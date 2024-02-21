Taylor Swift Accor Stadium Seating Map: Best Seats and Capacity for Sydney Eras Tour

Well, Sydney the time is nigh – global pop sensation T-Swift enchants us with four Eras Tour performances at Accor Stadium this weekend. We've stockpiled all the details you need to know in preparation for the big night including the best way to get to the concert, set lists and times, and how to get merch in advance. Now, it's time to sus out the seating.

What’s the Taylor Swift Accor Stadium seating plan?

Accor Stadium has released a colour-coded map for the 2024 Eras Tour that's divided into seven main sections, plus five sub sections for the restricted-view areas. They are as follows:

A Reserve - Light pink

B Reserve - Dark pink

C Reserve - Light orange

C Reserve Side View - Dark orange

D Reserve - Blue

E Reserve - Purple

F Reserve - Light green

F Reserve Side View - Dark green

G Reserve - Yellow

G Reserve Side View - Gold

H Reserve Restricted View - Beige

Photograph: Accor Stadium

Each and every one of these seats is assigned, so unless you're keen as a bean to grab some merch when the gates open at 4:30pm, there's no need to arrive early. You can grab merch before show day, anyway – suss that out over here.

What’s the Accor Stadium’s capacity?

Accor Stadium can hold 83,000 people. With each of Taylor's four shows sold out, the Sydney Olympic Park venue is expecting upwards of 320,000 Swifties across the weekend. While Accor Stadium is no stranger to a packed concert, Taylor will be setting a record for the amount of shows played there on one tour.

What are the dates for Taylor Swift’s Era’s tour in Sydney?

After spending last weekend performing three shows down in Melbourne, T-Swift is hitting up Sydney for four shows from Friday, February 23 to Monday, February 27.

RECOMMENDED: