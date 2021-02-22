The best things to do in Sydney this week: February 22-26

It’s the last week of February, and it’s the last week of summer, so see both the sunny season and the shortest month out with a bang this week by checking some of the amazing activities, events and fun times to be found all over the city. We’ve taken the liberty of cherry-picking a few of the best things to do in Sydney over the next five days, so all you have to do is get out there and enjoy them.

There’s never been a better time to get shucked. I’m talking, of course, about oysters, and you can slurp down your fill of bargain bivalves with one of the most quintessential Sydney views there is at the Pacific Club, all this week. Each gulp will set you back a paltry $1.50 (bought by the dozen), so you can dine like Poseidon himself without breaking the bank. And if that's just whet your appetite, you can check out a bunch of other top oyster happy hours around Sydney here.

True enough, due to, well you know what, this year’s Mardi Gras looks a little different than normal. The annual parade that is the traditional focal point of the festivities is becoming a more easily marshalled arena spectacular, headed to the SGC on March 6. But before then, venues across the city are playing host to all manner of shows, exhibitions and happenings that explore queer culture in all its wondrous forms. Check out our round-up of the best Mardi Gras events taking place this week right here.

Sure, you can stay on the right side of your bank balance with an oyster happy hour, but if you’d rather splash that cash on the delights of the deep, the Star’s palace of sushi, Sokyo, might have created Sydney’s most OTT way to do just that. Its new limited-edition platter is extra in every way. Think lobster sashimi, fat dollops of beluga caviar, uni, bluefin toro, tuna belly, and sweet shelled scampi, all served over chilled ice. But be warned, this opulent feast will set you back a cool $628, so you might want to split the bill with a mate or two.

Just a few doors down from the corner where Black Star Pastry first began, the Newtown store is opening up a brand-new, light-filled location. BSP might be a household name now – you can thank the strawberry-watermelon cake for that, the fresh, fruity creation that pleased the Instagram gods – but the team wants to bring it all back where it began. So why not take the time to drop in this week and treat yo’ self to their craze-causing sweets?

Cultural attractions open after dark

Some of the city’s top cultural attractions are keeping their doors open late so you can get your culture fix after hours – and in some instances, with a drink in hand. Natural history buffs can access the collections at the recently refurbished Australian Museum until 9pm on Thursdays, and best of all, entry is absolutely free. Meanwhile, once a month from this Thursday over at the Sydney Barracks, it’s not just history you’ll find, but DJs and drinks as well. Its new After Dark series offers a special experience that’s perfect for a summer night out.

Sydney’s home of groundbreaking musical theatre, the Hayes, is unleashing a monster on Sydney: Mel Brooks’ comedy-horror-musical mash-up about a young scientist with a dreadful idea. Adapted by Brooks from his 1974 film of the same name, it stars Only Heaven Knows star Matthew Backer alongside an impressive ensemble including American Psycho alumni Shannon Dooley and Ben Gerrard, as well as Amy Hack (Cry Baby) and Lucia Mastrantone, Olivia Charalambous, Nick Eynaud and Luke Leong-Tay in their Hayes debut. It's playing until March 27. Intrigued? Check out our interview with stars Backer and Dooley.

For even more great ideas for the best ways to spend your week, check out our handy round-up.