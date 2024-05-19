The best pubs in Balmain

The Bald Rock was built in 1876 and is still in its original structure. The walls are Sydney sandstone, the ceiling is pressed tin and outside there's a big courtyard that looks straight over White Bay. It's an extremely pleasant place to lose an evening, we can tell you that much. The hotel boasts live music every Saturday and Sunday evenings, and there's happy hour during the week, with beers and wines from $6.
Balmain is one of the most pub-dense suburbs in Sydney, thanks to its proud working class history as a working wharf and the place where the Australian Labor Party got their start. But times have changed and Balmain is now a well-heeled neck of the woods and many corner boozers have become homes and boutiques. However there are plenty of watering holes left for when you have a thirst that only a well-poured beer can quench, and these are Time Out Sydney's top picks.
