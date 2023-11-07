Time Out says

This unassuming, neighbourhood pasta spot may be snug in size, but it sure does pack a punch. Tucked away in a charming two-storey building on the backstreet of Woollahra, I Maccheroni is the pride and joy of Michelin-trained chef and owner Marcello Farioli. With roots in the culinary heart of Italy, the Emilia Romagna region, and a resume that includes stints at 10 William Street, Fratelli Paradiso, Otto and Pendolino, you know it's going to be good.

The restaurant marries the cosy warmth of a traditional Italian kitchen with the rustic charm of an Emilia Romagna osteria. It’s a place where locals typically start their meal with classic antipasti like the Sardinian flatbread topped with culatta prosciutto, melon and kosho (spicy citrus paste); timeless vitello tonnato (sliced veal) adorned with capers and radish; or seasonal burrata with heirloom tomatoes, rhubarb and figs.

I Maccheroni's cacio e pepe reigns supreme on the pasta charts for a reason – it's served right at your table in a parmesan wheel and is such a staple that almost every table orders it. The carby line-up also features hand-rolled pasta in all shapes and sizes, including beef ragout maccheroni; spinach and parmigiana tortellini; swimmer crab tagliolini; and marron lobster pico.

Farioli gives classic Italian desserts a fresh twist, for instance, swapping mascarpone for ricotta in his tiramisù and finishing it with a macadamia crumb. Wash it down with a Limoncello digestif or share a fancy bottle of Italian wine, along with a staple Italian Spritz or Negroni. Buono.

