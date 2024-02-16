Taylor Swift is in Australia – here’s where she is staying in Sydney and all the places she could be eating at

Taylor Swift – the world’s biggest pop star, Time magazine’s Person of the Year and new fan of the Kansas City Chiefs – is in Australia. This is not a drill. And it’s most certainly not a cruel summer. Swift is currently in Melbourne where she is kicking off The Eras Tour Down Under, before she flies to Sydney for her three massive shows at Accor Stadium, from February 23-26, 2024. (Check out this handy guide to The Eras Tour set list, dates, times and everything you need to know before you go.) And while we don’t have Swift’s official Sydney run sheet, we’ve chucked on a coat and our detective hat à la Inspector Gadget. Here’s where Taylor Swift is reportedly staying while in Sydney and the places she could be eating at.

Photograph: Avril Treasure The pool at Crown Sydney

Where is Taylor Swift staying in Sydney?

As Crown Sydney is the official partner of Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour, it’s been reported that Swift will be staying at Crown while she is in Sydney. And Crown’s luxurious Presidential Villa – found on the 88th floor, costing a whopping $38,888 per night – is likely the place she’ll be. The seriously incredible villa features a private heated infinity pool, floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Sydney Harbour, an open-air terrace, massage suite, butler’s quarters, fitness room, marble spa bath and king-size bedroom with ensuite. In the meantime, we’ll be over here in our share house wearing Taylor Swift merch.





Photograph: Supplied

Where will Taylor Swift be eating in Sydney?

When Swift isn’t dancing around the stage in her brilliant bedazzled looks and belting out absolute bangers, she’ll have some downtime to eat and drink her way around town. From previous restaurants she’s visited in New York City, we know Swift is a fan of seafood, Italian and sushi. In fact, Swift and beau Travis Kelce were snapped leaving Nobu in New York last December – so we think it's likely she will dine or get room service from at Nobu Sydney. If she wanted to go somewhere else to satisfy her craving for Japanese, she may pass by Darlinghurst's pint-sized eatery Nomidokoro Indigo or Waterloo gem Ora.

Swift will also likely get around the impressive pasta and on-point tiramisu from A’Mare, and she could check out our favourite Sydney Italian joints Pellegrino 2000, 10 William Street and Alberto’s Lounge. If she’s feeling like a fresh, seafood meal, Swift could make a beeline to Neil Perry’s classy Margaret, or enjoy her meal with a side of ocean views at Bondi’s Icebergs Dining Room and Bar.

Retro NYC steakhouse Clam Bar was the first restaurant Jamie Oliver went to while he was recently in Sydney, so that could be an option. And of course, Sydney’s crown jewels Quay and Bennelong could be the go if she wanted to dine somewhere fancy.

Where will Taylor Swift be drinking in Sydney?

Will Swift don a red lip and head out for a night in Sydney Town? Maybe in our wildest dreams. If she were to head out, two things are certain: she would be sipping cocktails and Champagne, and prefer a venue as dark as midnight (well, close to). We reckon Swift would first have to hit up the coolest place in town right now – The Caterpillar Club – for a Daiquiri and dance. Millers Point classy rooftop bar Henry Deane would be the go for Champagne and stellar Sydney views, and moody sandstone subterranean bar Apollonia would be great for a post-show nightcap. And because Swift is the ultimate girl cheerleader, we reckon she would be impressed with Newtown wine bar Famelia, with its drops by female winemakers and gorgeous fit out. Last but not least, we suspect Swift would end her night with karaoke under the rainbow lights at El Primo Sanchez.

Have fun following in Swift's footsteps, and we'll see you next week (head-to-toe in sequins, no doubt).

Photograph: Caleb via Unsplash

RECOMMENDED READs: