Carb gods Fabbrica Pasta Bar and Maybe Frank are opening at an Inner West stalwart next month

Thirsty news: Annandale's the Empire on Parramatta Road, once known for being a live music pub, is set to reopen next month after a serious glow-up. It will sport a fresh new look, tasty food and drink offerings from Fabbrica Pasta Bar and Maybe Frank, and a brand new name, the Federal. Well, it’s actually not that new.

Back in 1891, the Rofe’s Family Hotel swung open its doors for the very first time in Annandale, but the tavern was actually meant to be named the Federal. In 1902, the pub changed ownership and became the Empire Hotel – it went on to become an Inner West live-music stalwart, though it had lost some of its shine in recent years.

Fast-forward to now, and Sydney hospitality group Public (also El Primo Sanchez, Lady Hampshire, the Strand Hotel) have taken over the reins. They want to restore the boozer to its former glory, by renaming the pub to its intended name and teaming up with big guns in food. Excitingly, the Federal officially opens next month, just in time for springtime eating and drinking.

Fabbrica Pasta Bar Annandale will serve some of the hits you love from its Balmain outpost, including housemade spaghetti cacio e pepe, as well as Italian classics like cotoletta alla Milanese; bistecca with salsa verde; and osso bucco.

Feel like pizza? Walk through the sports bar and hit up Maybe Frank Annandale for wood-fired pizzas and antipasti.

Wine will be a strong focus, with the cracking list created by the founder of the Love Tilly Group, Matt Swieboda and head of beverage for La Salut, Melissa Moore.

Early 2024 will see the opening of 21 new hotel rooms, so if you have people looking for somewhere to stay in Sydney, this spot could be a contender.

Our glasses (and bellies) are ready. We’ll keep you updated on an opening date.

