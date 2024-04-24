Calling all small restaurant owners: American Express is giving away thousands of dollars to support Sydney venues

Here at Time Out Sydney, restaurants are our bread and butter. Whether it’s a hole-in-the-wall Thai joint, a pasta palace, or a stylish seaside diner, we love them all. But we have a soft spot for those run by families, small operators, and those who do it out of love. But with cozzie livs pressures continuing, it’s no secret that Sydney’s restaurants are doing it tough. So, if you’re a small restaurant owner, we are chuffed to bring you some jolly good news. American Express – the lords behind those silver cards – is giving away ten grants of $21,500 to restaurants in Sydney and Melbourne. The grant is intended to be a helping hand during an economically challenging time, allowing you to invest where it's needed most to improve and grow your business.

Run in partnership with the International Downtown Association (IDA) Foundation and supported by Mainstreet Australia, to date the program has provided $240,000 in financial support to Sydney restaurants, and it’s now being extended to Melbourne for the first time.

Past Sydney venues that benefited Big Time from the game-changing grant include Plate it Forward’s Kabul Social, which is run by Afghan refugees, as well as Potts Point’s tiny but mighty Small’s Deli (and our personal favourite place to get our sambo fix).

Photograph: Supplied/Small's Deli

Robert Tedesco, Vice President of Global Merchant Network Services for American Express Australia and New Zealand, said: “Small independently run restaurants are at the heart of our communities and local economies. Many are struggling with the fallout of cost-of-living pressures and need support.

“We’re lucky to have one of the best dining scenes in the world and we want to see it remain vibrant. The majority of small restaurants are family operated, so these grants will help venues keep growing and serving their communities, while protecting their legacy for future generations.”

So, the important stuff: All small independent restaurants in Sydney and Melbourne are encouraged to apply here, with applications now open. Applications close on Friday, May 31. Good luck!

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED READS: