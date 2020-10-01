The best live theater to stream online this week
The pandemic crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on large gatherings in New York currently extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret events from across the country (and around the world) that you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and worthy charities. Scroll past the day-by-day listings to find events that have already premiered but can still be seen for a limited time. We update this page on a weekly basis.
Philadelphia Fringe Festival
Through October 4th
The 2020 edition of Philly’s Fringe Festival focuses, as expected, on digital works—and lots of them. At the core of the lineup are a dozen curated productions. The Philadelphia Matter - 1972/2020, a new piece created by the octogenarian postmodern dance-theater master David Gordon with help from more than 30 other artists (including his longtime muse, the dancer Valda Setterfield), premieres on September 10 at 7pm and stays viewable on demand for the rest of the fest. Other shows can only be experienced at certain times, such as Nichole Canuso Dance Company’s Being/With:Home, which creates one-on-one encounters between audience members. In addition to the curated offerings, the festival includes more than 100 independently produced shows (many of them free) in a wide variety of styles; these include a virtual revival of Sarah Ruhl’s Eurydice and Garielle Revlock’s dance piece Sex Tape, which re-creates video footage of Revlock and a male lover but replaces the latter with a female friend. The Fringe website lets you filter them by date, genre, features and accessibility. Good luck!
Metropolitan Opera
7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Click here for this week's complete schedule, which is devoted to operas by Mozart.
Stars in the House
8pm EDT / 1am BST
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health, and surprise virtual visitors are common. Donations benefit the Actors Fund. You can find a schedule of guests here.
Lifeline Theatre: Pride and Prejudice: A Virtual Play
Thursday (available through Sunday)
Chicago’s Lifeline Theatre is known for packing big stories into small spaces, and now it rises to the challenge of the virtual-theater era with a modernized version of Jane Austen’s classic romantic novel Pride and Prejudice. Dorothy Milne directs a cast of 16, led by Samantha Newcomb as Elizabeth Bennett and Andrés Enriquez as Mr. Darcy, in an adaptation by Christina Calvit. Tickets are pay-what-you-will, with a donation of $20 suggested; each ticket entitled the holder to watch the show from Thursday through Sunday.
Primary Stages: The Tribute Artist
Thursday 2pm and 8pm EDT / 7pm and 1am BST (live only)
Throughout the pandemic period, the playwright-performer and camp torch-bearer Charles Busch has been among the most active and generous in sharing his work with audiences at home. The Busch Rush continues as Primary Stages streams a virtual reunion revival of the real-estate farce The Tribute Artist, which the company mounted at 59E59 in 2014. Busch plays a female impersonator who poses as his deceased ladlandy in a scheme to sell her West Village townhouse and pocket the proceeds. Carl Andress directs the reading, which features Carole Monferdini along with original supporting cast members Julie Halston, Mary Bacon, Keira Keeley and Jonathan Walker. The show is performed once or twice daily through Sunday; tickets cost $35.
New York Times: Offstage: How I Miss Broadway
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
The New York Times presents the third edition of its new digital series Offstage, which offers performances and discussions about how the theater world is adjusting to the great pause. First, Hillary Clinton reflects on her love of theater and some of her favorite experiences there; then, reporter Michael Paulson moderates a roundtable discussion with Audra McDonald, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessie Mueller and Danielle Brooks. (Previous episodes of the series can be found here.)
Two River Rising Reading Series: Romeo and Juliet (Part 2)
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (through Oct 4)
New Jersey’s Two River Theater concluces its online-theater series with Hansol Jung’s modern verse adaptation of Shakespeare’s family-feud tragedy, in which tragedy ensues when teens have sex and score drugs from a local priest. a look back at its 2011 premiere of Seven Homeless Mammoths Wander New England, a lesbian sex comedy, set in a college town, by resident playwright Madeleine George (Hurricane Diane). Chay Yew directs the reading, whose cast includes Tina Chilip, Joel de la Fuente, Stephanie Hsu, David Huynh, Vanessa Kai, Mia Katigbak, Andrew Pang, Jon Norman Schneider, Mitchell Winter and Jeena Yi. The play is performed in two parts:the first tonight, the second tomorrow. Reservations are required at least four hours in advance to watch the live performance on Zoom, which costs $25; a recording will then stream on Two River’s YouTube channel through Sunday.
Radio Free Birdland: The Skivvies
Thursday 7pm EDT/ midnight BST (available for 30 days)
The midtown jazz venue Birdland welcomes music back to its stage in a twice-weekly concert series with a solid lineup of stars on its roster. There’s no audience, but the performers, suitably distanced from one another, have the benefit of professional sound and three cameras as they perform their live sets. (Each concert costs $20 and remains available on demand for a month after the premiere.) This edition features the Skivvies, actor-musicians Lauren Molina (Sweeney Todd) and Nick Cearley (All Shook Up), who are not only talented at playing the cello, ukulele and glockenspiel but also at performing stripped-down versions of pop songs in their underwear. Broadway guest stars join them to share their talents in the flesh; visitors at this edition, Classic Undie Rock, include Matt Doyle (The Book of Mormon) and Tamika Lawrence (If/Then).
NYC United Against Cancer
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Dance stars and others raise money for the American Cancer Society at this one-night event. The centerpiece is the premiere of a new piece choreographed by Fredrick Earl Mosley, featuring dancers from New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and more. Also on the program are a song by Rachel Platten, a cocktail demonstration by Bobby Flay and appearances by New York sports stars including Dalvin Tomlinson, Adam Fox, Luke Voit, Adam Ottavino and Amanda Zahui. Local ABC anchor Sade Baderinwa emcees the show.
