Marina Prior and Anna O'Byrne are together for the first time in this special presentation of 'Carousel'

It has been described as "the best musical of the 20th century" by Time Magazine, and now a lavish concert presentation of Carousel is soon to land at Sydney’s State Theatre this spring – for three shows, and three shows only. If the chance to see this classic Rodgers and Hammerstein show wasn’t already a must-see, producer Enda Markey has gone and thrown Anna O’Byrne (Becoming Eliza, My Fair Lady, The Mousetrap) and Marina Prior (Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, West Side Story) together for this special star-studded production.

On presenting this rare staging of this iconic American musical, producer Enda Markey said: “I feel incredibly privileged to have gathered such a phenomenal team to bring Carousel to life. This extraordinary music demands equally extraordinary singers, and I am thrilled to unite Anna and Marina — two of our greatest stage stars — for the first time to play these iconic roles. It promises to be a truly unforgettable night at the theatre.”

First staged in 1945, Carousel is the second-ever musical from the formiddable duo of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, widely regarded as one of the greatest partnerships in musical theatre history. It follows the story of dashing but troubled carousel barker Billy Bigelow in the seaside town of Maine, and his love story with mill worker Julie Jordan. Anna O’Byrne and Marina Prior will play the leading roles of Julie Jordan and Nettie Fowler, the women at the heart of this enduring tale of love, redemption, and the struggle to find our place in the world.

You can expect to hear some classic (and heart-wrenching) tunes like ‘If I Loved You’ and ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, and foot-tap-inducing numbers like ‘June Is Bustin’ Out All Over’. Bringing it all to life will be an on-stage orchestra led by Australia’s foremost conductor of musicals, Guy Simpson, with direction by former associate director of Melbourne Theatre Company, Petra Kalive, lighting design by Gavan Swift and sound design by Tom Brickhill.

Musical lovers will not want to miss this rare opportunity to witness Australia’s favourite stage stars performing this unforgettable masterpiece.

The musical is hitting up Sydney shores for just two days on Tuesday, September 2, and Wednesday, September 3, before travelling down to Melbourne. There are performances both evenings at 7.30pm, as well as a Wednesday matinee performance at 2.30pm. Tickets start at $99 and are on sale from Friday, May 31. Presale begins on Tuesday, May 28. Join the waitlist, find out more and secure your seats at ticketmaster.com.au or phone 136 100.

