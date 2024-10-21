Three of Sydney’s top restaurants are offering 40% off drinks for the entire week

This is not a drill: you and your friends can now get 40 per cent off drinks at three of Sydney's best restaurants: Parisian bistro Armorica, luxe French diner Franca, and dreamy Catalonian spot Parlar until the end of the week. This offer is available all day, every day, from Monday, October 21 to Sunday, October 27, so chuck a message in your group chat and make a booking ASAP.

The red-hot happy hour is going down at all times during the venue’s usual opening hours, so whether you want to swing by for an after work Martini, pre-date Champagne, or late-night Negroni, you can do that.

Why the hell is this going down, you ask? Well, it’s all to celebrate the reopening of Rivage Hospitality Group’s fourth venue – Pelicano in Potts Point, which is swinging open its doors on Friday, October 25 (note, the offer is not available at Pelicano). We will keep you posted on all the details of Pelicano soon.

Here are the T&Cs: the 40 per cent offer excludes the restaurant’s usual happy hour, as well as drinks priced at $200 or above. But if you can find a bottle of vino at $199, we say: go to town.

OK, that’s it! 40 per cent off booze right now at Armorica, Franca and Parla! Run, don't walk.

