified guise of his alter ego Sir Richard Castle.

Bridget Everett | Photograph: Kevin Yatarola

Metropolitan Playhouse: The Smoking Car

Saturday at 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The dramatic archaeologists of the Metropolitan Playhouse unearth The Smoking Car, a 1900 one-act farce by William Dean Howells—one of America’s most prominent 19th-century littérateurs—in which a man is entrusted with a baby by a stranger on a train. John Long directs the 35-minute reading, which is followed by a talkback.

CyberTank: Rule of 7x7

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The Tank rolls on with another virtual episode of its amusing long-running series, in which seven playwrights whip up one 10-minute play apiece—having each also contributed one “rule” that all seven plays must incorporate. Conceiver-producer Brett Epstein hosts this edition, which is performed live on Zoom; a $10 donation is suggested, and reservations are required. (The show is performed live again tomorrow night.)

Brett Epstein | Photograph: Miles Nohr

Broadway On Demand: John Lloyd Young

Saturday 9pm EDT / 2am BST

John Lloyd Young, the Tony-winning star of Jersey Boys—both the Broadway musical and the Clint Eastwood film—brings his musical highs and puppy-dog eyes to the virtual concert stage in a set performed live from Las Vegas. The Valli boy’s concert, which costs $30, is the first in a planned series from the streaming service Broadway on Demand.

John Lloyd Young | Photograph: Andrew Stiles

Ice Factory: Beginning Days of True Jubilation

Saturday 10pm EDT / 3am BST (live only)

Need a break from the summer heat? The cool curatorial heads of the New Ohio Theatre’s Ice Factory festival always provide a welcome breeze. In its month-long 27th edition, the fest is offering four new works, performed virtually for runs of three or four days each. First up is Mona Mansour’s Beginning Days of True Jubilation, a satire of capitalism that centers on the meteoric rise and meteoritic crash of a startup company. Scott Illingworth directs the piece, which was conceived and developed collaboratively by the ensemble Society based on the precepts of the Joint Stock Method, which was instrumental in the creation of work by Caryl Churchill and other major U.K. writers. Reservations are required; the tickets are pay-what-you-will with a suggested price of $10.

Beginning Days of True Jubilation | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Theatre Collaborative: Other Than We

Sunday 10:30am EDT / 3:30pm BST (live only)

Climate-science journalist Andrew Revkin and the Columbia Earth Institute mount a virtual reading of writer-director Karen Malpede’s postapocalyptic “cli-fi fable” Other Than We, set in a hermetically sealed dome where resources are dwindling. The cast of four includes Emily Fury Daly, George Bartenieff and Tommie J. Moore—who were in the play’s 2019 production at La MaMa—and Fun Home’s Beth Malone. A talkback follows the performance.

Other Than We | Photograph: Beatriz Schiller

Plays in the House Teen Edition: A Simpler Time

Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)

Stars in the House takes the idea behind its successful Plays in House reading series and extends it to kids in a Sunday-matinee series for young people. Today’s offering is an anthology titled A Simpler Time. Donations benefit Philadelphia Young Playwrights.

Source Material: In These Uncertain Times

Sunday 2pm EDT / 6pm BST (live only)

See Saturday 7pm.

Chicago Tap Theatre: 30 Feet Together, 6 Feet Apart

Sunday 4pm EDT / 9pm BST (live only)

Performing live from the Windy City’s Athenaeum Theatre—with careful social-distancing guidelines in place, of course—Chicago Tap Theatre shares a live-only dance show created expressly for the current moment. The program includes both new works and company favorites, choreographed by artistic director Mark Yonally and Sterling Harris, Kirsten Uttich, Case Prime and Rich Ashworth. A cast of 11 performs to live music by a jazz trio fronted by singer and host JC Brooks. A donation of $5–$30 is suggested.

Sterling Harris | Photograph: Kristie Kahns

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Sunday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

See Saturday 5pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).

Two River Rising Reading Series: Your Blues Ain’t Sweet Like Mine

Sunday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available through July 31)

New Jersey’s begins a new series of online theater readings with writer-director Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s one-act look at racial division, Your Blues Ain't Sweet Like Mine, with four members of the show’s 2015 premiere cast—Brandon J. Dirden and Rosalyn Ruff (who were both in Santiago-Hudson’s superb 2012 revival of The Piano Lesson), Merritt Janson and Andrew Hovelson—now joined by Glynn Turman. Reservations are required at least four hours in advance to watch the live performance on Zoom tonight, which costs $25 (the proceeds go to Covid relief); from tomorrow through Thursday, a recording of the performance will be streamed for free on YouTube.

