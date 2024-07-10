11 Sydney venues are slinging $10 Margaritas, Aperol Spritzes and pints of beer until the end of the month

The good people from The Boathouse Group have answered our cozzie-livs prayers, offering a $10 happy hour all day, every day, from now until the end of July at all of their 11 venues. Think Margaritas, Aperol Spritzes, pints of house beers, glasses of house vino and spirits all for ten bucks each. Considering a Marg these days usually costs upwards of $20, this is bang for your buck.

Photograph: Steven Woodburn

So, where can you get your mittens on these cheap drinks? The $10 King Tide Happy Hour is available at Casa Palm Beach, The Boathouse Balmoral, The Boathouse Hotel Patonga, The Boathouse Rose Bay Café, Rose Bay House, Moby Dicks Whale Beach, The Boathouse Shelly Beach, Barrenjoey House Palm Beach, The Boathouse CYCA, Manly Pavilion, and the newly opened Mona Social at Mona Vale Golf Course.

Again, it’s available all opening hours every day – not just for an hour or two – so if you’re keen for a session, or planning a get-together with your mates this month, consider one of the above. Add on a bucket of prawns, beer-battered fish and chips, juicy burger or a chicken parmi and we reckon you’re in for a good time.

