The killer trio behind Pellegrino 2000, one of Sydney's best Italian restaurants (which Taylor Swift also dined at during her visit), is set to open a subterranean Italian diner in Sydney's CBD this May. Dan Pepperell, Mikey Clift and Andy Tyson – who are also behind NY-style steak house Clam Bar and Potts Point pink table clothed Bistrot 916 – say Neptune’s Grotto will be found underneath Clam Bar in the former Toko digs. We can’t wait.

Photograph: Supplied/Neptune’s Grotto

Touted as a “love letter to the quiet luxury of northern Italian cooking and hospitality,” Neptune’s Grotto will be serving up house-made stuffed pastas, slow-cooked sauces, and regional specialties like tortellini alla panna. The food will be executed by chefs Pepperell and Clift and backed up by a strong wine list by formidable vino gun Tyson, and considering we gave five-stars to both Pellegrino 2000 and Clam Bar, expect to be wowed.

Named after a gorgeous cave found on the island of Sardinia, Neptune’s Grotto will be accessed through a hidden entrance on Loftus Lane. And come May, we bet more than half of Sydney will be keen to assemble down the stairs to taste the magic, including us. We'll keep you posted.