Brandon J. Dirden | Photograph: Elena Olivo

Project Y Theatre: All Hands On Deck

Sunday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available through August 9)

Project Y Theatre, which focuses on women's work, is moving its annual Women in Theatre Festival online this year. All Hands on Deck, a collection of new short pieces by Black playwrights, is curated by Antu Yacob and organized around the theme of “conversation with the ancestors.” The evening comprises commissioned playlets by Nikkole Salter, France-Luce Benson, Banna Desta and Sienna L. Jones, directed by Shariffa Ali and Lisa Strum.

Nikkole Salter | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Quarantine Theatre Company: The Little Foxes

Sunday 7pm EDT / 1am BST

Austin Pendleton appeared in the 1967 Broadway revival of The Little Foxes, Lillian Hellman’s juicy 1939 portrayal of a scheming Southern family, and directed the 1980 one with Liz Taylor; now he joins this highly informal virtual table read of the play, the latest in a series assembled by movie expert Jack Fields. Morgana Shaw, who has played Bette Davis onstage, essays the central role of Regina, whom Davis embodied in the movie version; the cast also includes Liam Mitchell, Barbara Bleier, Tom Smith, Tammy Faye Starlight and Ian Christiansen.

Austin Pendleton | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Metropolitan Opera: La Fanciulla del West

Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

See Saturday 7:30pm. The Met’s 19th week of free operas concludes with Puccini’s rootin’-tootin’ La Fanciulla del West, which had its world premiere at the Met in 1910. Marco Armiliato conducts this 2018 performance, which stars Eva-Maria Westbroek as a Wild West bar owner and Jonas Kaufmann and Željko Lučić as the outlaw and lawman who pursue her.

La Fanciulla del West | Photograph: Ken Howard

Playdate: You and Me and the Space Between and Are You Still?

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The new virtual-theater company Playdate, devoted to the development of new works in the Covid era, presents the first of three weekly double bills of plays by emerging writers, with casts that include multiple television notables. This inaugural edition comprises Jack Spagnola’s You and Me and the Space Between—in which Mark Feuerstein (Royal Pains) and Michaela Watkins (Saturday Night Live) play strangers on a date—and Lauren D’Errico’s Are You Still?, which takes on offbeat look at quarantine fatigue. Tickets to the performances, which can only be watched live, start at $5; proceeds benefit Color of Change and LA YWCA’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Mark Feuerstein | Photograph: Ashley Drody

Ice Factory: Beginning Days of True Jubilation

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

See Saturday 10pm.

The Seth Concert Series: Megan Hilty

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him for this episode is Broadway bombshell Megan Hilty (Wicked, 9 to 5). Combining warmth, good humor and sterling technique, the Smash survivor knows how to put on a great show. Let her be your star! Virtual tickets cost $20; tonight's live edition at 8pm will be recorded and rerun tomorrow at 3pm.

Megan Hilty | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Riant Theatre: The Breaking Point

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The Riant Theatre, best known for its Strawberry One-Act Festival, offers a Zoom reading of Karen Brown’s drama The Breaking Point as part of its ongoing Jocunda Music, Film and Theatre Festival. The play concerns a Hollywood writer who returns to live with his father after suffering a psychotic break; Van Dirk Fisher directs a cast led by Broadway vet Alton Fitzgerald White. Tickets cost $15 and advance reservations are required; a conversation with Brown and the cast follows the performance.

Alton Fitzgerald White | Photograph: Dennis Johnston

Out of an Abundance of Caution

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for two weeks)

The avant-garde Twitch performance series Out of an Abundance of Caution, curated this month by the good folks of the Brick, presents two new solo works: Josephine Simple’s The Man Who Doesn’t Exist, a comedic show about the confusions of gender, and Identity Crisis’s Reflections of a Riot, based on writer-composer-performer Carmen Whiips’s childhood experience of the 1967 Newark Riots. Singer and writer Xavier Rice plays host for the evening.

CyberTank: Rule of 7x7

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

See Saturday 8pm.

Brian Nash

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

A wizard at the piano and an ace musical director, Brian Nash is also an exuberant showman when he takes the mic himself—as he usually does on Sunday nights at the Duplex in the West Village, where he has held court for the past decade or so. Tonight he brings the magic to Facebook Live in a weekly virtual concert. In lieu of a tip jar, you can Venmo him at @BrianJNash. (If you do it in advance, feel free to include a request.)

Brian Nash | Photograph: Robb Sapp/Dirty Sugar

NOTE: If you would like to be considered for this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com. Listings continue below.