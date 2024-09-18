It might feel like seconds ago that we were ringing in 2024, but the year is nearing its end, with Daylight Savings and the NRL Grand Final just around the corner, which means Christmas is also fast approaching. Although New Year's Eve might technically be months away (exactly 104 days, 12 hours and 55 minutes at the time of writing), the big sparkly showdown will come around quickly – and if you want to do NYE in the Harbour City right, it’s worth planning ahead.

The City of Sydney has now launched the official New Year’s Eve website for the 2024/2025 turnover, with a map of vantage points, event listings, details on transport options and those all-important alcohol restriction rules. Best part is that last year, the NSW Government made most of the city's best vantage points free to enter. Ready to start mapping out your December 31? Read on.

If you’re looking for a spot to set up your picnic on the big night, you won’t have to travel far, with a map of the city identifying 50 viewing spots each offering different, magnificent views of Sydney Harbour. Most of the harbour’s beautiful parks will be free to access, and while you'll need to book a spot at some more popular vantage points, others will be a first-come-best-dressed situation. Nabbing a prime position can be tricky, so it’s worth getting there early if you want to be right on the harbour’s edge.

In terms of what you can pack in your picnic basket, that depends on where you plan on celebrating, with alcohol prohibited at many harbourside parks (including McKell Park, Blues Point, Bradfield Park and Campbells Cove). If you want to BYO booze to ring in the new year, there are several free-to-access spots around the harbour where alcohol is permitted, including Yurulbin Park and Mort Bay Park in Birchgrove (which will be open from 8am on the 31st), Thornton Park in Balmain (which will both be open from 3.30pm), and Simmons Point (which will be open from 10am).

If you’re willing to purchase a ticket for 360-degree harbour views, tickets to spend the evening over on Clark Island or Shark Island cost $38.44 per person, with BYO alcohol allowed at both spots. Other vantage points (including Barangaroo Reserve, Cockatoo Island and Dudley Page Reserve) will be home to pop-up bars, so you won’t need to worry about packing an esky – just your ID.

You can check out the opening hours, alcohol rules and ticket info for all of the City of Sydney vantage points over here – some of them (including Bradley’s Head Amphitheatre) are already sold out, so it’s worth acting fast if you’re keen to book ahead.

If you want to ring in 2025 with a party, you’ll be spoilt for choice by the time December rolls around – with venues across the city announcing events up until the day of (we’ll keep you posted on those). If you want to book early, the City of Sydney has released details for some of the parties going down across the city – with info on harbour cruises, a rooftop party at the MCA and more all listed on the Sydney NYE website.



In the lead-up to the big night, more vantage points, accessibility info and transport details will be announced – you can keep an eye out over here.





