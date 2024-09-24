We are a city in love with coffee. And we’re damn good at it too. Breakfast culture in Sydney goes pretty hard, to the point that your Sunday brunch plans likely need to involve reserving a seat. All that for a cup of coffee and some pancakes? For the brews on this list, it's worth it.

Whether a pit stop on the way to work, or a reward for a long week, here’s our list of where to go for the best coffee in Sydney and what you’ll get.