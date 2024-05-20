Time Out says

Surry Hills has its own Cricketers, and so does Balmain. The historic pub is now under the ownership of publican Tommy Hall, who learned the ropes pouring beers at some of the city’s top pubs including the White Cockatoo Hotel, The Henson, and the Sydney Park Hotel. Located on Darling Street and established in 1872, The Cricketers Balmain is one of Sydney’s oldest pubs, but it’s been given a freshen-up so these days it’s looking schmick. There’s a dedicated sports lounge upstairs with six large screens, so you won’t miss a second of the action (except, of course, when you need to head to the loo and order a round).

As for food, expect pub classics – like parmis, burgers, roasts and bangers and mash – and there are specials on most days of the week. Feeling lucky? Head down on Friday night, throw your hat into the ring of the weekly veg and meat raffle, and you may end up saving money on your next groceries haul.

