Coffee at Alevri
Photograph: Katje Ford

Cafés Open on New Year's Day in Sydney

Because it's New Year's Day – and a new you deserves coffee

Written by
Time Out editors
& Caitlyn Todoroski
Scoping out a brew on January 1 while it feels like the rest of the world is sleeping is a mean feat. Never fear, Sydney, because we’ve done the hard work for you and tracked down the cafés that will be open for all your brunch cravings. Here’s our list of the top nine places to seek out a wholesome feed or cuppa for the New Year. 

Need to go for a dip to wash away those sins? Try Sydney's best ocean pools, or get outdoors and try one of the best walks in the city. 

Craving some fresh air? If you feel like packing up some leftovers and the extra grog, head to one of our picks for the best picnic spots in Sydney.

Cafés open on New Year's Day in Sydney

Bills
Photograph: Anna Kucera

1. Bills

  • Restaurants
  • Surry Hills

Start 2023 at the place where Sydney breakfast as we know it got its proper start. The Darlinghurst venue will be serving up a mean brekkie and lunch, while both the Bondi and Surry Hills locations will be open all day 'til dinner. You've got options aplenty with a spread of ricotta hotcakes, corn fritters and their legendary scramble.

Boon Cafe

2. Boon Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • Haymarket

What's even better than a coffee after a big night on the tiles? A traditional Thai coffee with condensed milk. What's more, Boon also blends up restorative cold-pressed juices, and one of their croissants coated in pandan custard will have you back up and running in no time.

Matinee
Photograph: Anna Kucera

3. Matinee

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Marrickville

Matinee are taking New Year's Day slow, just like you. While the eccentric coffeehouse won't be serving any meals on January 1, it's takeaway cuppas all around to satisfy your caffeine cravings. With their own house blend of roasted coffee beans, it's a coffee lover's haven. 

Brickfields
Photograph: Oscar Colman

4. Brickfields

  • Restaurants
  • Chippendale

What is a better remedy to one of the most colossal nights out in the year than carbs? This bakery/café from Luxe founder and incredible baker Simon Cancio and Mecca’s Paul Geshos is serving some of the best bread in the city. It’s dense, elastic and malty. If a sandwich doesn't tickle your fancy, the menu also features breakfast bowls and salads for the new year, new you.

Bourke Street Bakery - Surry Hills
Photograph: Anna Kucera

5. Bourke Street Bakery - Surry Hills

  • Restaurants
  • Surry Hills

Kickstart your New Year's resolution of waking up earlier with a morning bakery delight. Head out for a lamb sausage roll or a ginger brûlée tart before Bourke Street Bakery close early for he day at 4pm. The Alexandria outpost on Gardeners Road will also be open. 

The Tiny Giant
Photograph: Anna Kucera

6. The Tiny Giant

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Petersham

If you're around this corner of the Inner West with a ferocious morning hangover, you can score a life-giving caffeine at the Tiny Giant, along with enough fairy floss to power you through to the end of January.

Cornersmith - Annandale
Photograph: Anna Kucera

7. Cornersmith - Annandale

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Annandale

Is going vego your New Year's resolution? We had paid and were out the door of the Cornersmith in Annandale before we realised that there was no bacon to be had at their second Inner West café. The mark of an excellent vegetarian place is that you don’t even notice there’s no meat on the menu – here, you’re too busy trying to decide between a bright fresh tasting plate of springtime veggies or the waffles with fruit compote, blood orange syrup and buttermilk ice cream. 

 

Lox Stock and Barrel
Anna Kucera

8. Lox Stock and Barrel

  • Restaurants
  • Bondi Beach

There's every chance carbs will be the first thing on your mind when you roll out of bed, and a bagel with smoked salmon will satisfy that craving like nothing else can. This Bondi mainstay will be open to sort you right out.

Coffee Tea and Me

9. Coffee Tea and Me

  • Restaurants
  • Potts Point

Both the Redfern and Potts Point outlet will be open nice and early to ply the greater good with flat whites and toasted bagels. The hole in-the-wall coffee shops are supplying all the Campos goodness for 2023. 

