  1. The outside of The Mona Social
    Photograph: Steven Woodburn
  2. Club sandwich and beer
    Photograph: Damian Bennett and Matt Deavin
  3. The Mona Social during the day
    Photograph: Courtney Rafferty
  4. The view from The Mona Social
    Photograph: Steven Woodburn
  5. Food at The Mona Social
    Photograph: Steven Woodburn
  6. The outside of The Mona Social
    Photograph: Steven Woodburn
  7. Inside The Mona Social
    Photograph: Steven Woodburn
  • Restaurants | Modern Australian
  • Mona Vale

The Mona Social

The Boathouse crew has opened an old school-style bar and bistro in Mona with cracking ocean views

Avril Treasure
Time Out says

Good news for the golf, surf and food lovers among us: The Mona Social, a bar and bistro located on the lush grounds of the Mona Vale Golf Club, is now open. Situated in the coastal town at the northern end of Sydney's Northern Beaches, The Mona Social is run by The Boathouse team, who also have The Boathouse Shelly Beach and Manly Pavilion under their belt (among others).

Don’t worry if golf’s not your jam. Everyone is welcome to check out The Mona Social – members and non-members alike – so if you’re hungry and in that salty neck of the woods, you have a new good-looking option.

The location is pretty incredible. Sitting atop the golf club’s headquarters, The Mona Social boasts sweeping ocean views, perfect to enjoy alongside a cold local brew and a club sambo.

The Mona Social is made up of a bistro restaurant and a casual bar featuring pool tables, an in-house golf simulator and screens to watch your fave team. Head of culinary at The Boathouse, Mark LaBrooy, along with head chef Cameron Johnston (formerly of Bathers' Pavilion and Petermen), has created a menu featuring elevated bistro classics. That looks like octopus skewers with kipfler potato, carrot, n’duja and dill; anchovy crumpets with a soft egg; and grilled prawns with Keen’s marinade, yoghurt and curry leaf.

For something more substantial, there’s beer-battered barramundi with fries, tartare and rocket; grilled rainbow trout with brown butter, fried capers and dill; and a half chook with roast garlic and bread sauce, kale and grilled lemon. Word on the street is that there’s a hot fudge sundae for dessert, which we would probably order.

The drinks menu features fun and bright tipples with cocktails nodding to the surroundings, like Caddy Issues, a mix between a Cosmo and a Sea Breeze, and On the Green with kiwifruit, gin and fresh melon. There’s a bunch of local brews on tap, too.

“Think Boathouse meets country club,” says Antony Jones, CEO of The Boathouse Group. “Guests will walk in and immediately know that this is a Boathouse venue through its quintessential abundance of beautiful interiors, but rather than being a coastal theme, it has more of an inviting country feel with warm timber tones and lush greenery.”

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED READS:

These are the best restaurants in Sydney right now. 

After a drink? Get around the coolest bars in Sydney here.

Or a surf? These are our favourite beaches in Sydney.

Details

Address
Mona Vale Golf Club
3 Golf Ave
Mona Vale
Sydney
2103
Opening hours:
Mon-7am 11.30am-late
