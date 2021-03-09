SydneyChange city
These major Sydney venues just scored 100 per cent capacity

It's a hugely positive boost for theatre and music in the city

By Stephen A Russell
A triple bill of Sydney’s major live performance hubs have been given the go ahead to max out at 100 per cent capacity, marking the beginning of the end of lockdown restrictions.

The NSW Minister for Health Brad Hazzard has granted the Sydney Lyric Theatre an exemption, which means that arguably the biggest show of the year, Lin Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton, will open on March 17 to a full house.

Sydney Theatre Company has also been given the go ahead at its Walsh Bay venues, with the newly opened Playing Beatie Bow going to 100 per cent capacity at The Wharf. The Sam Worthington-led Appropriate and queer musical Fun Home will open at full capacity on March 15 and April 6 respectively. Tickets will be added from March 9.

At this stage. STC’s seasons of Home, I'm Darling and The Wharf Revue: Good Night and Good Luck at the Sydney Opera House, and The Wharf Revue's encore run at the Seymour Centre, will proceed with the standard 75 per cent audience capacity limit.

City Recital Hall has also been granted the 100 per cent exemption, but it will kick in from Monday, March 15. That's just in time for the fantabulous Casey Donovan to channel the spirit of Joni Mitchell, Beyoncé, Eva Cassidy, Adele and Ed Sheeran in concert.

Hopefully more venues will follow soon, with the NSW Premier set to officially review public gathering restrictions on March 16.

