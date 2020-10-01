Friday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for 48 hours)

Universal’s YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! began by rolling out a different Andrew Lloyd Webber musical every week, then moved on to NBC’s live broadcasts of musicals. After a 10-week break, the series returns with a lineup aimed primarily at British audiences. Michael Ball has been one of the U.K.'s biggest musical-theater stars ever since his West End debut as Marius in the original cast of Les Misérables, and has crossed the pond twice to star in Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals on Broadway. In addition to his stage work, which has earned him two Oliviers and an OBE, he has had great success as a concert performer, and has even crossed over to the pop charts on occasion. In this 2009 concert, Ball looks back on a quarter century of stardom with songs from shows including Hairspray, Jesus Christ Superstar and, of course, Les Miz, along with hits by the likes of Supertramp and Queen.