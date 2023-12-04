Sydney won gold for Best Restaurant Design joint winners, Best Café Design and Best Hotel Design, and yes, we’re chuffed

Architectural Digest, eat your heart out. Australia's hospitality design awards have just been announced, and when it comes to schmick-looking venues, Sydney has dominated, taking home four golds out of a total seven awards. Held yearly, the Eat Drink Design Awards celebrates and recognises the best looking hospitality venues in the country – namely, the most beautiful and innovative new cafés, bars, restaurants and hotels across Australia. And Sydney just won gold for Best Restaurant Design joint winners, Best Café Design and Best Hotel Design. Historically, Melbourne has taken home the most awards, so yes, we’re feeling a little smug.

The winners were decided by an expert jury made up of leaders from the hospitality, journalism and design sectors, including restaurant critic Emma Breheny, director of Akin Atelier Kevin Ho, associate of Hassell Di Ritter, chef and owner of The Bentley Group Brent Savage, and acting editor of Artichoke Amy Woodroffe.

Now, the fun stuff. The joint winner for Best Restaurant Design was eclectic rooftop canteen Kiln, which was praised for the restaurant's nod to its historical site in the Ace Hotel, as well as raising the standard of a hotel dining experience. Beau in Surry Hills was the other winner for Best Restaurant Design, with the judges digging the venue's choice of materials and timeless style. All-day eatery S'wich won Best Café Design for its ability to emulate Bondi’s fashionable yet laid-back vibe. And Best Hotel Design went to Capella Sydney (of course) for its transformation from a government building to a luxe hotel and restaurant.

Photograph: Timothy Laye

The Award Eat Drink Design Awards winners for 2023 are:

Best Restaurant Design - Beau by Smart Design Studio, Surry Hills (NSW)

Best Restaurant Design (joint winner) - Kiln, Ace Hotel Sydney by Fiona Lynch Interior Design, Sydney (NSW)

Best Café Design - S'wich Bondi by Studio Shand, Bondi Beach (NSW)

Best Bar Design - Dolly by Genesin Studio, Unley (SA)

Best Hotel Design - Capella Sydney by Bar Studio, Sydney (NSW)

Best Retail Design - Le Tao by K. Holland Architectural Interiors, Melbourne (VIC)

Best Identity Design - Kōri Ice Cream by Principle Design, Hawthorn (VIC)

And if things weren't good enough, Woollahra institution Bistro Moncur was inducted into Eat Drink Design Awards Hall of Fame, joining Bills Darlinghurst, Icebergs and more, with the awards recognising the French institution’s longstanding excellence in design (Bistro Moncur opened in 1993).

We already know Sydney is home to the country’s most beautiful beaches, lush natural parks, and Australia’s best restaurants and bars. And now we have confirmation they are the best looking ones, too. Here’s looking at you, Sydney.

