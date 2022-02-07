Live out your James Bond dreams at SPYSCAPE—part museum, part spy training ground, that offers aspiring intelligence agents the opportunity to test their mettle. You'll first read up on real-life spies like Alan Turing, the mathematician who cracked the Enigma code, and Virginia Hall, the one-legged operative who helped escaped POWs travel to safety during World War II. But then you two will be put to the test: After you sneak through a hallway peppered with laser beams, submit to a lie detector test and test all kinds of other Bond-style skills, the museum uses a profiling system developed by a former British Intelligence officer to grade your performance.
Doing the same things over and over again can get boring in a relationship. If you and your partner need to throw some fun dates into the mix here in NYC, there are plenty of options to get your smile on together. Instead of just heading to a dine-in movie theater, a romantic restaurant or romantic bar, try these super-fun date ideas! Sure, there are plenty that would surely impress your next Tinder date, but we’re here to offer you some variety! So whether you’re looking for quirky ways to shake off first-date jitters, or want to try something unique and exciting with your sweetheart, these activities are the essence of F-U-N.
