Even if you didn't go inside the Art Gallery of NSW to see this monumental Louise Bourgeois retrospective, you've surely seen the huge metallic spider sculpture that took up residence out the front of the Gallery for almost six months. Paying tribute to the late French-American artist and her work's enduring charge of intimacy and urgency, this exhibition spun tangled webs around the minds of everyone who encountered it. The standout of the 2023 Sydney International Art Series, this was also the first solo artist exhibition in Naala Badu (the Gallery's new, modern North Building). Divided into two sections, visitors moved through 'Day' before heading underground to discover 'Night' in the darkness of The Tank. The inventive curatorial choices made this a profoundly moving experience.
