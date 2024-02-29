Jake Kellie from the open-flame Arkhé restaurant is joining forces with his mates and some of the world’s best chefs for some dream dinners

Jake Kellie, the seriously talented chef and owner of South Australia’s award-winning open-flame diner Arkhé, is teaming up with some of the country’s and the world’s best chefs (and his mates) for a collaboration 18 months in the making. And you better believe Sydney chefs are getting amongst the flaming action.

Presented by Laphroaig Whisky, Arkhé and Friends will feature 12 chef collaborations across the year, with one chef cooking at the Adelaide restaurant per month – and it’s kicking off this April. So, if you’re been looking for a sign to visit South Australia’s capital (the vineyards! The beautiful beaches!), this is it.

Good news: Sydney chefs are going first. Ben Milgate and Elvis Abrahanowicz from trailblazing South American diner Porteño will be cooking on Thursday, April 11; Jemma Whiteman from Newtown’s sake bar Ante on Thursday, May 9; and Matt Lindsay from Chippendale gem Ester will be firing up the grill on Thursday, June 27.

Photograph: Supplied/Arkhé

Kellie said: “We are so excited to be bringing Arkhé and friends to life in 2024. Collaborations such as these expose us to new audiences and different ways of cooking, keeping us at the top of our game. Following the success of our collaboration events with Michelin-starred chef David Thompson, Martin Boetz and Louis Tikaram in May last year, we understand the appetite for visiting chefs and look forward to bringing a series of rare, world class experiences to the people of Adelaide and Australia.”

The full line-up is yet to be announced, but we do know Vaughan Mabee of NZ’s Amisfield, Rosheen Kaul from Melbourne’s Etta, and James Lowe of London's Lyle’s will be on the pans.

Arkhé and Friend's Porteno dinner includes a four-course, fire-charged menu by Kellie in collaboration with Milgate and Abrahanowicz, plus a Laphroaig cocktail and Laphroaig tasting flight. Tickets are now available and cost $300 per person – you can snap yours up here.

