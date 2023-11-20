Sydney
Bobby’s

  • Restaurants
  • Cronulla
  1. The barramundi burger at Bobby's
    Photograph: Supplied/Bobby's
  2. The dining room at Bobby's
    Photograph: Supplied/Bobby's
  3. Some dishes at Bobby's
    Photograph: Supplied/Bobby's
  4. The outside of new restaurant Bobby's
    Photograph: Supplied/Bobby's
Time Out says

Located smack-bang on the sugary sands of Cronulla beach, Bobby’s is a café, restaurant and bar rolled into one, served with a side of salty sea breeze

Long time locals Adam and Kylie Micola have always dreamed of opening up a seafood restaurant right on Cronulla Beach. And when the perfect sight became available on the south end of Cronulla’s Esplanade – one that’s literally a shell’s throw from the sand – they knew they had to snap it up.

Enter Bobby’s – a breezy, Mediterranean-leaning and seafood-championing café, restaurant and bar named after Micola’s dad, which is now open.

Decked out with warm wooden furniture, natural stone and expansive open windows to allow for maximum surf and people watching, the 115-seater has a relaxed yet chic coastal vibe. The couple are keen for it to be a spot where locals can stroll in (wrapped in a towel) for a coffee and B&E roll post-swim, or get dressed up for an afternoon of Spritzes and snacks while the sun sets.

And they’ve brought in some formidable talent to drive the kitchen, including executive chef Pablo Tordesillas (ex executive chef Otto and Totti's) and head chef Shaun Baker (ex Bills). Together, the chefs have created a menu with an ocean-to-plate ethos, so you can expect seafood to taste like it’s just been plucked from the sea.

Hits from the opening menu include squid with chilli, garlic and parsley; Bobby's prawn roll with iceberg lettuce and Sriracha mayo; and a crumbed barramundi burger with chive mayo. There’s beer battered fish and chips, of course, served traditionally with tartare and lemon, as well as a whole grilled spatchcock with tuscan herbs, garlic and lemon; rigatoni with a pork ragu and peperoncino (hot peppers); and a 1kg rib-eye with green peppercorn sauce for all your carnivore mates.

To drink, enjoy light and fresh cocktails, as well as wine from local and Mediterranean wine makers, which has been curated by booze expert Alex Cameron (ex Franca, Parlar and Armorica).

Come the afternoon, Bobby’s will channel big beach club energy, and frankly this is one club we absolutely want to be a part of.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
6R The Esplanade
Cronulla
Sydney
2230
Contact:
View Website
(02) 9058 2856
Opening hours:
Mon-Wed 7am-4pm; Thu-Sun 7am-late
