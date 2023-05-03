In good news for Sydney beer drinkers, Young Henrys Newtowner pints will be the price of a schooner for the month of May – but with a philanthropic twist. Your thrifty purchase won’t just do a top job at quenching your thirst – $1 from every pint sold goes towards Farmers for Climate Action. We’ll drink to that.

The Newtown local-favourite brewery has partnered with the climate change activists over at Groundswell Giving and the Solotel group to raise funds for all the good climate action going down behind the scenes at the Farmers for Climate Action group.

In Sydney, a whopping 12 pubs are getting in on the do-gooding action. For those in the East, you can grab your discounted pint from the Paddo Inn, Darlo Bar, Golden Sheaf, the Regent and Clock Hotel, while city-slickers can head to Kings Cross Hotel or Edinburgh Castle Hotel. The Inner West has options aplenty with Courthouse Hotel, the Erko, Bank Hotel, the Marly, Public House and the Sackville all playing ball, while Sydney’s Northerners will get their moment at Bridgeview Hotel in Willoughby.

The donations gathered from the collaboration between these Sydney businesses mean that the Farmers for Climate Action group have a greater opportunity to work towards their goal of reducing agricultural emissions by 15 per cent. If we didn’t already need an excuse to down a pint, drinking to an all round greener future sounds pretty good to us.

This deal will run across Solotel Venues for the month of May.

