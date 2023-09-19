Sydney
  1. The inside of Iberica with a beautiful curved archway
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. Delicious tapas at Iberica
    Photograph: Supplied
  3. The inside of Iberica
    Photograph: Supplied
  4. The seafood paella at Iberica
    Photograph: Supplied
Travel to the Balearic Coast for an evening at Bondi’s newest tapas wine bar

The Balearic Islands are an idyllic archipelago in Spain known for their turquoise coves, charming coastal villages and incredible food. This is the vibe that new tapas wine bar Iberica is going for when it opens today in Bondi.

Iberica is the second venue by Joaquin Saez (ex Cho Cho San, Fratelli Paradiso and Alberto's Lounge), joining gorgeous sunlit Greek meze bar Ikaria Bondi. And he’s brought on a strong team to see his dream come to fruition.

Heading up the kitchen is executive chef Ivan Sanchez, who has more than 15 years of experience working with Spanish flavours and techniques as the former head chef of Porteño and Bodega.

On the menu you’ll see classic Mediterranean flavours and tapas like Iberian ham with guindilla peppers and pickled vegetables; grilled octopus with smoked potato cream and paprika; and a traditional seafood paella with green salsa and charred lemon. We say come on down on a balmy afternoon, order a bunch of plates and pretend you’re in Spain. Finish with churros and dulce de leche ice-cream (yum).

Head bartender Carlo Valdivia will be looking after all things booze at Iberica, drawing on his wealth of experience from Sydney favourites including Porteño, Continental Deli and Sokyo.

Olive-green seating, terracotta walls and fish-scale tiles channel a romantic holiday that we'd love to be a part of.

Avril Treasure
Avril Treasure

