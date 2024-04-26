Two Sydney hotels made Tripadvisor’s list of the best hotels in Australia

Summer is officially over, and if the longer nights have got you plotting your next trip, you’re not alone. With over 6,000 hotels to choose from in Australia, it can be hard to know where to start. At Time Out Sydney, we're all over the best hotels in Sydney, but this is also where Tripadvisor comes in.

The world’s largest travel site just released its annual Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotel Awards for 2024, spotlighting places that received the highest number of "above-and-beyond" customer reviews in 2023. Tripadvisor sifted through ratings of more than 1.6 million hotels listed on the site and also organised the hotels into categories, such as best all-inclusive, luxury, family-friendly, B&Bs, boutique, pet-friendly and sustainable options.

While it’s nice to know what overseas options are available, we’re most interested in the best hotels here on Australian soil. Alongside its global list, Tripadvisor also put together a round-up of the best hotels in Australia according to travellers, and two hotels from right here in the Harbour City made the cut. It turns out, the most high-end stays in the city aren’t necessarily the faves.



Photograph: Supplied | Little National Hotel

The first Sydney stay to make the cut was the Adina Apartment Hotel Sydney Chippendale – a complex of serviced apartments right in the heart of Chippendale, which came in at number 12 in the list of Tripadvisor's 25 favourite hotels in the country. 127 travellers reviewed this urban sanctuary, garnering it a five-star Tripadvisor rating, with guests most impressed by the “sparkling outdoor pool”.

The other Sydney hotel on the list was the Little National Hotel, the recently-opened boutique hotel in Sydney CBD, which came in at number 21. This inner-city gem has received more than 1,320 traveller reviews, with guests rating it highly for its friendly staff, excellent facilities (there’s a gym, a business centre and rooftop bar) and super-central location.



It’s worth noting that all 25 Australian hotels featured in Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Hotel Awards belong to the top one per cent of properties that consistently earn rave reviews from travellers on the site. In case you're keen to try out a traveller hotspot outside of town, you can find the full list of winners in 2024 below:



