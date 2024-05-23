Is Beyoncé actually coming to Sydney? Here's what we know

Could this *finally* be the moment all Aussie Beyoncé fans have been waiting for? Ever since our queen and saviour dropped her country album, Cowboy Carter, on March 29, there's been a renewed interest in her tour plans. And now, rumours are swirling that suggest Queen B could bring her concert experience back to Sydney, a city she last graced with her stratospheric stage presence back in 2013. With the break in the Melbourne sporting calendar sparking rumours that the global megastar could be taking to the MCG in October, Sydney-based fans are asking what this means for us. A pause in the Qudos Bank Arena major events line-up between October 5 and October 17 (when Olivia Rodrigo will be taking to the stage) points to potential Sydney shows (excuse us while we go clear our schedules). For now, it's all part of the whisper network, but you know we'll bring you the latest info as it comes to light.



Please, Bey, don’t break our souls.

What are the next dates on Beyoncé's World Tour?

The superstar wrapped her Renaissance World Tour in Kansas City, Missouri, on October 1, 2023. There don't appear to be any other dates on the Renaissance World Tour site, but the word "World" has always hinted at the fact that she'll be hitting up other continents sooner or later. And with the huge global fascination with her genre-bending album Cowboy Carter, fans are hopeful that another world tour will be on the cards.

When is Beyoncé touring Australia?

This is everything we know: Beyoncé has not yet announced dates for Australia, however tour promoters have previously hinted there will be Australian dates, with shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, as well as New Zealand. The star has teased a potential Sydney tour date in the past, with fans on social media capturing a Sydney countdown clock in her staging for 'America Has A Problem'.

When is Beyoncé announcing Australian tour dates?

In classic Bey-style, her Renaissance World Tour was announced via a single glittering Instagram post (that’s all you need, really, when you’re her), with the Renaissance World Tour being her first in seven years. Queen B does have a long legacy of dropping spontaneous and life-shattering surprises on us all – so it’s very possible that all of us in the Southern Hemisphere shouldn’t give up hope.





Is Beyoncé coming to Sydney?

Fans have been keeping an eye out for signs on Beyonce's Sydney return for years now, and have identified more and more signs that she'll be heading back to the Emerald City after her ten+ year hiatus. One theory as to why we haven't seen Queen B perform in Sydney since 2013 is based on Sydney Cricket Ground's cap on shows, which limited major music shows at the site to four per year. Back in January, the government lifted this cap – meaning the SCG could potentially now host an additional 16 shows every year. So Bey, what are you waiting for?





How can I get tickets to Beyoncé in Australia and Sydney?



As usual, if/when tickets do go on sale, they should be available on Ticketek.

