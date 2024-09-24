Subscribe
Single O Eatery Surry Hills
Photograph: Anna Kucera
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The best coffee in Sydney

Time Out's top coffee spots for a toasty morning cuppa that's better than the rest

Written by Time Out editors
We are a city in love with coffee. And we’re damn good at it too. Breakfast culture in Sydney goes pretty hard, to the point that your Sunday brunch plans likely need to involve reserving a seat. All that for a cup of coffee and some pancakes? For the brews on this list, it's worth it.

Whether a pit stop on the way to work, or a reward for a long week, here’s our list of where to go for the best coffee in Sydney and what you’ll get.

For more coffee inspo, check out our guides to Sydney's best coffee cocktails, unusual coffee experiences, cycling cafés and the best Sydney CBD coffee.

Best coffee in Sydney

Coffee Alchemy

  • Marrickville
Coffee Alchemy
Coffee Alchemy
Credit: Daniel Boud

Every coffee type is tasted fresh daily before the doors swing open at seven, and the vigilance doesn't cease until the doors are closed. That’s dedication. They are also the folks behind Gumption in the Strand.

Cabrito Coffee Traders

  • Circular Quay
Cabrito Coffee Traders
Cabrito Coffee Traders
Anna Kucera

They're roasting their own beans right there in Circular Quay, as well as at their outpost in Roseberry. Their house blends are inspired by the vibrancy of places like Ethopia and Peru and you can take your own bag home.

Skittle Lane

  • Cafés
  • Sydney
Skittle Lane
Skittle Lane
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The café space is beautiful but Skittle Lane ain’t just about Instagram-worthy interiors – these guys are dishing out full-bodied brews and roasting their own beans. Two large steely silver La Marzocco coffee machines pump out espressi, which are the exact right way to kick start your morning: rich, gentle and very well made. CBD workers know this too so there's a small line snaking out into the adjacent lobby. Their pourover is worth an order too – on our visit it's an Ethiopia Abaya that's got soft, fruity notes. 

Campos Coffee

  • Newtown
  • price 1 of 4
Campos Coffee
Campos Coffee

At Campos, a cramped corner of coffee-crazed Sydney, the baristas are as much a part of the action as the black magic elixirs that draw connoisseur crowds from all over Sydney. Three men in black - half man, half machine - move as one to background jazz, arms thrusting, wrists snapping, hands thwacking like trip hammers and torsos twisting with the effort of finding and grinding, tamping and clamping. "Speed, calm, passion, power," says owner Will Young, who founded Campos many years back. Young is a believer that the perfect coffee is "40 per cent bean, 40 per cent barista and 20 per cent machine - the ultimate aim for all baristas is to make coffee taste as good as it smells." 

Mecca Alexandria

  • Alexandria
Mecca Alexandria
Mecca Alexandria

Mecca have long been the kingpins of the Sydney coffee game and you'll find their beans in their own café outposts and a handful of other excellent coffee spots dotted across the city. The beans are roasted in Alexandria in their vintage German roaster born in 1957 that produces a rich, deep, melodic flavour.

Single O Surry Hills

  • Cafés
  • Surry Hills
  • price 2 of 4
Single O Surry Hills
Single O Surry Hills

There's a reason this roastery/café on Reservoir Street is still one of lower Surry Hills' most popular spot for a pre-work brekky meeting. For starters, there's the coffee – no surprise, given the spot is HQ for the roasters supplying some of Sydney's top cafés. The team here serve a house blend they call Reservoir and it's a doozy: sweet, clean and light – perfect for a milk-based morning cup.

Gypsy Espresso

  • Potts Point
Gypsy Espresso
Gypsy Espresso
Credit: Anna Kucera

You might remember the little side street café from its former stint as a Toby’s Estate satellite, but now the beans are produced in house and boy, are they onto a winner. Here the coffee reaches that mythical union where scent and flavour come together as one, the temperature maintained under beautifully worked milk with a touch of latte art that indicates skill more than flair.

Little Evie

  • Cafés
  • Redfern
Little Evie
Little Evie
Photograph: Anna Kucera

This Redfern corner café dishes out a killer breakfast trade and beautiful coffees. They roast their own beans and dish out a single origin blend each week. 

Sample Coffee - Surry Hills

  • Surry Hills
Sample Coffee - Surry Hills
Sample Coffee - Surry Hills
Credit: Alana Dimou

Like the mystical wardrobe to Narnia, Sample Coffee is a cupboard-sized portal to a whole new dimension of caffeinated bliss. Owner Reuben Mardan got his start in the coffee biz roasting at Single Origin and Mecca before finally branching out on his own to bring the beans to the people. This Surry Hills coffee nook serves up excellent espresso care of the Pacemaker house blend that they punch out double time on two coffee machines.

Need a side of brekky with that cup o'Joe?

The best breakfasts in Sydney

  • Cafés
The best breakfasts in Sydney
The best breakfasts in Sydney
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Aussie breakfasts are legendary the world over, and we damn well know how to do them right here in Sydney. From the best cheese toastie around to that liquorice bread, here's our list of where to go and what to order at the best cafés in Sydney.

