If you’re a cocktail lover, listen to this: a bright and tropical Mango and Yuzu Martini served with a white chocolate-stuffed olive; punch made from Loulou’s golden croissants swirled with rum, passionfruit, vanilla, garnished with meringue and passionfruit gel; and a strawberry and basil twist on an Americano featuring forgotten fruit and house-made basil cordial. Sounds delicious, doesn’t it? And you’re right – they are. These and more are some of the cocktails you can find at the CBD’s European-inspired Charles Bar, found right next door to its flash Charles Brasserie.

The exciting tipples are created by Colin Tam, who’s been mixing and shaking drinks at some impressive Sydney haunts including Charlie Parker’s, Lotus, Little Felix, and Hilton’s Zeta Bar. The cocktails at The Charles are layered, considered, and elegant, and well and truly put a vodka soda to bed.

“Flavours are extracted from real ingredients that we’re juicing, infusing, and washing in-house rather than using bought juices and syrups. It allows us to create a really clean taste with a delicious texture,” says Tam. As well as cocktails, there are seasonal Charles Cellos – a play on the beloved citrusy limoncello – using fruits like mango and honeydew melon, which take three days to make using no preservatives. And while the Brasserie’s wine list may make your eyes water, here the list is more approachable, featuring mostly Australian, French, and Italian vinos – with bottles starting at $50.

It’s not just the booze that we like – but the fitout. Featuring black-and-white chequered tiles, a soft-pink marble bar, brass finishings, and walnut wooden panelling, the space channels old-world glamour and feels light-years away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The Charles has great lunch offers too, including a $25 pasta special – a cacio pepe-style pappardelle with hen’s egg, black pepper, and aged pecorino say, or a spaghetti with fresh mussels and ’nduja butter – plus a burger with chips and a drink also for $25. And with free-flowing Saturday lunches – complete with bottomless Spritzes, three courses, and DJs playing hits for $99 per person – there’s more than one reason to come on down and make friends with Charles.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED READS: