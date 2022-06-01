There's not a lot that'll make the great state of New South Wales down tools and come together faster than the State of Origin series each year. For the first time since 2020, the games will be coming to Sydney, with the June 8 game one going down at our very own Stadium Australia.

For games two and three on June 26 and July 13 respectively, the best bet for city-bound Sydneysiders is heading down to the local, for maximum atmosphere and minimum cash.

Frankly, the reality is that any pub worth its salt will have the game on, but these Sydney venues are going the extra mile with big screens and specials for the army of blue that'll be packing the bar on Origin night.