Timeout

The Greengate Hotel

  • Bars
  • Killara
  1. The outside of a brick pub at night
    Photograph: Yusuke Oba
  2. A food spread with steak, chips and salad
    Photograph: Leigh Griffiths
  3. People drinking on an outdoor terrace
    Photograph: Yusuke Oba
  4. A food spread with seafood and salads
    Photograph: Yusuke Oba
  5. The outside of a brick pub
    Photograph: Yusuke Oba
  6. Tacos being picked up
    Photograph: Leigh Griffiths
Time Out says

This cherished North Shore institution is full of character and boasts one of the best happy hours in town

The Greengate Hotel isn't just a neighbourhood pub; it's a rite of passage for anyone legal and living it up in Sydney’s Upper North Shore. This 190-year-old boozer has the recipe for a great local pub down pat. There’s the open beer garden where you can set up with a pint, a parmi and even your pup; the buzzing front bar that pops off on trivia Tuesday; the sophisticated terrace room for those more special occasions; and the open-air rooftop atrium with stunning valley views. 

Back in the day, The Greenie went by the name ‘Ye Olde Greengate Inn.’ Fast forward to today and The Greengate Hotel still stands loud and proud on the corner of the Pacific Highway and Greengate Road, right where the original stone cottage was built in 1833. 

The Greengate gathers a good crowd for its famous Sunday roast, served with all the trimmings and fixings, including succulent meat, crisp potatoes, fresh seasonal veg and lashings of gravy. You can eat for $18 on almost every weeknight, including burgers and fries on Monday, schnitty and chips on Tuesday, a trio of tacos on Wednesday, and pizza on Thursday.

Rally the crew for after-work bevvies with $5.70 schooners of house beer and glasses of house wine during happy hour, every weeknight from 4-6pm. Stick around for a pub feed where you can pick between classics like steak sandwiches, bangers and mash, and fish tacos. For something a bit more premium, there’s also Mediterranean lamb skewers with cous cous and mint yogurt; a harissa roast pumpkin bowl with baba ganoush and quinoa; and a signature slow-cooked lamb shoulder with red wine jus. 

Get yourself to The Greengate where the friendly service and good vibes keep locals coming back long after they leave university.

RECOMMENDED:

Check out our list of the best pubs in Sydney right now

For something a bit less pubby, a bit higher end, see our picks of the best bars in Sydney

Hungry? Check out our ultimate guide to Sydney's best restaurants

Melissa Woodley
Written by
Melissa Woodley

Details

Address:
655a Pacific Hwy
Killara
Sydney
2071
Contact:
View Website
(02) 9496 7222
Menu
View menu
Opening hours:
Wed-Sat 11am-11pm, Sun-Tue 11am-10pm
