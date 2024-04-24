Sydney
lightening ridge thermal pool
Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW

Natural hot springs are the world's fifth-most-popular tourist experience

NSW has some beautiful geothermal springs, so it's about time you planned a visit from Sydney

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
The days are getting shorter and temperatures in Sydney are dropping, so if you’re dreaming of a winter getaway, you’re not alone. And if your idea of the perfect winter getaway involves submerging your body in a naturally heated pool, you’re not alone on that either. According to the ABC, hot springs are the fifth most popular tourist experience worldwide. Luckily for us here in New South Wales, some pretty exceptional hot springs are right here on our doorstep. But what’s the deal with these steamy spots? And why are they so high on travel bucket lists? 

Essentially, a hot spring (otherwise known as a hydrothermal spring, or geothermal spring) is a body of water that emerges when water that’s heated below ground makes its way to the Earth’s surface. The water is heated below ground by flows of magma circulating through the earth, and the mineral content and water temperature has been found to improve vascular health, burn calories, reduce blood pressure and improve skin conditions.

In Queensland, high levels of rainfall have allowed for naturally occurring hot springs to appear across the outback and in the bush, as The Great Artesian Basin (which runs beneath the state) fills, pushing warm water to the surface.

thermal pool
Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW

And while we're not experiencing the same phenomenon here in NSW, we do have a bunch of amazing, well-established hot springs that are ready to welcome visitors. In the far reaches of the state, you'll find Yarrangobilly Caves Thermal Pool on the edge of Kosciuszko National Park, and Lightning Ridge Bore Baths deep in the outback. And while these make for an incredible adventure, one of the most beautiful hot springs in NSW is just over two hours from Sydney – with Japanese Bath House Lithgow using water that’s naturally heated in the Earth below the Blue Mountains

Day spas are all very well and good (and Sydney has some pretty excellent options to choose from), but there’s something super-magical about sinking into a natural hot tub. You can find our list of the best hot springs in NSW over here. 

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

