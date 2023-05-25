In some bloody good news for ye week, a slew of top Sydney bars and restaurants will now be offering free period care for customers in their bathrooms. If you’ve ever been stuck in the loo and find yourself sans tampon or pad, this will be music to your ears.

This refreshing initiative has been made possible by YCK Laneways, the collective that represents the nightlife precinct around York, Clarence and Kent Streets in Sydney’s CBD, Woom, an Australian startup creating organic and accessible period care, and all the venues listed below.

Vice president of YCK Laneways Karl Schlothauer, says: “It’s up to venue owners to do everything they can to create a safer and more inclusive space for their patrons, so this partnership was a no-brainer for us.”

You’ll now be able to find Woom period care in the bathrooms of:

Co-founded of Woom Erin Moy says: “We started Woom because we believe it's the responsibility of every workplace to provide free period care to their team – in the same way they provide toilet paper – and that one of the most important places to make someone feel like they belong is in the bathroom.

“We’re so happy that the push to provide accessible period care has extended beyond a work setting and has now been picked up by these amazing Sydney venues. I’ve certainly been caught out without period care on a night out many times, and love that we can help prevent that for customers in these bars and restaurants in the future.”

Women and people who menstruate, rejoice.

