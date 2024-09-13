If Sydney’s hotels are all a little too urban for your next staycation, we’ve got good news. The divinely unspoiled national parks that surround the Harbour City are home to some incredible accommodation options, including a former officers’ quarters on the banks of the harbour and a magical cottage on the banks of the river in Australia’s oldest national park. These are our favourite staycation spots hidden in national parklands on the outskirts of the city – for a dose of nature without the journey time.

Middle Head Officers’ Quarters, Sydney Harbour National Park

Sydney Harbour’s northern foreshore was granted national park status to keep it protected from urban sprawl, meaning you'll find truly magnificent hiking trails and dreamy secluded beaches here. Although building and development is restricted in the area, there are a few special exceptions – with two historic cottages perched on the banks of Sydney Harbour available to book for a magical city staycation. The two semi-detached cottages each sleep four guests, and can be booked separately or together for a fun eight-person getaway.

Photograph: Supplied | NSW National Parks and Wildlife | Weemalah Cottage

Weemalah Cottage, Royal National Park

On the southern border of Sydney, the Royal National Park (RNP) is Australia's oldest national park, and the second oldest in the world. A day trip here is delightful, but staying overnight is even better, and you can do exactly that at this gorgeously fairytale-coded wood board riverfront cottage hidden deep within the bush. The three-bedroom cottage sleeps six guests, and it’s a magical escape from the city that feels like stepping into Goldilocks territory, in the very best way.

Photograph: Supplied | NSW National Parks and Wildlife | Hilltop Cottage

Hilltop Cottage, Royal National Park

Another option within the RNP is Hilltop Cottage – a charming three-bedroom house whose enormous multi-level balcony looks out across the gum trees to Port Hacking estuary, which pushes its turquoise form deep into the park. The cottage itself has been around for a good few years, but it’s had a recent upgrade which makes it the perfect post-adventure retreat, with far-reaching river views even from the kitchen. Head out across the Coast Track (a 26-kilometre walking trail that takes in the best of the park) or cycle a stretch of Lady Carrington Drive, then come back and collapse on the balcony with a wine – you’ll struggle to believe you’re less than two hours from the CBD.



Photograph: Supplied | NSW National Parks and Wildlife | Reids Flat Cottage



Reids Flat Cottage – Royal National Park

A short walk from both Audley Weir and Hacking River, Reids Flat Cottage is a beautiful, light-flooded cottage that’s a water sports enthusiast’s dream. The historic village of Audley is also nearby, so you can spend the morning in the kayak, and the afternoon picnicking in the sun. The four-bedroom cottage comfortably sleeps eight, and there’s a big bathtub for a post-kayak soak.

You can check out the other accommodation options within the national parks around NSW over here.





