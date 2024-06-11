Everyone's inner Egyptology buff was awoken when this record-breaking, Sydney-exclusive exhibition landed at the Australian Museum. An interactive museum experience more than 3,000 years in the making, Ramses and the Gold of the Pharaohs featured more than 180 priceless artefacts loaned by Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities. The most coveted of all was the actual sarcophagus of Ramses the Great, which is rarely permitted to leave Egypt. Featuring educational and culturally-sensitive curation, a custom virtual reality experience, and special after-dark visiting hours, this was the king of the summer museum scene.
The nominees in the Best Museum Exhibition category are outstanding exhibitions that have impressed us across a number of key criteria, including visual impact, use of exhibition space, design, technical integration, accessibility, historical/cultural value and educational value.