PTP/NYC: Don’t Exaggerate
Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available through October 4)
PTP/NYC's 34th season comprises four virtual productions that reflect the company's commitment to both classics and challenging works by international playwrights. In this second offering, directed by Richard Romagnoli, is Don’t Exaggerate, a 1984 narrative poem by company favorite Howard Barker (No End of Blame). Robert Emmet Lunney plays a World War I soldier who returns from the dead to survey the wreckage of the 20th century in this scabrous 40-minute work, which was written for Ian McDiarmid. (Future weeks will feature works by Dan O’Brien and Caryl Churchill.) Viewing is free but donations are welcome, with a portion of proceeds going to the National Black Theatre.
Metropolitan Opera: Die Zauberflöte
Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met's Mozart week continues with a 2017 recording of the fairy tale Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute), as staged with her characteristic imaginative exuberance by The Lion King auteur Julie Taymor. James Levine conducts the performance, whose cast includes Charles Castronovo, Golda Schultz, Markus Werba, René Pape and Kathryn Lewek as the Queen of the Night.
¡Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices
Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through October 5 at 8pm)
The benefit concert ¡Viva Broadway!, hosted by Andréa Burns, celebrates Latinx artists in theater, with performances by stars including Raúl Esparza, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Karen Olivo, Mandy Gonzalez, Mauricio Martinez, Ana Villafañe, Robin De Jesus and Ariana DeBose—not to mention appearances by Gloria Estefan, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chita Rivera, Antonio Banderas, John Leguizamo, Rubén Blades, Jon Secada, Lucie Arnaz and many, many more. Proceeds from the event, which is directed and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo (Ain’t Too Proud), benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Broadway Bridges.
The New York Burlesque Festival
Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The world-renowned New York Burlesque Festival, now in its 18th year, features artists from around the globe pulling out the stops—and the nipple tassels—to showcase the finest the art form has to offer. This year's lineup of festivities includes three decadent nights of artful tease, a Q&A with striptease vet Stephanie Blake (today at 7pm EDT) and live classes to help you connect with your inner exotic dancer. Tickets to each of the three main events cost $20; a $50 VIP pass gets you into all three. Tonight’s spectacular, hosted by Foxy Tann, includes performances by NYC’s own Darlinda Just Darlinda, Bishop Of Burlesque, Seedy Edie, Margo Mayhem and the Apocalypse Sisters, plus Los Angeles’s Jake Dupree and Jessabelle Thunder, Seattle’s Mod Carousel, the New Orleans duo Kitten ‘n Lou and, for international flavor, Ferri Maya (Australia), Violetta Poison (Germany) and Red Tongued Raven (Canada).
Stars in the House: Sweeney Todd Broadway cast reunion
Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Tonight's episode reunites original cast members of 1979 original Broadway cast of Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's killer musical Sweeney Todd, including Len Cariou, Victor Garber, Sarah Rice and Ken Jennings.
MIT Music and Theater Arts: Playwrights Lab
Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s theater arts program presents its third annual Playwrights Lab, which invites high-level professional directors and actors to showcase original works by student writers. Tickets to the eight shows in this year’s virtual edition are free, with a suggested donation of $5. The series enters its final stretch with Mary Dahl’s Meltdown, about a young woman who keeps getting in her own way. Vanessa Stalling directs a cast that includes Sarah Shin, Haley Sakamoto, Avanthika Srinivasan and Yurie Collins.
Hedgepig Ensemble Theater: Do This Play: Expand the Canon Virtual Reading Series
Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The Brooklyn collective Hedgepig, in association with Ma-Yi Theater Company and the Classical Theatre of Harlem, aims to provide fresh fodder for the transition dramatic canon with a collection of underrated but still-relevant (and producible) classical works by a diverse group of women. The series’s final reading is of Zora Neale Hurston’s 1935 Spunk, expanded from the writer’s own breakthrough 1925 short story about romance in the Black community of a small Southern town. Bianca LaVerne Jones directs a cast that includes Jason Bowen, Terence Archie, Jamal James, Gregory Bastien, Donnell E. Smith, Fulton C. Hodges, Ben Chase, Basil Rodericks, C. Kelly Wright, Destinee Rea, Leandra Ellis-Gaston and Kubbi. A $15 contribution is suggested.
TRLive!: Matt Zambrano
Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
In its informal Thursday-night series, Theatre Row provides a platform for its associated artists to reach audiences at home. This week’s guest is Matt Zambrano, a member of one of the complex’s resident companies, Broken Box Mime Theater.
Let Them Eat Cake: Shaken, Not Stirred
Thursday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
The periodic Zoom-in Let Them Eat Cake, produced by Ina Du and Brenna Bradbury, showcases the talents of aerialists, dancers, polers and burlesque artists. This espionage-themed episode, hosted from New Orleans by Sir Phillip Evans, delves into James Bondage. The company is requesting donations of $10 or more for tickets, which you can buy through Venmo at @ltecakenyc; send a direct message to @ltecakenyc on Instagram for the password to attend. A portion of this week’s proceeds will benefit Ninja Pole Fitness, a Floriuda studio founded by one of the night’s performers, Kushina the Ninja.
Together LA: A Virtual Stage Festival
Thursday 10pm EDT / 3am BST
Alternative Theatre Los Angeles teams up with LA Stage Alliance to present a festival of short works created for digital performance by 34 local theater companies. Each piece is 10 minutes long; slates of them are bundled into 11 nights, spread out over three weeks and streamed on YouTube and Twitch. Viewing is free but registration is required and donations to Color of Change are suggested. Tonight’s inaugural episode, the longest of the festival, includes playlets by Bernardo Cubria, Lisa Loomer, France-Luce Benson, Nambi E. Kelley and John Lavelle.
The Groundlings: Cookin’ with GAS
Thursday 10pm EDT / 3am BST (live only)
The eminent Los Angeles improv group the Groundlings has been a training ground for Lisa Kudrow, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Jon Lovitz, Jan Hooks, Will Forte, Paul Rebuens, Kathy Griffin and countless other major comedy names. Now the troupe offers a Zoom version of its short-form improv showcase Cookin’ with GAS. Regular cast members are joined this time by special guests Chris Kattan (Saturday night Live) and Phil LaMarr (MADtv). Tickets cost $12 and advance registration is required.
