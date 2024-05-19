Sydney
The Dry Dock's steak
Photograph: Supplied/The Dry Dock

The best pubs in Balmain

This formerly working class area may have come up in the world, but their love for pubs will never fade

Avril Treasure
Written by
Emily Lloyd-Tait
&
Avril Treasure
Balmain is one of the most pub-dense suburbs in Sydney, thanks to its proud working class history as a working wharf and the place where the Australian Labor Party got their start. But times have changed and Balmain is now a well-heeled neck of the woods and many corner boozers have become homes and boutiques. However there are plenty of watering holes left for when you have a thirst that only a well-poured beer can quench, and these are Time Out Sydney's top picks.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED READS:

Check out our guide to the coolest pubs in Sydney here.

Feel something fancier? Get around our guide to the top cocktail bars in town here.

Balmain's best pubs

Bald Rock Hotel

Bald Rock Hotel

  • Bars
  • Rozelle

The Bald Rock was built in 1876 and is still in its original structure. The walls are Sydney sandstone, the ceiling is pressed tin and outside there's a big courtyard that looks straight over White Bay. It's an extremely pleasant place to lose an evening, we can tell you that much. The hotel boasts live music every Saturday and Sunday evenings, and there's happy hour during the week, with beers and wines from $6.

The Dry Dock
Photograph: Supplied/The Dry Dock

The Dry Dock

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Balmain

Established in 1857, the heritage-listed Dry Dock is the oldest licensed pub in Balmain. And now after a year-long renovation, it’s back better than ever, with a rocking fitout, an ex-Rockpool Bar and Grill chef leading the kitchen, and a fresh drinks list. Staying dry? Forget about it. The multifaceted venue is huge (it can hold up to 330 punters) and is made up of three distinct spaces. The jewel in the crown is the Dining Room – an elegant European bistro with lots of natural sunlight and a lush courtyard garden.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106082023/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
The Balmain Hotel
Anna Kucera

The Balmain Hotel

  • Bars
  • Balmain

Once upon a time the Balmain Hotel was a little-pub-that-couldn’t-be-arsed but now it’s the something-for-everyone-colourful-express. Polished floorboards have replaced sticky carpet in the stripped-back public bar. And downstairs the old bistro has become a cocktail bar and dinner hot spot for bright young things and families.

East Village Hotel Balmain
Photograph: Supplied/East Village Hotel Balmain

East Village Hotel Balmain

  • Bars
  • Balmain East

There are a bunch of great things about Balmain’s East Village Hotel, one of them being that the pub is entirely pokie free. The sensible old pub is also home to a leafy beer garden, which is the perfect place to sink a few beers on a Saturday afternoon. And if you’re not a local, the boozer is a two-minute walk from The East Balmain Ferry – and one ferry stop from Barangaroo – making it a solid option for a weekend adventure.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106082023/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
Dick's Hotel

Dick's Hotel

  • Bars
  • Balmain

Born in 1874, Dick's has long been one of best sports bars in the suburb. It has its feet firmly rooted in tradition, where locals are known by name. Cheer on your favourite team or enjoy a pub classic in the sunny beer garden. And if you’ve got a faithful friend of the four-legged variety that’s AOK: dogs are welcome in the open-air section.

The London Hotel

The London Hotel

  • Bars
  • Balmain

Built in 1857, this old Balmain favourite is steeped in authentic Aussie beer-culture history; previous owners the Cooper family (yes, those ones) left their mark in its stunning dark woodwork and scattered Australiana. Secondly, you won't find many out-of-towners in the London – the hotel is nicely tucked away from all the mid-town action of Darling Street.

The Cat and Fiddle
Anna Kucera

The Cat and Fiddle

  • Bars
  • Balmain

You might recall the Cat and Fiddle's former days as a bit of a divey old pub doing live music and cold beers. But thanks to some extra care and a classic wood-panel and potted palm makeover this old boozer is looking sharp. Come on down on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays for live music.

The Riverview

The Riverview

  • Bars
  • Balmain

A lovely old neighbourhood public house in the quiet backstreets of Balmain, the Riverview is gussied up in the style of a classic British gastro pub, its bright red doors holding the promise of a good feed and a few tall tales at the matching red-tiled bar. The menu here is a cut above your standard pub bistro and you can put your faith in the kitchen.

