The Vivid Sydney Drone Show: is it worth the crowds?

If you found yourself in Circular Quay last weekend, you might have been lucky enough to have witnessed Vivid’s much-hyped drone show lighting up the sky – with more than 700 drones forming love-themed images in the air above the city for this year’s show titled Love Is In The Air. Along with the spectacular visuals, you’ll also likely have experienced some pretty unbelievable crowds – with some visitors reporting that they feared for their safety among what the police described as “larger than expected” crowds. Two of Time Out Sydney's editors went along to check it out – these are their top tips on taking on the Vivid Drone Show.

When is the Vivid Drone Show?

The first two iterations of Love Is In The Air took place this weekend, sparkling above Sydney on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9. The final show will be taking place again this weekend – with a final show for 2024 going ahead on Saturday, June 15.

What time is the Vivid Drone Show?

Love Is In The Air will light up the sky above Sydney Harbour again from 9.10pm until 9.20pm this Saturday, June 15.

Photograph: Supplied | Vivid Sydney 2024

How many drones are in the Vivid Drone Show?

This year’s show features more than 700 individual drones, which dance above the city for a magical ten minutes.

Where is the Vivid Drone Show?

The Vivid Drone Show lights up the sky above Sydney Harbour – designed to be viewed from Circular Quay.

Best place to watch the Vivid Drone Show?

Though the show is a fluid, dynamic display, it has been designed with a particular viewing point in mind – so for the ultimate angle, you’ll want to situate yourself in Circular Quay, preferably facing north. Based on last week’s turnout, the Quay itself will be packed – so it’s wise to make your way along the water's edge towards the Opera House or in the other direction towards Dawes Point and Hickson Road Reserve. That being said, Time Out Sydney’s Video Editor Rebecca Hegedus described the crowds last weekend as “like a mosh pit”, and despite arriving 45 minutes before the show started, she was still unable to get as far as the Opera House through the packed crowds. The takeaway? Arrive at least an hour before the show if you want a prime viewing spot.





Photograph: Avril Treasure | Time Out Sydney

How to avoid the crowds at the Vivid drone show

The best option is to choose a less-central viewing point. Positioning yourself on the other side of the Harbour might be your best option for a less-crowded experience, but bear in mind that the show itself might not be quite as good when viewed from elsewhere. If you’re willing to splash out, consider booking a table at one of Circular Quay’s best harbour-view restaurants. Our Food and Drink Editor Avril Treasure might have had the best seat in the house (/city). From her window seat at Quay with views across the harbour to the Opera House, Avril tucked into what is arguably Australia’s most iconic dessert as the drone show lit up the sky above the harbour. Despite the lofty setting of her viewing point, Avril still had to take on the crowds on her way out – describing the situation on the way home as “f**ked”.

Any other tips?

“Honestly? Not going. Or if you do, expect it to take five times as long to get home,” Time Out's Rebecca told us, straight up.



Our Food and Drink Editor recommends ducking out before the show finishes – if you're leaving via Circular Quay train station, you might even catch a glimpse of the show from the station (or from the train if you're heading north across the bridge). Or, if you're in for the long haul, sit tight and enjoy the sparkle. The Vivid lights stay on until 11pm every night, so there’s so much more luminous goodness to see before you head home. The longer you leave it, the less busy the route out of the CBD will be. Plus, on Saturday night, the lights for Vivid Sydney 2024 will be turned off for good – so you'd be catching the very final hours of this year's spectacle.

Is the drone show worth the crowds?



This one really comes down to how much you hate crowds. In the words of Time Out Sydney's Avril Treasure: "It is really special, but if you're crowd-averse, it's probably not for you. You've seen the pics."