Mile Square Theatre: Given Circumstance
Friday (available for 48 hours)
Hoboken’s Mile Square Theatre continues its four-part series Given Circumstance, a collection of seven original works commissioned by the company. This edition is a half-hour diptych of two short quarantine-themed works: Audley Puglisi’s ghost story–themed Lights Out and Kevin R. Free’s conspiracy-theater yarn Oh, This is Rich! Tickets cost $15, and the video remains viewable for 48 hours once you start watching it.
Strawdog Theatre Company: Run the Beast Down
Friday 1pm EDT / 6pm BST (available through October 25)
Gage Wallace plays a London man who has lost his girlfriend and his job and is kept awake by the howls of urban foxes in Titas Halder’s strange psychological thriller, which touches on questions of class, manhood and self-esteem in a capitalist dystopia. Elly Green directs for Chicago’s Strawdog Theatre Company. Registration is required for a link to the Vimeo recording, with a minimum donation of $5; half of all proceeds will go to the community-service organization Lakeview Pantry.
The Shows Must Go On!: Michael Ball: Past & Present
Friday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for 48 hours)
Universal’s YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! began by rolling out a different Andrew Lloyd Webber musical every week, then moved on to NBC’s live broadcasts of musicals. After a 10-week break, the series returns with a lineup aimed primarily at British audiences. Michael Ball has been one of the U.K.'s biggest musical-theater stars ever since his West End debut as Marius in the original cast of Les Misérables, and has crossed the pond twice to star in Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals on Broadway. In addition to his stage work, which has earned him two Oliviers and an OBE, he has had great success as a concert performer, and has even crossed over to the pop charts on occasion. In this 2009 concert, Ball looks back on a quarter century of stardom with songs from shows including Hairspray, Jesus Christ Superstar and, of course, Les Miz, along with hits by the likes of Supertramp and Queen.
Cirque du Soleil
Friday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST
As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers weekly hour-long specials of highlights from its past spectaculars. This week's bouncy edition is devoted to acts involving the trampoline.
Bienal de Flamenco: Rosario La Tremendita
Friday 4pm EDT / 9pm BST (live only)
With many of the usual international visitors to Seville’s biennial flamenco fiesta unavailable to make the trip to Spain this year, the festival is graciously making key portions of its 20th edition available online for free. The excitement continues with this concert by the extraordinary flamenco singer Rosario La Tremendita, performed live from the Lope de Vega Theatre on September 29 performance and restreamed today. Joining her as guest artists are fellow singer Rancapino Chico and the dancer Andrés Marín (who has a festival show of his own tomorrow).
Theater of War: Antigone in Ferguson
Friday 5pm EDT /10pm BST (live only)
The community-oriented Theater of War Productions specializes in combining classical texts with burning contemporary issues, including in its 2018 production Antigone in Ferguson (which returned for an encore run in 2019). Directed and adapted by Bryan Doerries in response to Michael Brown's 2014 death, the piece combines choral music, group discussions and readings from Sophocles' Antigone: the tale of a Theban woman confined to a cave by a tyrant who feels she protests too much. Theater of War has mounted several notable Zoom productions in the Covid period, including a riveting account of Oedipus the King with Oscar Isaac in the title role. The cast this time includes Jason Isaacs, Tracie Thoms, Willie Woodmore, Nyasha Hatendi, Marjolaine Goldsmith and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, as well soloists De-Rance Blaylock and Duane Foster and the Antigone in Ferguson Choir. The event is free, but tickets must be reserved in advance.
Virtual Halston
Friday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST
The divinely daffy Julie Halston suggests a cross between Teri Garr and Thelma Ritter, and her career includes many shows as Charles Busch's longtime muse as well as memorable supporting turns in such Broadway productions as Gypsy, You Can’t Take it With You and Tootsie. Now she hosts a weekly half-hour talk show, and why not? She’s one of the city’s most amusing talkers. In this episode, her guest os gospel and R&B singer BeBe Winans, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this year.
Frigid New York: Frigid Fridays
Friday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST
Frigid’s weekly virtual variety show, hosted by Lucie Pohl from the company’s home base in the East Village’s Kraine Theater, is a melting pot of theater, comedy, storytelling and more. This week’s bill features, among other attractions, karaoke by Kevin R. Free, a parody of Russian literature by Ed Malin and an excerpt from David Lawson’s solo show Nazis and Me.
New Federal Theatre: Do Lord Remember Me
Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (through October 4)
Woodie King Jr.'s New Federal Theatre, which has been platforming the work of minorities in New York City for 50 years, presents highlights from its past in Octoberfest, a month-long series of Friday-night readings performed by actors of note. First up is a reunion performance of the company’s 20th-anniversary 1997 staging of Jim De Jongh’s Do Lord Remember Me, based on 1930s recordings of interviews with former slaves in Virginia. Regge Life once again Nazidirects all five actors from that production more than two decades ago: Ebony JoAnn, Barbara Montgomery, Roscoe Orman, Kim Sullivan and Glynn Turman. The reading is free but donations are welcome.
Elemental Women Productions: Help Wanted
Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
A couple hires a sexual surrogate in an effort to navigate a marriage on the rocks in this play by Agyeiwaa Asante. Elisabeth Christie directs the live Zoom reading, with a cast that comprises Rama Orleans-Lindsay, Nathaniel J Ryan, Nicole Michel Toum and Broghanne Jessamine. A talkback follows the performance. Tickets start at $10, and a recording of the performance remains viewable to ticket holders until October 10. A portion of proceeds benefit Black Women's Health Imperative.
