Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Cricketers Balmain

  • Bars
  • Balmain
  1. A burger at The Cricketers Balmain
    Photograph: Supplied/The Cricketers Balmain
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. A black dog at The Cricketers Balmain
    Photograph: Supplied/The Cricketers Balmain
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Meals at The Cricketers Balmain
    Photograph: Supplied/The Cricketers Balmain
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

With hearty pub classics, weekly meal deals (and a meat raffle) plus a dedicated sports lounge, one of Sydney’s oldest pubs has a lot to offer punters

Surry Hills has its own Cricketers, and so does Balmain. The historic pub is now under the ownership of publican Tommy Hall, who learned the ropes pouring beers at some of the city’s top pubs including the White Cockatoo Hotel, The Henson, and the Sydney Park Hotel. Located on Darling Street and established in 1872, The Cricketers Balmain is one of Sydney’s oldest pubs, but it’s been given a freshen-up so these days it’s looking schmick. There’s a dedicated sports lounge upstairs with six large screens, so you won’t miss a second of the action (except, of course, when you need to head to the loo and order a round).

As for food, expect pub classics – like parmis, burgers, roasts and bangers and mash – and there are specials on most days of the week. Feeling lucky? Head down on Friday night, throw your hat into the ring of the weekly veg and meat raffle, and you may end up saving money on your next groceries haul.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED READS:

In the area? Check out our guide to the best pubs in Balmain.

Want more? These are the coolest pubs in Sydney.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
255 Darling St
Balmain
Sydney
2041
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu 10am-midnight; Fri-Sat 10am-2am; Sun 11am-10pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.