Here's everything you need to know in case you're making a last-ditch attempt to see Tay Tay play in Sydney

Taylormania has well and truly swept across Sydney in anticipation of her four shows at Accor Stadium this weekend (if you’re one of the lucky ones who actually have tickets, here’s everything you need to know in preparation for the performances). With the megastar having touched down in the Harbour City on Monday (plus visiting one of our favourite restaurants, as we predicted!), and social media and news sites seemingly swamped with T-Swizzle content, it’s hard not to feel a sense of FOMO if you couldn’t nab tickets. By no means are we saying that the odds are in your favour of snagging a pass to the Eras Tour ticket via resale, but it’s not impossible, either…

Here’s your guide to the resale marketplace (and how to avoid getting scammed)...

When is Taylor Swift playing in Sydney for the Eras Tour?

Taylor is playing four shows in Sydney at Accor Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park: every night from Friday, February 23 to Monday, February 26.

How do I get Taylor Swift tickets Sydney?

Despite multiple releases on Ticketek, all official tickets for Taylor’s shows in Sydney obviously sold out. Your last chance at grabbing tickets is through resale on the Ticketek Marketplace site.

How do I avoid getting scammed when buying Taylor Swift resale tickets for Sydney shows?

The only official site to purchase resale tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is Ticketek Marketplace. Fair warning – you will most likely get stuck in the waiting lounge for a long time. It seems that half of Sydney is waiting on a last-minute miracle, but hey, it’s worth a shot. You can access the resale site here.

While this is the safest option, there are other ticket resale sites like Ticket Merchant and Tixel. Ticket Merchant strongly warns against purchasing from outlets like Facebook Marketplace and Gumtree. They say to make sure you’re searching sites that have verified payment options like Google Pay and PayPal.

To safeguard yourself, you can also check reviews for the website you’re buying from and, while it’s illegal for ticket resalers to list ticket prices for profit, if the price is too good to be true, then it probably is. Better safe than sorry.





RECOMMENDED: