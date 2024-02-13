Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Couple on date at Shady Pines
Photograph: Daniel Boud

Australia's biggest Valentine’s Day vibe killers have been revealed – and it turns out mentioning your ex at dinner is a bad idea

Heading out on Valentine’s Day in Sydney with your lover? Read this before you go paint the town (and hopefully their lips) red

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure
Advertising

In case you’ve managed to bypass the hundreds of thousands of Valentine’s Day marketing emails, Cupid’s day of love is tomorrow, with research from restaurant reservation site OpenTable saying more than 46% of Aussies are planning to spend February 14 out for dinner with their lover. (If you’re in need of any last-minute recommendations, check out the best Valentine's Day dinners in Sydney here, and if they’re fully booked out, check out our guide to Sydney’s most romantic Sydney restaurants and bars here.)

OpenTable conducted Very Important Research to uncover the top date night vibe killers – and what you and your hot date should avoid if you’re keen for the mood to stay fun and flirty, as opposed to a big ol’ flop. So whether you're heading out to flash Bennelong, pasta-heaven Pellegrino 2000 or neighbourhood spot Jane, read this first.

Unsurprisingly – or perhaps not, depending on how you flow – the top date night killer was bloating, with a whopping 64 per cent of Aussies admitting to ending a date early if they were feeling more gas than yas vibes. And in more deflating news, 46 per cent of Aussies said they would avoid bedroom shenanigans if they were feeling bloated. So, be sure to drink enough water, perhaps skip the full degustation, and avoid chewing gum.

Bennelong restaurant in the Sydney Opera House
Photograph: Supplied/Bennelong

Having an argument mid date is another top date night dampener (42 per cent) as well as being rude to waitstaff (40 per cent, and we strongly agree), as well as using an ex’s name mid date (now’s not the time to deep-dive on what you think may have gone wrong).

Other reasons a night goes from “let’s get married” to “see you never” were seeing their partner flirting with someone else (36 per cent) and making no effort with their appearance (29 per cent).

So, if you’re heading out in Sydney Town tomorrow night, we hope you manage to come out on top like Travis Kelce. And if you keep these don’ts in mind, and just be your shiny wonderful self, we reckon you’re three quarters of the way there. And if not, there’s always next year.

RECOMMENDED READS:

Check out the best Valentine’s Day events in Sydney here.

Keen to book a date night some other time? Take a squiz at Sydney's top restaurants here.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.