Freedonia Marxonia: Home Again: The Marx Brothers and New York City
Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
In honor of its town’s aural similarity to Duck Soup’s fictional country of Freedonia, the State University of New York at Fredonia hosts an annual Marx Brothers celebration called Freedonia Marxonia. This year’s virtual edition features a free multimedia presentation by Noah Diamond, who adapted and starred as Groucho in a 2016 Off Broadway revival of the brothers’ obscure 1924 play I’ll Say She Is. In Home Again, he combines illustrated lecture and live performance in a survey of the Marxian relationship to New York City.
William TN Hall: Broadway to Beyoncé
Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
One of NYC’s most appealing piano-bar entertainers, British transplant William TN Hall has tickled keys and audiences alike at the Duplex, Brandy’s and Don’t Tell Mama for years. Now he shows off his versatility in a live, two-hour weekly set. Requests are welcome, as of course are tips (Venmo: @WilliamTNHall).
Metropolitan Opera: Don Giovanni
Friday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met streams Mozart’s Don Giovanni, starring Mariusz Kwiecień as the debauched title character and Marina Rebeka, Barbara Frittoli and Mojca Erdmann as his trio of donnas. Fabio Luisi conducts this 2011 performance, which is directed by Michael Grandage; the supporting cast includes Ramón Vargas, Joshua Bloom, Luca Pisaroni and Štefan Kocán.
Horizon Theatre: Completeness
Friday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
Computer science and molecular biology meet cute in Itamar Moses's smart, densely detail-packed romcom—seen at Playwrights Horizons in 2011—about two grad students’ tentative experiments with love. Heidi McKerley directs a cast of Atlanta actors (Chris Hecke, Naima Carter Russell, Shelli Delgado and Eric J. Little); actual scientists join them for a live post-show discussion after tonight’s showing. Tickets are free but registration is required and a $10 donation is suggested.
Primary Stages: The Tribute Artist
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The Tribute Artist
The New York Burlesque Festival
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The world-renowned New York Burlesque Festival, now in its 18th year, features artists from around the globe pulling out the stops—and the nipple tassels—to showcase the finest the art form has to offer. This year's lineup of festivities includes three decadent nights of artful tease and live classes to help you connect with your inner exotic dancer. Tonight’s spectacular, hosted by Shelly Watson, includes NYC’s own Jo Weldon, Little Brooklyn, Broody Valentino, Samson Night, Francine “The Lucid Dream” and Gin Minsky, plus Connecticut’s Nasty Canasta, Portland’s Baby LeStrange, New Orleans’s Jeez Loueez and, for international flavor, the U.K.’s MisSa Blue, South Africa’s Baby Ray and, all the way from Helsinki, Bettie Blackheart and Frank Doggenstein. Tickets cost $20.
Working Theater: American Dreams
Friday 8pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
As the U.S. girds its loins for the upcoming election, Leila Buck’s interactive show American Dreams imagines a nationally televised game show in which the viewers (read: audiences) vote on who gets to be a citizen. Directed by Tamilla Woodard for Working Theater, the show is taking a virtual national tour over a six-week period, teaming with presenters across the country for nine short runs in succession. In addition to Buck herself, the cast includes Andre Ali Andre, India Nicole Burton, Jens Rasmussen, Imran Sheikh and Andrew Valdez.The second stop is Texas Performing Arts, located at the University of Texas at Austin. Tickets cost $15.
MIT Music and Theater Arts: Playwrights Lab
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s theater arts program presents its third annual Playwrights Lab, which invites high-level professional directors and actors to showcase original works by student writers. Tickets to the eight shows in this year’s virtual edition are free, with a suggested donation of $5. Today’s penultimate edition features Jordan Tappa’s G@M3R GRIL, about misogyny in online gaming culture. José Zayas directs a cast that includes Nina Grollman, Noah Robbins, McKinley Belcher III, Christopher Livingston and Alex Breaux.
Party Claw Productions: Open
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Ashley Kristeen Vega plays a would-be magician on a desperate quest to save her lover's life in this tricky metatheatrical solo show by Crystal Skillman. Sophie Sam directs a live Zoom production of the play, which premiered at the Tank last year. Tickets cost $6; the run goes through Sunday.
City Garage: Rhinoceros
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through October 7)
The experimental-theater company City Garage has been blowing minds in Santa Monica, California, since the 1980s. Now the company is sharing archival recordings of some of its best-received past productions. Having already streamed Exit the King and The Chairs, the company continues to explore the oeuvre of Eugène Ionesco with this 2007 production the Romanian-French playwright’s 1959 absurdist allegory, in which ordinary citizens are inexplicably transformed into horned beasts. Adapter Frédérique Michel directs a cast led by Troy Dunn and Bo Roberts. Donations are welcome.
ArtéMakar Productions: The O’Leary Theory
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The patriarch of a broken family that was once the subject of a hit reality-TV show tries to get the gang back together for a reboot in The O’Leary Theory, an improvised and interactive virtual-theater event in which the audience plays a central role in sowing conflict among the family members and decided the outcome of their would-be comeback. Arthur Makaryan directs a cast that includes James Beamon, Nicole Ansary, Alex Marz, Tamara Sevunts and Oliver Prose. The show unfurls live three times a week through October 11; seating is limited and tickets cost $15.
Frigid New York: The Reparations Show
8pm EDT / 1am BST
The Reparations Show, created by Kevin R. Free and Erez Ziv, is presented weekly by Frigid and hosted by a different BIPOC artist each week. Tickets are pay-what-you-will.
Mirrorbox Theatre: Duck/Rabbit
Friday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
Based in Cedar Rapids, Mirrorbox Theatre bills itself as Iowa’s only company exclusively dedicated to presenting new plays in their state premieres. In its Out the Box series, the company presents free Zoom readings of contemporary plays every Friday night. This week’s selection, directed by Dennis Barnett, is Carter W. Lewis’s Duck/Rabbit, in which a retired schoolteacher has visions of the future in cartoon form. (The title is surely inspired by Paul Noth’s famous New Yorker cartoon.) Seating is limited and advance registration is required.
Together LA: A Virtual Stage Festival
Friday 10pm EDT / 3am BST
Alternative Theatre Los Angeles teams up with LA Stage Alliance to present a festival of short works created for digital performance by 34 local theater companies. Each piece is 10 minutes long; slates of them are bundled into 11 nights, spread out over three weeks and streamed on YouTube and Twitch. Viewing is free but registration is required and donations to Color of Change are suggested. Tonight’s second episode includes playlets by Dionna Daniel and Juliette Jeffers and an extemporaneous Chekhov-themed sketch by Impro Theatre.
Primary Stages: The Tribute Artist
Saturday 2pm and 8pm EDT / 7pm and 1am BST (live only)
The Tribute Artist
ArtéMakar Productions: The O’Leary Theory
Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)
The patriarch of a broken family that was once the subject of a hit reality-TV show tries to get the gang back together for a reboot in The O’Leary Theory, an improvised and interactive virtual-theater event in which the audience plays a central role in sowing conflict among the family members and decided the outcome of their would-be comeback. Arthur Makaryan directs a cast that includes James Beamon, Nicole Ansary, Alex Marz, Tamara Sevunts and Oliver Prose. The show unfurls live three times a week through October 11; seating is limited and tickets cost $15.
Bienal de Flamenco: Andrés Marín: La Vigilia Perfecta
Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)
With many of the usual international visitors to Seville’s biennial flamenco fiesta unavailable to make the trip to Spain this year, the festival is graciously making key portions of its 20th edition available online for free. The excitement concludes today with La Vigilia Perfecta, a performance by the Sevillian dancer Andrés Marín, recorded throughout at the day in different spaces at the Centro Andaluz de Arte Contemporaneo, which is located on the site of the 15th-century Monastery of La Cartuja and a later ceramics factory. The performance will be streamed again tomorrow at 4pm EDT.
Play-PerView: Title and Deed
Saturday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)
The charitable virtual-theater initiative Play-PerView presents a one-time, live-only Zoom revival of the 2012 Signature Theatre production of Title and Deed, a solo play created by Will Eno (The Realistic Joneses) for a pair of Samuel Beckett specialists: actor Conor Lovett and director Judy Hegarty Lovett, of Ireland’s Gare St Lazare Players. “Conor Lovett, a recessive, unclosed parenthesis of a man, gently guides us through a crumbling scrapbook of evaporating memories, slight sardonic observations about our customs and grim details about his parents’ deaths,” wrote David Cote in his four-star Time Out review. “Eno’s breathtaking prose—light and deferential on the surface but dense with emotional and cognitive trauma underneath—requires close, patient listening. The reward is no less than with good Beckett: a mind-cleansing glimpse at life’s plenitude and strangeness.” Tickets cost $5 and up, and proceeds benefit RAICES Texas.
Dramatists Play Service: The Party Hop
Saturday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (available through October 10)
A seriously impressive cast of young stars—including Beanie Feldstein, Ben Platt, Ashley Park, Catherine Cohen, Ayo Edebiri, Kaitlyn Dever, Noah Galvin and Kathryn Gallagher—stars in a reading of Natalie Margolin’s 45-minute online play The Party Hop, set among college students making the rounds of virtual parties three years into quarantine. Josh Margolin directs the premiere on Dramatists Play Service’s YouTube channel. Donations to YourMomCares are suggested.
Josh Groban: Greatest Broadway Songs
Saturday 4pm EDT / 9pm BST (live only)
During the lockdown period, the lovely-voiced pop-classical crossover superstar Josh Groban, the star of Broadway’s Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 and perhaps your aunt’s favorite singer, treated fans to free streams of his past concert films on YouTube. Tonight’s live concert, which is devoted entirely to musical-theater songs, is the first of a trio of different sets he has planned for the fall, in conjunction with the upcoming release of his newest album, Harmony. Tickets start at $25, with VIP packages of various kinds also available. (For $65, you can get a pass to all three shows.)
NJTV: American Songbook at NJPAC hosted by Brian Stokes Mitchell
Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
New Jersey Performing Arts Center celebrates the Great American Songbook in a star-studded televised and live-streamed concert featuring performances by Brian Stokes Mitchell, Billy Porter, Christine Ebersole, Jessie Mueller, Valerie Simpson, Jarrod Spector and Joshua Bell. An Instagram dance party ensues at 8pm on NJPAC’s Instagram Live account.
Lorna Luft: Lost & Found
Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
Liza Minnelli may get the lion's share of public attention, but Judy Garland's other singing daughter, showbiz survivor Lorna Luft, is a highly accomplished stage and concert performer as well (with a voice that sometimes recalls that of her legendary mom). This set features songs she has rediscovered during the isolation period. Tickets cost $30.
Barrington Stage Company: Eleanor
Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
If you enjoyed seeing national treasure Harriet Harris (Thoroughly Modern Millie) as Eleanor Roosevelt in an episode of Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood this year, now’s your chance to watch the Tony-winning actor sink her teeth into a meatier account of the First Lady’s remarkable life in Mark St. German’s solo play Eleanor. Henry Stram directed the premiere last month for the Berkshires’ Barrington Stage Company, on whose stage it was performed live to an empty theater and streamed to audiences at home; now a recording is being shared for $15. A Zoom discussion of the play will take place on Monday at 4pm EDT.
Horizon Theatre: Completeness
Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
Computer science and molecular biology meet cute in Itamar Moses's smart, densely detail-packed romcom—seen at Playwrights Horizons in 2011—about two grad students’ tentative experiments with love. Heidi McKerley directs a cast of Atlanta actors (Chris Hecke, Naima Carter Russell, Shelli Delgado and Eric J. Little); actual scientists join them for a live post-show discussion after tonight’s showing. Tickets for tonight’s final performance are free but registration is required and a $10 donation is suggested.
