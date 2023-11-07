Sydney
Timeout

I Maccheroni

  Woollahra
  1. Cheese wheel pasta
Time Out says

Homestyle Italian cooking with some clever twists and turns in the heart of Woollahra

This unassuming, neighbourhood pasta spot may be snug in size, but it sure does pack a punch. Tucked away in a charming two-storey building on the backstreet of Woollahra, I Maccheroni is the pride and joy of Michelin-trained chef and owner Marcello Farioli. With roots in the culinary heart of Italy, the Emilia Romagna region, and a resume that includes stints at 10 William Street, Fratelli Paradiso, Otto and Pendolino, you know it's going to be good. 

The restaurant marries the cosy warmth of a traditional Italian kitchen with the rustic charm of an Emilia Romagna osteria. It’s a place where locals typically start their meal with classic antipasti like the Sardinian flatbread topped with culatta prosciutto, melon and kosho (spicy citrus paste); timeless vitello tonnato (sliced veal) adorned with capers and radish; or seasonal burrata with heirloom tomatoes, rhubarb and figs.

I Maccheroni's cacio e pepe reigns supreme on the pasta charts for a reason – it's served right at your table in a parmesan wheel and is such a staple that almost every table orders it. The carby line-up also features hand-rolled pasta in all shapes and sizes, including beef ragout maccheroni; spinach and parmigiana tortellini; swimmer crab tagliolini; and marron lobster pico. 

Farioli gives classic Italian desserts a fresh twist, for instance, swapping mascarpone for ricotta in his tiramisù and finishing it with a macadamia crumb. Wash it down with a Limoncello digestif or share a fancy bottle of Italian wine, along with a staple Italian Spritz or Negroni. Buono.

Melissa Woodley
Melissa Woodley

Details

Address:
3 Jersey Rd
Woollahra
2025
Contact:
View Website
0403 478 995
Menu
View menu
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat noon-9.30pm; Sun noon-5pm
