You may have visited Theeca for a celebratory lunch or dinner – the Darlinghurst spot is well-known for its 'gram-worthy tablescapes dotted with colourful florals, flickering candles and delicious share plates. Or, perhaps you’ve dropped by the light-filled café in the morning for their truffle and roasted mushroom omelette or buttermilk pancakes topped with maple syrup and whipped cream. Now, you can – and should – swing by at night, as Theeca has transformed into a wine and vinyl bar, complete with a killer new wine list, live DJs on Friday and Saturday nights, and a fresh menu of wine-bar hits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THEECA (@theeca_darlinghurst)

On the menu you’ll find lots of seafood, like Sydney rock oysters paired with a fruity raspberry mignonette; salmon and snapper crudo jazzed up with finger lime, shallots and capers; and pickled mussels with ’nduja, aioli and AP’s sourdough. There are yum dips and share-style plates, including Ted’s flatbread with whipped butter; butter bean dip with confit garlic; and chicken liver parfait with house-made crunchy pickles.

More substantial dishes include king prawn pappardelle with crème fraîche, cultured butter and Parmigiano; roasted barramundi with oxheart tomatoes, olives, capers, and anchovies; and roasted eggplant with tahini, butter beans and lemon. For dessert, seasonal sorbet and tiramisu could hit the spot, but we recommend the silky custard pudding with tonka cream.

Drinks-wise, expect lots of bubbles and pet nat, crisp and minerally whites, orange drops, textural and chilled reds, as well as some heavier numbers, curated by sommelier Jaymie Wallace.

With cool archways, moody lighting and Scandi-inspired decor, Theeca is the ideal setting for flirty date nights and cosy catch-ups with friends. We also love the alfresco area that’s made for balmy-evening Spritzes and natural wine.

There’s always something happening at Theeca, including happy hour from Thursday to Sunday (yes, happy hour on a Saturday – how good!) with drink deals running from 3-5pm, as well as bottomless brunch on Sundays for $80 per person. Plus, Theeca also hosts supper clubs in partnership with Club Sup, where you can meet new friends over warm flatbreads, handmade pasta and dessert.

And if you’ve got a big birthday coming up (hello, 30ths) or a special family celebration, Theeca is well-versed in the art of fun lunches and dinners. Get in touch!

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED READS: