50 best events in May

Winter is on the way but that's no reason to stay indoors. Sydneysiders make the most of ‘thinking season’ with talks and ideas festivals like Sydney Writers’ Festival, Vivid Ideas and Semi-Permanent. It’s also the start of whale-watching season and one of the best times to go for a bush walk. Don't forget it's Mother's Day this month, too.
50 biggest events in May
Blackie Blackie Brown
Megan Wilding will play Dr Jacqueline Black in Nakkiah Lui’s new play. Jacqueline is a shy archeologist who transforms into an Aboriginal superhero set on a path to slaughter every descendant of the men who killed her ancestors. It’s set to be a brutal and blood-splattered revenge comedy in the vein of Kill Bill and blaxploitation flicks of the 1970s.
Finders Keepers
Australia’s longest running indie design and art fair is returning to the Barangaroo Cutaway for three days. As always, Finders Keepers is about giving designers, makers, artists and crafters a platform to showcase their wares. They have also launched the Finders Keepers Indigenous Program, dedicated to recognising the integral role Indigenous community art centres play in remote communities.
Wildlife Photographer of the Year
The Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards and exhibition showcase not only the best of the natural world, but the patience, ingenuity and talent of the photographers who spend their time embedded within wildlife so that they can get that incredible, revealing shot. This year's 100 finalists were taken by some of the world’s best nature photographers and selected for their creativity, artistry and technical complexity.
Vivid Sydney
Now the world’s largest festival of light, music and ideas, Vivid Sydney is a major drawcard for visitors bringing in 2.33 million people last year for the citywide illuminations, live music and talks events at key locations around Sydney. This year they’re celebrating ten years of the festival, which will be held over 23 nights. We've picked out our favourite 15 events of the whole festival, plus the best of Vivid Light and Vivid Ideas.
Sheer Fantasy
Western Sydney artist David Capra found his initial inspiration for Sheer Fantasy when he saw footage of Big Bird singing 'It's Not Easy Being Green' at Jim Henson's memorial service. He says there was something heartbreaking about the performance, which showed how Henson's creations have taken on an extraordinary life of their own. It led him to ask a question: what would happen if the world accommodated fantasy a lot more? Sheer Fantasy is the answer.
Biennale of Sydney
Curated by Mami Kataoka, chief curator at the Mori Art Museum (MAM) in Tokyo, the Biennale of Sydney includes 69 artists, showing work at seven venues: Art Gallery of NSW, Artspace, Carriageworks, Cockatoo Island, Museum of Contemporary Art Australia, Sydney Opera House and, for the first time, 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art.
Sydney Writers’ Festival
It’s all change for Sydney Writers’ Festival – they’ve upsticks to new locations: Carriageworks and the Seymour Centre. They’re also shifting the timing of this long running event to almost a month earlier. Michaela McGuire is still at the helm as artistic director, and the program takes over Carriageworks for the first week of May.
Game Changer: James Cameron
James Cameron is best known for directing blockbusters including Titanic, Avatar and Aliens, but he's also a passionate scientist and deep sea explorer. He was even the first person to descend into the Mariana Trench on a solo expedition, and is an advisor for NASA. For Vivid Sydney, he'll be discussing his passion for science and groundbreaking technology with host Adam Spencer.
Ice Cube
Ice Cube, founding member of pioneering rap group N.W.A., is making his Opera House debut as part of Vivid. The LA-based hip hop group’s 1989 album Straight Outta Compton introduced a more political sound to West Coast rap, which has since inspired rappers all over the world to use their lyrics for socio-political change.
Helen Bidou: Enter the Spinnaker Lounge
This year Bidou's live act was one of the biggest hits at this year's Melbourne International Comedy Festival, winning rave reviews across the board and adding a whole stack of additional shows. Now it's Sydney's turn to see the show, which was nominated for the prestigious Barry Award for best show.
Still Point Turning: The Catherine McGregor Story
Military big-shot. Political insider for Labour and the Libs. Alcoholic. Cricket commentator. Author. Australian of the Year finalist. Trans woman. Catherine McGregor is a uniquely Australian public figure – brash and funny and difficult and controversial and unforgettable. In other words, she’s the perfect subject for a new Australian play.
An Evening with Hillary Rodham Clinton
Hillary Rodham Clinton has been in public life for more than 40 years, as first lady, senator for New York and then secretary of state. Her failed 2016 presidential bid is arguably the most important electoral loss in decades. Clinton has been an exercise in restraint for years, trying to find the right words, smile, not make a fuss. But after retiring from public service, she's finally ready to speak candidly.
MCA Zine Fair
For the tenth installment of this popular event, the Museum of Contemporary Art will become a marketplace of independent self-published zines, exploring visual arts, poetry, politics, fanfiction and personal experiences. Fans of the artform can meet more than 150 makers behind niche reads, hear from creatives and industry professionals, or try their hand at creating their own short-run publication.
Good Cook. Friendly. Clean.
There are few cities in the world more difficult to find a place to live in than Sydney. Property prices have shot up around 75 per cent in the last five years and the cost of renting has seen a similarly eye-watering increase, forcing hordes of people into difficult living situations. Up and coming writer Brooke Robinson’s new play stars Tara Morice (best known as Fran in the film Strictly Ballroom) as Sandra, a single woman in her fifties who finds herself unceremoniously evicted by her millennial housemates.
H.E.R.
Off the back of two popular mixtapes (and potentially on the precipice of an album), H.E.R. is making her Australian debut. And, she's going straight to the top, skirting the smaller, grungier venues where international internet sensations usually emerge and plying us with her distinct R'n'B stylings from the Sydney Opera House stage.
Priscilla Queen of the Desert – The Musical
This musical adaptation of Stephan Elliot's 1994 camp classic premiered in Sydney in 2006. Since then it has travelled the world, picking up a Tony and an Olivier award, plus a swag of other accolades, along the way. Finally, Priscilla will return to her homeland ten years after the musical closed in Australia back in 2008, with the show's original director (and doyen of Australian theatre) Simon Phillips at the helm (who most recently directed the MTC's Macbeth).
Emma Hack: Geometric | Flight of Fancy
There aren't many Australian artists who can say that their work has been seen by 1 billion people on YouTube, but thanks to her unique camouflaging body painting work in Gotye's Grammy-winning 'Somebody That I Used to Know', Emma Hack has reached an enormous audience. As part of the Head On Photo Festival, Hack is having her own exhibition at Wagner Contemporary, showcasing two of her photo series: 'Geometric' and 'Flight of Fancy'.
Middle Kids
Vivid Live has picked a good time to celebrate Sydney-based rock trio Middle Kids, who won FBi Radio’s Northern Lights competition in 2016 and now count Sir Elton John as one of their biggest fans. The ‘Edge of Town’ locals will be performing their debut album Lost Friends in the Joan Sutherland Theatre.
Frank Hurley: Photographer & Gardener
Frank Hurley lived an extraordinary life. Born in Sydney, he became the official photographer for multiple expeditions to Antarctica, including one in which the party became stranded for two full years. Just a year later, in 1917, Hurley joined the Australian Defence Force and became a war photographer for both world wars. But this exhibition at Manly Art Gallery and Museum celebrates Hurley's more domestic side and features mostly images taken while in Sydney at the very beginning of the 20th century.
Star Wars Ultimate Fan Weekend
Unlock your inner force with Jedi challenges, augmented reality games, coding classes, character greetings, panel discussions, and more. Kick off your journey to the outer space by exploring the cockpit of a 1:1 scale X-wing Resistance fighter. Slip on a training robe, sharpen your lightsaber skills, and join an augmented reality duel.
Spanish Film Festival
Big stars such as Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Maribel Verdú and Paco León feature in multiple films, and screenings include retrospectives, exciting new auteur efforts, crazy comedies, and all the passion, sentiment, dark Catholic guilt and political unrest that we’ve come to know and love about the cinema of this vibrant and in some ways divided nation.
The Archibald Prize
The Archibald Prize is the exhibition that stops a nation – well, a city anyway. Everyone has an opinion about who and what is most deserving of the $100,000 top gong – and the annual exhibition of fortyish finalists offers plenty to argue over, featuring faces familiar and not, by big name, mid-career and emerging painters.
Head On Photo Festival Launch Night
This May will mark the 9th annual Head On Photography Festival and to kick off proceedings they will host an opening night launch with prizes, live music, photography and some very special guests. It's an esteemed evening for anyone in the photography world, as it announces the winners of the Head On Photo Awards, Australia’s most prestigious photography competition.
Going Down
Contemporary Australian city life bursts off the stage with playfulness and incisive commentary in Going Down, a new play by Michele Lee. Natalie (Catherine Davies), outfitted in Gorman and carrying a Marimekko tote around Melbourne, has written a sexually adventurous memoir: Banana Girl. But readers at a book talk in regional Victoria – and even her lefty friends – want to know why her memoir isn’t as ‘Asian’ as early-twenties-literary hotshot Lulu Jayadi (Jenny Wu).
ab [intra]
It’s been almost six years since Rafael Bonachela last premiered a full-length work, but the Sydney Dance Company artistic director is unveiling his new creation this year. He’s kept fairly quiet about exactly what audiences can expect, but knowing Bonachela’s style it will be visually bold with a strong emotional sweep. SDC is promising a visceral piece and “an electrifying journey into the extremes of human nature”.
