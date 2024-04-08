Sydney
A Summer's day at the Bondi Icebergs Club, Sydney
Photograph: Destination NSWBondi Beach, Sydney

This Sydney beach was named in the world’s top 20

Bondi Beach came in at number 16 in this list of the best beaches in the world

Melissa Woodley
Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Melissa Woodley
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
The debate over the world's best beach title is fiercely contested. Every player has their own champion and rallies behind it for different reasons, be it the sun-kissed shores, gnarly surf or golden sands. Here in NSW, you’ve got big names like Bondi Beach and Byron Bay, which both made the list of the world’s best beaches according to Lonely Planet. Yet, underrated gems like Manly and Mona Vale also snuck into global round-ups, and the Farm (an hour south of the city) was crowned the second best beach in the country by Tourism Australia.

We at Time Out Sydney certainly have our own top beach picks in the Emerald City, but now it’s Beach Atlas’s turn to spotlight their rankings for the world’s finest beaches.  

The online beach guidebook compiled a list of the 100 best beaches on the planet, looking beyond the mere natural beauty of each shoreline. They judged beaches around the world against diverse criteria, including party and nightlife offerings, sense of community, cultural significance and natural diversity. They then compiled a shortlist of the top 100, from which a panel of travel experts and influencers voted for their favourites, ultimately leading to one Sydney beach finding its way onto the list of the Golden Beach Awards 2024

Just Sydney Tours, Bondi
Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW

 

Surprise, surprise, it was our famous Bondi Beach that made the list, securing 16th spot. This famous seaside gem was recently ranked as the number one most Instagrammed location in the country. Visit at any hour of the day and it’ll be buzzing with surfers and swimmers, whale watchers and walkers, or picnickers and party-goers like.

The only other Aussie beach to make the list was Whitehaven Beach in far north Queensland, which came in at number 11. This 7-kilometre aqua paradise on the cusp of the Great Barrier Reef is known for its bright blue waters, isolated location and pure silica sand – it's considered one of the whitest sandy beaches in the world. 

So, who claimed the crown of the Golden Beach Award in 2024? That would be Bora Bora in the French Polynesia. You can see the list of the 20 best beaches in the world below and take a look at the top 100 right here

  1. Bora Bora, French Polynesia
  2. Boulders Beach, South Africa
  3. Waikiki Beach, Hawaii
  4. Copacabana, Brazil
  5. Maya Bay, Thailand
  6. Black Sand Beach, Iceland
  7. Glass Beach, USA
  8. JBR Beach, UAE
  9. Skeleton Coast, Namibia
  10. Omaha Beach, France
  11. Whitehaven Beach, Australia
  12. Pattaya Beach, Thailand
  13. Cap d’Agde, France
  14. Lake Lucerne, Switzerland
  15. Barceloneta Beach, Spain
  16. Bondi Beach, Australia
  17. Source d’Argent, Seychelles
  18. Playa d’en Bossa, Spain
  19. Elia Beach, Greece
  20. Playa del Amor, Mexico

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox. 

RECOMMENDED: 

This Sydney hotel made the list of the best hotels in the world – as compiled by travel experts

Explore more of NSW at these dreamy camping spots.

Want more natural magic? These 13 natural wonders are within driving distance of the city.

Loading animation
