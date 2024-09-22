We don’t like to play favourites, but if we had to choose a time of day, golden hour would probably take the crown – hotly contested by happy hour. This magical fleeting moment – just after sunrise or before sunset – casts a warm, buttery glow over everything in its path. Here in NSW, our stunning cityscapes and beautiful beaches are made to look even more magnificent during golden hour. But where exactly can you snap the most spectacular golden hour shot? Australian technology company Becextech set out to find the top ten golden hour locations across the country, analysing Pinterest data on Australia’s most popular sunrise and sunset spots.

They looked at the number of pins, reactions and repins to create a final score, and according to the data, two of Australia’s ten best happy hour spots are here in NSW. We’re a little flummoxed as to how neither Camp Cove nor Manly Wharf made the cut, we’d agree that golden hour in Thredbo and Coffs Harbour can be pretty darn beautiful.

The charming mid-north coast town of Coffs Harbour was the top ranking NSW spot on the list, claiming joint-fourth place alongside Victoria’s Great Ocean Road. According to the report, Coffs has a golden hour score of 18.45 based on the amount of online love shown to its golden hour vistas.

The only other NSW spot to rank among the top 10 was Thredbo – a ski resort town in Kosciuszko National Park – which gained a golden hour score of 16.25. If you’re keen to really tune into those mountaintop sunsets, you’ll be pleased to learn that there’s a stunning four-day hike opening in the Kosciuszko National Park this summer.

Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW

The golden glory was awarded to one of our most sought-after tourist hot spots, the Great Barrier Reef, which claimed the title of Australia's most picturesque golden hour location. The majestic Margaret River ranked as Australia’s second-best golden hour destination, proving the region has a whole lot more up its sleeve than just a good pour. But if you find yourself at one of the region’s famous wineries, the golden light bouncing off your wine glass will add an extra sparkle to that sunset sip. Frankly though, we think golden hour at vineyards in Orange and the Hunter Valley is just as spectacular.

Here are the 10 best golden hour locations in Australia:

Great Barrier Reef, QLD Margaret River, WA Twelve Apostles, VIC

=4. Coffs Harbour, NSW

=4. Great Ocean Road, VIC

Noosa Main Beach, QLD

=7. Kings Canyon, NT

=7. Thredbo, NSW

Lancelin, WA Mooloolaba, QLD

