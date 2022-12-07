Start 2023 at the place where Sydney breakfast as we know it got its proper start. The Darlinghurst venue will be serving up a mean brekkie and lunch, while both the Bondi and Surry Hills locations will be open all day 'til dinner. You've got options aplenty with a spread of ricotta hotcakes, corn fritters and their legendary scramble.
Scoping out a brew on January 1 while it feels like the rest of the world is sleeping is a mean feat. Never fear, Sydney, because we’ve done the hard work for you and tracked down the cafés that will be open for all your brunch cravings. Here’s our list of the top nine places to seek out a wholesome feed or cuppa for the New Year.