The Metropolitan Opera: Le Nozze di Figaro
Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met continues its Mozart week with the 1786 opera buffa The Marriage of Figaro (not to be confused with Rossini's later prequel, The Barber of Seville), based on a French stage comedy by Pierre Beaumarchais. Opera superstars Cecilia Bartoli, Renée Fleming and Bryn Terfel star in this beloved 1998 performance, conducted by James Levine and directed by Jonathan Miller. (Bartoli’s role includes a pair of rare alternate arias.)
Music at the Mansion: Mark Nadler
Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
In the New Jersey series Music at the Mansion: Porch Edition, a socially distanced dinner-theater audience watches a cabaret show in person while viewers at home can catch it for $20. This week’s episode features Mark Nadler, the hardest-working man in cabaret, Nadler tickles the ivories and the audience with his zany blend of musical intelligence and vaudevillian showmanship.
The New York Burlesque Festival
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The world-renowned New York Burlesque Festival, now in its 18th year, features artists from around the globe pulling out the stops—and the nipple tassels—to showcase the finest the art form has to offer. Tonight’s final spectacular, hosted by downtown icon Murray Hill, includes performances by NYC’s own Julie Atlas Muz, Angie Pontani, Dirty Martini, Dandy Wellington, Broadway Brassy, the Maine Attraction and the Evil Hate Monkey, plus San Francisco’s RedBone and Frankie Fictitious, Chicago’s Ray Gunn, Portland’s Izohnny and, twirling up from Down Under, Zelia Rose. Tickets cost $20.
MIT Music and Theater Arts: Playwrights Lab
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s theater arts program presents its third annual Playwrights Lab, which invites high-level professional directors and actors to showcase original works by student writers. Tickets to the eight shows in this year’s virtual edition are free, with a suggested donation of $5. Today’s offering, the final one in the series, is Elijah Miller’s Reset, about a man who wakes up to find that he has forgotten the last few years of his life. Kate Bergstrom directs a cast that includes Aaron Roman Weiner, Tony Torn, Danielle Skraastad and Carmen Ziles.
Working Theater: American Dreams
Saturday 8pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
As the U.S. girds its loins for the upcoming election, Leila Buck’s interactive show American Dreams imagines a nationally televised game show in which the viewers (read: audiences) vote on who gets to be a citizen. Directed by Tamilla Woodard for Working Theater, the show is taking a virtual national tour over a six-week period, teaming with presenters across the country for nine short runs in succession. In addition to Buck herself, the cast includes Andre Ali Andre, India Nicole Burton, Jens Rasmussen, Imran Sheikh and Andrew Valdez.The second stop is Texas Performing Arts, located at the University of Texas at Austin. Tickets cost $15.
Party Claw Productions: Open
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Ashley Kristeen Vega plays a would-be magician on a desperate quest to save her lover's life in this tricky metatheatrical solo show by Crystal Skillman. Sophie Sam directs a live Zoom production of the play, which premiered at the Tank last year. Tickets cost $6; the run goes through tomorrow.
Paula West: The Cause and the Song
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
If a night of jazz entertainment were still held up to the standards set by Ella, Billie and Sarah, San Francisco singer Paula West would be one of the few contemporary vocalists worth the price of admission. Her full-bodied contralto is a thing of beauty, and it’s connected to an emotive intellect that makes the American Songbook speak to the future rather than the past. This live set at the St. Joseph’s Art Society, her final show of 2020, is available for free, but tips are welcome through Venmo (@Paula-West-17); donations will be split between the artists and the Biden-Harris campaign.
Fabulous Fanny: The Songs and Stories of Fanny Brice
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Fanny Brice was one of the biggest comedy stars of the first half of the 20th century, but if you know her today it’s probably through Barbra Streisand’s career-making portrayal of her in the musical Funny Girl. In this nostalgic solo show, which she has been performing for nearly a decade, Brice expert Kimberly Faye Greenberg shows off her Fanny through some of the Jewish-American star’s best-loved songs and routines. The director is Brian Childers, and Christopher McGovern accompanies Greenberg on piano. Tickets to the virtual version cost $10.
Stars in the House: Frasier cast reunion
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Tonight the show strays from its usual theatrical focus to chat with cast members of TV's literate and long-running sitcom Frasier. Participants include Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin, Jane Leeves, Bebe Neuwirth and Dan Butler.
Metropolitan Playhouse: The Clod
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for four days)
The dramatic archaeologists of the Metropolitan Playhouse unearth The Clod, a 1918 rarity by Lewis Beach, a darkly comedic one-act about a Northern spy who sneaks into a shabby Southern home at a pivotal moment in the Civil War. Artistic director Alex Roe helms a cast that includes Brad Fraizer, David Logan Rankin, Suzanne Savoy, Joshua David Scarlett and Thomas Vorsteg; the 30-minute virtual reading is followed by a talkback led by Erin Stoneking, Assistant Professor of Gender and Race Studies at the University of Alabama.
The Space: John Lloyd Young’s Broadway
Saturday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
John Lloyd Young, the Tony-winning star of Jersey Boys—both the Broadway musical and the Clint Eastwood film—brings his musical highs and puppy-dog eyes to the virtual concert stage in a set performed live from the Space in Las Vegas, with Tommy Faragher at the piano. The Valli boy’s concert costs $30 (or $100 for a VIP ticket that includes post-concert virtual schmoozing), and can be rewatched for the next 48 hours.
