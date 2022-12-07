Is going vego your New Year's resolution? We had paid and were out the door of the Cornersmith in Annandale before we realised that there was no bacon to be had at their second Inner West café. The mark of an excellent vegetarian place is that you don’t even notice there’s no meat on the menu – here, you’re too busy trying to decide between a bright fresh tasting plate of springtime veggies or the waffles with fruit compote, blood orange syrup and buttermilk ice cream.