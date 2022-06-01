Sydney
fireworks going off on a football field
Photograph: Pierre Roudier

Where to watch the State of Origin

Cheer on the blues at these rugby-friendly Sydney pubs

Written by
Emily Lloyd-Tait
& Maya Skidmore
There's not a lot that'll make the great state of New South Wales down tools and come together faster than the State of Origin series each year. For the first time since 2020, the games will be coming to Sydney, with the June 8 game one going down at our very own Stadium Australia. 

For games two and three on June 26 and July 13 respectively, the best bet for city-bound Sydneysiders is heading down to the local, for maximum atmosphere and minimum cash.

Frankly, the reality is that any pub worth its salt will have the game on, but these Sydney venues are going the extra mile with big screens and specials for the army of blue that'll be packing the bar on Origin night. 

Where to watch the State of Origin

Courthouse Hotel
Photograph: Anna Kucera

2. Courthouse Hotel

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Newtown

The Courty loves a game of footy, and when there’s a bite in the air that makes sitting in the garden a little too chilly for comfort, there’s no better way to spend an afternoon than posting up on one of the bar stools and watching the footy over a $16 VB jug (from 5pm to 7pm before every game) and a Courty burger.

York 75
Photograph: Merivale, York 75 online

3. York 75

The big-gun of pub sport-watching, York 75 is your CBD answer to an Origin night done right. Full of leather boots and sports memorabilia, as well as a hefty twenty big screens – (two of which are 3D) you can enter into a night of footy festivities with full confidence that not one blues moment will be missed. 

Watson's
Photograph: Supplied/Watson's HQ

4. Watson's

Catch all three games on the mega screen in their beer garden, with this fairy-light filled venue bringing it home with their $30 Footy Feast of fiery buffalo wings with blue cheese sauce, salt and pepper squid, mushroom and thyme arancini, beef sliders and shoe string fries. Plus, you can snag yourself jugs of VB for $15 a pop. 

The Collaroy
Photograph: Creative Commons

6. The Collaroy

All three games will be taking over the big screen at this beachside location in Sydney's north. Discounted jugs of Furphy beer, lots of atmosphere and an ocean lapping just outside the pub's front door mean that this locale is a good bet for any footy fan. 

The Lord Gladstone
Photograph: Anna Kucera

8. The Lord Gladstone

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Chippendale

Our favourite party pub is also a sports-lovers hub and on Origin night they'll have the game live on the big screen with full commentary. You'll find $15 parmis, $15 jugs and two massive screens to take in all the action. 

Angel Hotel

9. Angel Hotel

  • Bars
  • Sydney

This CBD bar will be pouring discounted jugs of Furphys to keep all three games pumping. 

The Oxford Tavern
Anna Kucera

10. The Oxford Tavern

  • Bars
  • Petersham

Origin night is loud and proud at the Oxford Tavern, where you can hedge your chances and go into the draw to win a VB merch pack and NRL grand final tickets. 

 