Together LA: A Virtual Stage Festival
Saturday 10pm EDT / 3am BST
Alternative Theatre Los Angeles teams up with LA Stage Alliance to present a festival of short works created for digital performance by 34 local theater companies. Each piece is 10 minutes long; slates of them are bundled into 11 nights, spread out over three weeks and streamed on Twitch. Viewing is free but registration is required and donations to Color of Change are suggested. Tonight’s third episode includes playlets by Makeda Declet, Wendy Graf and Aja Houston.
Echo Theater Company: Echo Young Playwrights
Saturday 10:30pm EDT / 3:30am BST
Los Angeles’s Echo Theater Company presents a virtual evening of short plays, monologues and excerpts from works-in-progress by early-stage local writers.
Primary Stages: The Tribute Artist
Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)
The Tribute Artist
Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)
Today's matinee is the final performance; tickets cost $35.
Party Claw Productions: Open
Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)
Ashley Kristeen Vega plays a would-be magician on a desperate quest to save her lover's life in this tricky metatheatrical solo show by Crystal Skillman. Sophie Sam directs a live Zoom production of the play, which premiered at the Tank last year. Tickets cost $6; today’s matinee is the final performance of the run.
ArtéMakar Productions: The O’Leary Theory
Sunday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)
The patriarch of a broken family that was once the subject of a hit reality-TV show tries to get the gang back together for a reboot in The O’Leary Theory, an improvised and interactive virtual-theater event in which the audience plays a central role in sowing conflict among the family members and decided the outcome of their would-be comeback. Arthur Makaryan directs a cast that includes James Beamon, Nicole Ansary, Alex Marz, Tamara Sevunts and Oliver Prose. The show unfurls live three times a week through October 11; seating is limited and tickets cost $15.
Lorna Luft: Lost & Found
Sunday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)
Liza Minnelli may get the lion's share of public attention, but Judy Garland's other singing daughter, showbiz survivor Lorna Luft, is a highly accomplished stage and concert performer as well (with a voice that sometimes recalls that of her legendary mom). This set features songs she has rediscovered during the isolation period. Tickets cost $30.
John McDaniel: Sunday Tea with John McD
Sunday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST
The affable pianist, musical director and composer John McDaniel—known to national audiences from his stint as the leader of The Rosie O’Donnell Show’s house band, the McDLTs—now offers an intimate afternoon of music once a month on Facebook Live.
Bienal de Flamenco: Andrés Marín: La Vigilia Perfecta
Sunday 4pm EDT / 9pm BST (live only)
With many of the usual international visitors to Seville’s biennial flamenco fiesta unavailable to make the trip to Spain this year, the festival is graciously making key portions of its 20th edition available online for free. The excitement concludes with La Vigilia Perfecta, a performance by the Sevillian dancer Andrés Marín, recorded throughout at the day in different spaces at the Centro Andaluz de Arte Contemporaneo, which is located on the site of the 15th-century Monastery of La Cartuja and a later ceramics factory. (The performance was first streamed yesterday.)
Barrington Stage Company: Eleanor
Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
If you enjoyed seeing national treasure Harriet Harris (Thoroughly Modern Millie) as Eleanor Roosevelt in an episode of Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood this year, now’s your chance to watch the Tony-winning actor sink her teeth into a meatier account of the First Lady’s remarkable life in Mark St. German’s solo play Eleanor. Henry Stram directed the premiere last month for the Berkshires’ Barrington Stage Company, on whose stage it was performed live to an empty theater and streamed to audiences at home; now a recording is being shared for $15. A Zoom discussion of the play will take place tomorrow at 4pm EDT.
Metropolitan Opera: Idomeneo
Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met concludes its Mozart week with the composer's first major opera, 1781’s Idomeneo, set on Crete in the aftermath of the Trojan War. James Levine conducts this 2017 performance, which stars Matthew Polenzani, Nadine Sierra, Alice Coote and Elza van den Heever.
The Seth Concert Series: Orfeh and Andy Karl
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him this time are one of musical theater's royal couples: power belter and blue-eyed-soul recording artist Orfeh and her charming husband, Rocky dreamboat Andy Karl. (They have shared a Broadway stage in the musicals Saturday Night Fever, Legally Blonde and Pretty Woman.) Virtual tickets cost $25; tonight's live edition will be recorded and rerun tomorrow at 3pm.
Guild Hall: A Land Without Weather
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Dipti Bramhandkar weaves interviews with real-life denizens of New York and Long Island’s East End into A Land Without Weather, the latest installment of her Quarantheater series. Commissioned by East Hampton’s Guild Hall, the piece premieres today in a reading directed by Pardraic Lillas and featuring a cast of 13. The event is free but donations of $10 or more are suggested.
Brian Nash
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
A wizard at the piano and an ace musical director, Brian Nash is also an exuberant showman when he takes the mic himself—as he usually does on Sunday nights at the Duplex in the West Village, where he has held court for the past decade or so. Tonight he brings the magic to Facebook Live in a weekly virtual concert. In lieu of a tip jar, you can Venmo him at @BrianJNash. (If you do it in advance, feel free to include a request.)
The Seth Concert Series: Orfeh and Andy Karl
Monday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)
Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him this time are one of musical theater's royal couples: power belter and blue-eyed-soul recording artist Orfeh and her charming husband, Rocky dreamboat Andy Karl. (They have shared a Broadway stage in the musicals Saturday Night Fever, Legally Blonde and Pretty Woman.) Virtual tickets cost $25; last night’s live edition at 8pm was recorded and is being rerun today.
Working Theater: American Dreams
Monday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
As the U.S. girds its loins for the upcoming election, Leila Buck’s interactive show American Dreams imagines a nationally televised game show in which the viewers (read: audiences) vote on who gets to be a citizen. Directed by Tamilla Woodard for Working Theater, the show is taking a virtual national tour over a six-week period, teaming with presenters across the country for nine short runs in succession. In addition to Buck herself, the cast includes Andre Ali Andre, India Nicole Burton, Jens Rasmussen, Imran Sheikh and Andrew Valdez.The third stop is Washington, D.C.’s Round House Theatre. Tickets cost $30.
Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BS
Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host, and now he brings the show online via YouTube. This week’s guest list includes the husband-and-wife songwriting team of Nell Benjamin and Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde) as well as Hadestown ensembler Kimberly Marable and singers Jenna Pastuszek, Marie Oppert and Nestor Martinez. The show is free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).
Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for one week)
Mounted by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus gang, this exhibition of curious human endeavors features everything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. A remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant now hits YouTube every week. Bindlestiff’s Keith Nelson plays host. Contributions are welcome via Venmo (@BindlestiffFamilyCirkus).
Curveball Creative: Who’s Your Baghdaddy, or how I started the Iraq War
Tuesday
The incompetent intelligence officers behind the Iraq War form a support group and sing about it in a dark-minded musical by director-composer Marshall Pailet and librettist A.D. Penedo (based on an unproduced screenplay by J.T. Allen). The show had a brief Off Broadway run in 2015, then returned for a longer one, under the slimmer title Baghdaddy, in 2017. This Australian production, directed from New York by Neil Gooding, was created and performed live in June, with the actors performing in separate rooms of the same complex; the cast includes Blake Erickson, Doug Hansell, Phillip Lowe, Laura Murphy, Matthew Predny, Adam Rennie, Katrina Retallick and Troy Sussman. A recording of one of its live performances becomes available for streaming today, with tickets priced at $16. (The show will also be available on BroadwayHD starting November 16.)
CyberTank Variety Show
Tuesday 4pm EDT / 9pm BST
The Tank, one of NYC’s premiere incubators of emerging talent, rolls forward with a weekly multidisciplinary variety show and discussion group, in which artists are welcome to participate remotely. This week's episode is hosted by Paige Cowen.
The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues
Tuesday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (available for four days)
Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this weekly variation on that theme, writers create monologues or two-handers for actors who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays starting at 6pm, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable for four days.
Working Theater: American Dreams
Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
As the U.S. girds its loins for the upcoming election, Leila Buck’s interactive show American Dreams imagines a nationally televised game show in which the viewers (read: audiences) vote on who gets to be a citizen. Directed by Tamilla Woodard for Working Theater, the show is taking a virtual national tour over a six-week period, teaming with presenters across the country for nine short runs in succession. In addition to Buck herself, the cast includes Andre Ali Andre, India Nicole Burton, Jens Rasmussen, Imran Sheikh and Andrew Valdez.The third stop is Washington, D.C.’s Round House Theatre. Tickets cost $30.
Times Square Alliance: Broadway Buskers
Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Broadway booster Ben Cameron curates and hosts this platform for talented musical-theater singer-songwriters, usually held live outdoors in Times Square but now streaming every Tuesday in crowdless and Elmo-free virtual space.
The Tank: Fast & Furious
Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Participants in the Tank’s monthly performance showcase, curated by Kev Berry, have only a week to create their pieces in response to the latest news cycles.
Piano Bar Live!
Tuesday 7:15pm EDT / 12:15am BST
Before the current isolation situation, Scott Barbarino’s Piano Bar Live! was already devoted to streaming piano bar entertainers at Brandy’s and the Duplex to folks cooped up at home. Now the series goes fully virtual.
New York City Ballet
Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through Oct 13)
City Ballet’s month-long virtual fall season, which includes workshops and movement classes as well as streamed recordings of pieces from its archives, continues this week. The second collection of performances features two works apiece by the company co-founders: George Balanchine’s Kammermusik No. 2 (First Movement) and Movements for Piano and Orchestra and Jerome Robbins’s Opus 19/The Dreamer (First Movement) and Glass Pieces (Third Movement). Also on the bill are Lynne Taylor-Corbett’s Chiaroscuro and Ulysses Dove’s Red Angels. Dancers include NYCB principals Sara Mearns, Maria Kowroski, Teresa Reichlen, Jared Angle, Adrian Danchig-Waring, Gonzalo Garcia, Ask la Cour, and Andrew Veyette; NYCB Soloists Lauren King, Ashley Laracey, Unity Phelan and Brittany Pollack, along with former company dancers Jennie Somogyi and Giovanni Villalobos and current resident choreographer Justin Peck.
Ewalt Creative: Meet the Voyagers
Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Writer-composer Kyle Ewalt (Bromance: The Dudesical) directs a live virtual production of his hour-long original musical about the Voyager space probe, launched by NASA in 1977, and the all-too-earthly conflicts among the people behind it. The cast of four comprises Jose Luaces, Debo Ray and Erin and Matt Ban. Tickets cost $15.
Vineyard Theatre: Lessons in Survival
Tuesday 8:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST (available for 18 hours)
The Commissary, a new group of 40 artists now collectively in virtual residence at Off Broadway’s Vineyard Theatre, presents the first week of Lessons in Survival, a new series conceived by Marin Ireland, Peter Mark Kendall, Tyler Thomas and Reggie D. White. In each installment, actors with earpieces channel historic speeches, interviews and conversations in real time, directed by Tyler Thomas. Eight performances and four live “open rehearsals” are scheduled for October, with free public forums on YouTube every Sunday to discuss the work. Single tickets start at $9; a $60 all-access pass will let you watch every episode on an extended viewing page (through November 15). Tonight’s inaugural edition, Survival Is Not A One Time Decision, features Nicole Lewis, Kalyne Coleman, Myra Lucretia Taylor and Deirdre O’Connell speaking words by Nina Simone, Lorraine Hansberry, Audre Lorde and Blanche Cook.
Theater of War for Frontline Medical Providers
Wednesday 1pm EDT / 6pm BST (live only)
The communitarian Theater of War Productions specializes in combining classical texts with burning contemporary issues, and it has expanded its reach during the pandemic cris