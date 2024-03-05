Time Out says

Bask in the sun and catch up over big bowls of pasta and bottles of wine at this breezy Mediterranean bar and bistro

This friendly neighbourhood bar and bistro in Avalon in Sydney's northern beaches knows how to bring a slice of the Mediterranean charm Down Under. With a menu that features dishes like thick slabs of charred house-made focaccia bread; a saucy crab linguine; slow-roasted lamb shoulder; and juicy slices of steak smothered in eschalot butter and paired with fries, we reckon you might be stumped for choice at Bar Elvina.

Enter a world of warm sandy hues, rustic white rendered walls and long curved archways at Bar Elvina. Whether you find your bum on a cushy window pillow or plonked on a terrace stool, this environment breeds the perfect conditions for a lazy long Sunday lunch. The neutral tones of the venue’s interior are complemented by the paddock-to-plate style garden conceived by Greg Bush, one of the horticulturist masterminds behind The Grounds of Alexandria.

Bar Elvina loves a good aperitivo hour – not only can you snag cheap Aperol Spritzes, Margaritas, oysters and vino on Wednesdays to Thursdays from 4pm to 6pm, but there are daily specials sure to tickle your fancy. Think bargain steak frites and fromage, or two bowls of pasta and a bottle of wine for under $100.

The bistro also loves to play host to a range of events, shining a spotlight on traditional foods from all over the Mediterranean. Vinyl DJs and acoustic artists regularly grace Supper Club Fridays and summer Sundays, and Bar Elvina is no stranger to hosting some divine guest chefs like Peináo authors and MKR finalists Helena and Vikki Moursellas.

