Time Out says

A European-inspired restaurant and bar by a former Franca and Parlar gun is set to make waves in Bronte when it opens this winter

Surf’s up in Bronte – but the waves are not the only thing that's piqued our interest, with news that a European-inspired restaurant and bar is set to open in the coastal suburb later this winter. Called Table Manners, the slick venue – made up of an intimate, six-seat bar and a 75–seat dining room – will be taking over the former home of local darling, Wet Paint, on Macpherson Street.

Alex Cameron, a well-known and respected Sydney hospo gun, is behind Table Manners. A Bronte local, Cameron will be drawing on his experience as the former general manager at award-winning venues Franca, Parlar and Time Out Sydney’s Best Fine Dining Restaurant 2023 Armorica for his first solo venture, so it’s fair to expect Very Good Things.

Speaking of which, the design – which is being spearheaded by Sydney-based interior designers and architects Blainey North – will feature soft textures, hues of green and caramel, striking art, as well as booth and banquette seating.

The menu will draw inspiration from Italy, France and the UK, with modern remixes of Euro classics. The menu is still being finalised, but we do know dishes on the opening menu may include crab pain perdu (a savoury French toast), a club sandwich, and crisp spaghetti with king prawns. As for booze, the wine list will spotlight old-world drops alongside up-and-coming wine producers, and a tight list of signature cocktails.

Cameron said: “The opportunity to take the reins of the Wet Paint site after 23 years is something I am really excited about. I hope this site will continue to be the neighbourhood venue for locals. An extension of their own home, one in which they visit time and time again.

“Table Manners is my first solo venture, putting down roots in my own backyard feels right as I bring my love of European dining to Bronte. For me, it’s a place to share what we love best, and for everyone to make memories over good food and wine,” he added.

Bronte’s got the beach, the park, the babes, and hopefully soon, a really delicious European spot. Winter swim and Dirty Gin Martini, anyone?

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED READS: