Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Little National Hotel
Photograph: Supplied | Little National Hotel

Two Sydney hotels made Tripadvisor’s list of the best hotels in Australia

Travellers voted these unassuming urban stays up there among the 25 best hotels in the country

Melissa Woodley
Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Melissa Woodley
&
Winnie Stubbs
Advertising

Summer is officially over, and if the longer nights have got you plotting your next trip, you’re not alone. With over 6,000 hotels to choose from in Australia, it can be hard to know where to start. At Time Out Sydney, we're all over the best hotels in Sydney, but this is also where Tripadvisor comes in.

The world’s largest travel site just released its annual Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotel Awards for 2024, spotlighting places that received the highest number of "above-and-beyond" customer reviews in 2023. Tripadvisor sifted through ratings of more than 1.6 million hotels listed on the site and also organised the hotels into categories, such as best all-inclusive, luxury, family-friendly, B&Bs, boutique, pet-friendly and sustainable options.

While it’s nice to know what overseas options are available, we’re most interested in the best hotels here on Australian soil. Alongside its global list, Tripadvisor also put together a round-up of the best hotels in Australia according to travellers, and two hotels from right here in the Harbour City made the cut. It turns out, the most high-end stays in the city aren’t necessarily the faves.

Little National Hotel
Photograph: Supplied | Little National Hotel

The first Sydney stay to make the cut was the Adina Apartment Hotel Sydney Chippendale – a complex of serviced apartments right in the heart of Chippendale, which came in at number 12 in the list of Tripadvisor's 25 favourite hotels in the country. 127 travellers reviewed this urban sanctuary, garnering it a five-star Tripadvisor rating, with guests most impressed by the “sparkling outdoor pool”.

The other Sydney hotel on the list was the Little National Hotel, the recently-opened boutique hotel in Sydney CBD, which came in at number 21. This inner-city gem has received more than 1,320 traveller reviews, with guests rating it highly for its friendly staff, excellent facilities (there’s a gym, a business centre and rooftop bar) and super-central location.

It’s worth noting that all 25 Australian hotels featured in Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Hotel Awards belong to the top one per cent of properties that consistently earn rave reviews from travellers on the site. In case you're keen to try out a traveller hotspot outside of town, you can find the full list of winners in 2024 below:

  1. The Reef House Adults Retreat, Palm Cove, QLD
  2. Emporium Hotel South Bank, Brisbane, QLD
  3. MACq01 Hotel, Hobart, TAS
  4. Next Hotel Melbourne, VIC
  5. Quest Orange, NSW
  6. Zagame’s House, Melbourne, VIC
  7. Pinetrees Lodge, Lord Howe Island, NSW
  8. Element on Coolum Beach, QLD
  9. Terminus Apartment Hotel, Newcastle, NSW
  10. The Tasman, Hobart, TAS
  11. Goonoo Goonoo Station, Tamworth, NSW
  12. Adina Apartment Hotel Sydney Chippendale, NSW
  13. The Henry Jones Art Hotel, Hobart, TAS
  14. Treasury On Collins, Melbourne, VIC
  15. Quest South Perth Foreshore, Perth, WA
  16. Majestic M Suites, Adelaide, SA
  17. Quest Echuca, VIC
  18. Adina Apartment Hotel Adelaide Treasury, SA
  19. Alycone Hotel Residences, Brisbane, QLD
  20. Vibe Hotel Hobart, TAS
  21. Little National Hotel Sydney, NSW
  22. Lancemore Crossley St, Melbourne, VIC
  23. East Hotel, Canberra, ACT
  24. Deco Hotel Canberra, ACT
  25. Park Hyatt Melbourne, VIC

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox

RECOMMENDED:

Ready for a staycation? These are our favourite hotels in the city

This Sydney hotel just made a list of the world's best

Keen for something kooky? These are the most unusual stays in NSW

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.