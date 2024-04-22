Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Charles Bar

  • Bars
  • Sydney
  1. Drinks and snacks at The Charles Bar
    Photograph: Steven Woodburn
    PreviousNext
    /7
  2. A cocktail at The Charles
    Photograph: Steven Woodburn
    PreviousNext
    /7
  3. Burger, beer and chips at The Charles
    Photograph: Steven Woodburn
    PreviousNext
    /7
  4. A cocktail at The Charles
    Photograph: Steven Woodburn
    PreviousNext
    /7
  5. Inside The Charles Bar
    Photograph: Steven Woodburn
    PreviousNext
    /7
  6. A cocktail at The Charles
    Photograph: Steven Woodburn
    PreviousNext
    /7
  7. Steak and sides at The Charles Bar
    Photograph: Steven Woodburn
    PreviousNext
    /7
Advertising

Time Out says

With old-world glamour, excellent cocktails, and mid-week offers (hello, $25 burger, chips, and wine), there’s more than one reason to make friends with Charles

If you’re a cocktail lover, listen to this: a bright and tropical Mango and Yuzu Martini served with a white chocolate-stuffed olive; punch made from Loulou’s golden croissants swirled with rum, passionfruit, vanilla, garnished with meringue and passionfruit gel; and a strawberry and basil twist on an Americano featuring forgotten fruit and house-made basil cordial. Sounds delicious, doesn’t it? And you’re right – they are. These and more are some of the cocktails you can find at the CBD’s European-inspired Charles Bar, found right next door to its flash Charles Brasserie.

The exciting tipples are created by Colin Tam, who’s been mixing and shaking drinks at some impressive Sydney haunts including Charlie Parker’s, Lotus, Little Felix, and Hilton’s Zeta Bar. The cocktails at The Charles are layered, considered, and elegant, and well and truly put a vodka soda to bed.

“Flavours are extracted from real ingredients that we’re juicing, infusing, and washing in-house rather than using bought juices and syrups. It allows us to create a really clean taste with a delicious texture,” says Tam. As well as cocktails, there are seasonal Charles Cellos – a play on the beloved citrusy limoncello – using fruits like mango and honeydew melon, which take three days to make using no preservatives. And while the Brasserie’s wine list may make your eyes water, here the list is more approachable, featuring mostly Australian, French, and Italian vinos – with bottles starting at $50.

It’s not just the booze that we like – but the fitout. Featuring black-and-white chequered tiles, a soft-pink marble bar, brass finishings, and walnut wooden panelling, the space channels old-world glamour and feels light-years away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The Charles has great lunch offers too, including a $25 pasta special – a cacio pepe-style pappardelle with hen’s egg, black pepper, and aged pecorino say, or a spaghetti with fresh mussels and ’nduja butter – plus a burger with chips and a drink also for $25. And with free-flowing Saturday lunches – complete with bottomless Spritzes, three courses, and DJs playing hits for $99 per person – there’s more than one reason to come on down and make friends with Charles.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox. 

RECOMMENDED READS:

These are the best cocktail bars in Sydney here.

Want more? Get around the top bars in town.

These are the best places to eat in the CBD.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
66 King St
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
(02) 9145 8066
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 10am-late; Sat noon-late
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.