You could win (almost) everything in this room by booking a one night hotel stay this February

February is, by all accounts, the month of love. Like it or loathe it, you’ll struggle to leave the house without encountering at least one love-themed line-up or romantic menu. For lovers (and loners) who want to get away from it all, QT Hotels are urging us to “get a room”. By booking a stay at a QT Hotel during February, you’ll go into the running to win (almost) the entire contents of one of their signature sexy boudoirs. If you need an excuse to book a staycation, this might just be it.

The competition will see one lucky Australian winner (and another in New Zealand) score themselves not only a night at a QT Hotel, but a whole stack of hotel room furniture and features – so you can replicate your night of QT-style debauchery on endless repeat, if you’re up for it. The prize includes two of QT’s signature robes, a stack of bathroom amenities, a Nespresso machine, a Dyson Supersonic, a fully stocked bar fridge and a dream bed complete with king-sized mattress, pillows and all the colourful cushions you’d expect from a QT suite.

If you’re NSW-based, there’s a sultry urban option in Sydney CBD, a beachside base in Bondi and a shiny new(ish) outpost in Newcastle. If you’re up for an inter-state city break, book a February stay at QT Melbourne, QT Perth, QT Canberra or QT Gold Coast.

Keen for a rest and a refurb? You can book your stay and get lost in decor inspo over here.