Free Comic Book Day at Kinokuniya
Sydney will celebrate Free Comic Book Day with giveaways, cosplay and comic book madness at Kinokuniya. Established in the United States in 2002, this international day of pop-culture sees massive giveaways at participating bookstores in honour of all your favourite comic characters, artists and authors. At Kinokuniya, there’ll be 15,000 comic books up for grabs.
American Essentials Film Festival
Back for a third hurrah is the American Essentials Film Festival – 22 new movies and five cast-iron classics back on the big screen, celebrating American life in all its permutations. With film and TV production surging in the US, the festival provides a big-screen outing for films that might otherwise not score a commercial release, despite having a name cast. A special event during the festival will be a gala screening of Gotti, a brand new biopic of Mafia boss John Gotti starring John Travolta.
Narooma Oyster Festival
The Narooma Oyster Festival is celebrating its tenth year. Festivalgoers are invited to sample oysters prepared by notable chefs such as Saint Peter's Josh Niland and executive chef of the Rockpool Group Corey Costello, plus Monty Kulodrovic of Icebergs. There'll be a cooking program too, hosted by chef and food stylist Kelly Eastwood, so you can learn how to prepare oysters at home.
Sweethearts Rooftop Cinema
Every Tuesday and Wednesday in May, Sweethearts in the Cross is putting on free movies on the rooftop. Watching a great retro movie over a few drinks along with a sympathetic audience is a tradition worth reviving in this era of stay-at-home, and at Sweethearts you can get popcorn and hot cocktails into the bargain (expect a salted caramel espresso Martini to knock your socks off).
Gypsy
Is Mama Rose the greatest musical theatre role ever written? The stage mother from hell has been played by pretty much all the greats: Ethel Merman, Angela Lansbury, Bette Midler, Bernadette Peters and Patti LuPone. Now it’s award-winning Sydney actor Blazey Best’s turn to bring the house down with the character’s ruthless ambition for her two daughters, and scorching musical numbers including ‘Everything’s Coming Up Roses’, ‘Some People’ and ‘Rose’s Turn’.
Underground Cinema: Delirium
Underground Cinema is much more than just a movie. You also get an interactive live theatre experience that might just blow your mind. Previous events have embroiled the audience in FBI training for a screening of The Silence of the Lambs; dystopian refugee processing for Children of Men; and a zombie epidemic for 28 Days Later. In May, the theme is Delirium, with a secret movie with a 1950s detective theme in a secret location.
Portugal. The Man
Off the back of their Groovin’ the Moo appearances, the band are touring Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Auckland in May. They’re bringing their long-awaited album Woodstock to a live setting. Tracks on this album are an ode to an era of political and social upheaval, and reflect the complexities of our own time. Lead singer John Gourley’s versatile vocals can strike a sombre mood with one tune, but bring you back to a hopeful bliss with the next danceable hook.
Mother's Ruin: A Cabaret About Gin
Infused with tales of love, secrets and the lives of women from all over the world, this cabaret offers a fascinating and hilarious account of the history of gin. Local cabaret stars Maeve Marsden and Libby Wood have teamed up with gin blogger Elly Baxter (The Ginstress) to create this journey down the rabbit hole.
Planet Earth II Live in Concert
The BBC's Planet Earth II became the most viewed nature documentary of all time in Britain when it aired in 2016, using groundbreaking technology and Sir David Attenborough's endlessly enthusiastic narration. Now Planet Earth II Live in Concert is coming to Sydney featuring the Sydney Symphony Orchestra playing in front of a massive screen.
Matt Okine
You probably know Matt Okine from his laugh-out-loud TV dramedy The Other Guy and as former co-host of Triple J's breakfast show – but did you know he's scooped up a MICF Director's Choice Award, a Helpmann Award and an ARIA in the last couple of years? Now he's returning to the Enmore with his new show, The Hat Game. Okine will bring you the tips and (hat) tricks you never knew you needed to know.
Freshflix: Emerging Filmmakers’ Conference
Speed-meet film industry professionals, hear from Aussie filmmakers who’ve done good and learn how to finance your movie idea at the second Emerging Filmmakers' Conference, Freshflix. In a one-day conference at level six of the MCA, Freshflix will offer emerging and wannabe filmmakers the opportunity to ask questions of leading industry teams, make new connections and watch a series of new short films.
The Merry Widow
The Merry Widow is one of the Australian Ballet's greatest achievements – it premiered in 1975 and has been revived by popular demand every couple of years since then. It was adapted from Franz Lehár's operetta by Australian dance legend Ropert Helpmann and English choreographer Ronald Hynd. It's a visual feast but also features all of Lehár's gorgeously light and romantic melodies, played by the Australian Opera and Ballet Orchestra.
Meatstock Festival
Meatstock Festival is back by popular demand. This year, it will be turning up the heat at our local showground with barbecue-inspired food trucks including Rangers Texas BBQ, Parrilla Argenchino BBQ, Black Bear BBQ and craft beer from Liberty Brewing. There’ll be a feast for your ears too, with a sizzling music line-up that includes Australian rock musician Tex Perkins, Henry Wagons, Nicole Brophy and the Davidson Brothers.
Semi Permanent
Carriageworks will host the sixteenth installment of Semi Permanent for three days of creative discussions, workshops and networking. This year’s installment features a line-up of the leading figures in design and visual innovation and will be hosted by local graphic designer and letterist Gemma O’Brien.
Caffeine Festival
After a sell out debut last year the Overseas Passenger Terminal will once again play host a three-day festival centred around the city's major thirst for coffee cocktails. This year they are broadening horizons a bit – changing the name from the Festival of Espresso Martini, to Caffeine Festival – to encompass the festival's greater approach to fine food, coffee experiences, craft spirits and of course, caffeinated tipples.
Kuren and Electric Fields
Kuren and Electric Fields have been giving the Australian pop and electronic sound a refreshing wollop for the past year and now they'll be playing back to back for one night only. Pegged by the Sydney Opera House as a First Nations Studio Party, the two acts will be performing on the anniversary of the 1967 Referendum.
Belle & Sebastian
Belle & Sebastian are performing another show at the Opera House’s Concert Hall. The band has recently announced the release of their EP trilogy How to Solve our Human Problems and will be churning out the series of albums over the next three months.
The Sugar House
The streets of Pyrmont have a story to tell. There are hints of the suburb’s industrial past around every corner. You can even see three huge rusted steel balls that were once used in the CSR sugar refinery. Sydney playwright Alana Valentine’s grandfather once worked in that sugar refinery, which was an essential part of the local economy. The Sugar House follows three generations of the one family living and working in the suburb.
No Such Thing as a Fish
Presented by the researchers from the BBC comedy panel quiz show QI, No Such Thing As A Fish is a weekly podcast that’s reached the lofty heights of 1.5 million downloads every week. Hosts and researchers Dan Schreiber, James Harkin, Anna Ptaszynski and Andrew Hunter Murray share the most bizarre findings from the last seven days – from the origin of pencils to the longest carrot ever.
Sydney Korean Festival
Featuring snappy K-pop tunes, traditional fan dance performances and craft-making workshops, this year’s Sydney Korean Festival will bring a vibrant cultural bonanza to Tumbalong Park in Darling Harbour. There’ll be traditional drummers pumping out beats and dancers decked out in bright-coloured dresses showing off their synchronized moves.
Sip, Paint, Create
Grab a glass of wine and let your creative side loose at one of these beginner art sessions curated by pop-up art studio Sleight of Hand Art. You’ll be attempting pieces from Picasso to Vincent van Gogh and Andy Warhol. Hosted in bars around the city (so it’s for over 18s only), these classes are less about perfect technique, more about inspiring creativity and finding your style.
Jet
Can you believe it's been 15 years since Jet's debut album, Get Born? Lead single 'Are You Gonna Be My Girl' launched the band into superstardom, and Get Born sold more than 3.5 million copies in its first year. The band are releasing a never-before-heard album, Get Born: Live at the Forum and heading on tour.
James Cameron – Challenging the Deep
The exhibition will feature a recreation of a MIR submersible, hand props and costumes from the 1997 film Titanic, plus diving helmets, lights and underwater voice communication technology from Cameron’s 1988 film The Abyss. There’ll be technological artefacts on show, such as objects from the Deepsea Challenger – the submersible co-designed by built here in Sydney.
The Lady and the Unicorn
Exquisite in beauty and craftsmanship, mysterious in origin, and inspirational to writers, poets and musicians over the ages, the six 15th-century tapestries in the ‘Lady and the Unicorn’ series have been called the “Mona Lisa of the Middle Ages”. They are usually found at the Musée de Cluny – Musée national du Moyen Âge (the National Museum of the Middle Ages) in Paris, where they are a huge drawcard for visitors (and underwent extensive restoration in 2013).
Vivid After Hours at AGNSW
Vivid Sydney will take over the Art Gallery of NSW for three successive Wednesdays for evenings of talks, music and art. At 6.30pm, special guests will raise normally taboo topics such as how we can improve dying, finding common ground during conflict and challenging perceptions around female sexuality. After diving deep into stimulating discussions, it will be time to resurface with drinks and live music from acts such as Goldheist, Air Land Sea and Haiku Hands.
